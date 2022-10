Fairfax County and Virginia state police are looking for a 74-year-old woman who went missing in Reston early this morning (Monday). Rabieb Tandee Palmer was last seen at 2:15 a.m. in the 1300 block of Gatesmeadow Way, the Fairfax County Police Department says. Police describe her as a white woman...

RESTON, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO