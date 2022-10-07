Read full article on original website
WTVQ
What to expect at Kentucky’s congressional district forums
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — With Election Day a little less than a month away, candidates are in full swing promoting their stances. One race includes Lexington Urban County City Council. The two candidates facing off in the forum at the Lexington Public Library’s Beaumont branch are Whitney Baxter and...
WTVQ
Jewish woman discusses lawsuit against Kentucky’s abortion ban
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS) — In a new lawsuit, three Jewish women have come forward to challenge Kentucky’s abortion ban, claiming the law discriminates against their faith. This lawsuit is different because it focuses on the new law’s potential restrictions on in vitro fertilization (IVF). When people with...
WTVQ
Annual walk raises money for autism awareness
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- For the first time since the pandemic, the Autism Society of the Bluegrass brought back one and only fundraiser of the year Sunday. “You get to walk around the field to participate and support the autism walk,” said Brian Kiser. The fourteen year old has been...
WTVQ
Warmer weather begins to return Sunday and looks to continue through mid-week
Saturday night is still on track to be a cold night across central and eastern Kentucky. Low temperatures are expected to fall into the low 30s for many locations, with a few upper 20s possible in Eastern Kentucky. A Freeze Warning is in effect for much of central and eastern...
