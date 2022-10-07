ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

WTVQ

What to expect at Kentucky’s congressional district forums

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — With Election Day a little less than a month away, candidates are in full swing promoting their stances. One race includes Lexington Urban County City Council. The two candidates facing off in the forum at the Lexington Public Library’s Beaumont branch are Whitney Baxter and...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Jewish woman discusses lawsuit against Kentucky’s abortion ban

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS) — In a new lawsuit, three Jewish women have come forward to challenge Kentucky’s abortion ban, claiming the law discriminates against their faith. This lawsuit is different because it focuses on the new law’s potential restrictions on in vitro fertilization (IVF). When people with...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Annual walk raises money for autism awareness

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- For the first time since the pandemic, the Autism Society of the Bluegrass brought back one and only fundraiser of the year Sunday. “You get to walk around the field to participate and support the autism walk,” said Brian Kiser. The fourteen year old has been...
LEXINGTON, KY

