The price of diesel on the rise in Massachusetts
The price at the pump is not only increasing for people who fuel up with gas, but also diesel.
Powerball: 3 winning tickets sold in Mass., including at a Market Basket
There was no Powerball jackpot winners Monday night. However, three Massachusetts lottery players walked away with prizes. The largest prize was worth $100,000. That Powerball ticket was sold at New Corner Variety in Chicopee, which is located at 1875 Memorial Drive. The other two Powerball prizes were worth $50,000. One...
Want to buy a home near a Mass. ‘best’ public high school? Look to spend $1M
Looking to buy a house near a “top-ranked” public school? You’ll likely need at least $1 million to afford the median home there. Niche, a school rating website, recently issued rankings for the “best public high schools” in Massachusetts for this school year. The communities in which they’re located are among the most expensive in the state, with the vast majority of the ones that have a top 20 school having median single-family home prices above $1 million over the six-month period of March to August this year, according to data from the Massachusetts Association of Realtors.
Massachusetts Children Could be in for a Difficult Winter and Here’s Why
We recently published an article discussing how Massachusetts families are still facing food insecurity issues and how the number continues to rise. You can view that article by going here. Another major issue that Massachusetts families specifically children are facing is not having enough warm clothing for the winter. We...
NH authorities crack down on ‘hazardous driving behavior,’ cite 71 drivers in 3 hours
SALEM, N.H. — Authorities in New Hampshire cited nearly 24 drivers per hour on Monday amidst a new push for increased public safety on Granite State highways. New Hampshire State Police say they identified 71 violations in 3 hours on I-93 in Salem after concentrating on “reducing speed and other hazardous driving behavior.”
How long will you go without turning on the heat?
Weymouth - The pressure is mounting to turn on the heat. Most New Englanders have a general rule of thumb on when it is the right time. No matter when you do, it is going to be more expensive to heat according to the state. Hearty New Englanders take a...
Mike Wankum to Emcee the 2022 Komen Massachusetts MORE THAN PINK Walk
Please join WCVB's Mike Wankum as he emcees the 2022 Komen Massachusetts MORE THAN PINK Walk on Saturday, October 29, 2022!. Join us and feel the presence of our ONE community every step of the way. North Point Park -- Cambridge, MA. 7:30 AM - North Point Park opens for...
There’s 19 Massachusetts Towns Ending In ‘ham’. Can You Pronounce Them Correctly?
Massachusetts town names tend to have a certain way about them. Usually, as soon as we hear and/or read the name of a town, even if we don't know where it is, we often know whether or not that could be a town in the Bay State. It just so happens that if you were to mention a town that end with 'ham', there is a good chance that town exists in Massachusetts given the fact that there are 19 of them.
This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!
Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
Here are Massachusetts’ 20 Most Popular 1960s Baby Names for Girls
Coming up with the perfect name for your baby can be a fun task and for others, it may be quite daunting. It's hard to believe that my daughter Hannah is already two and a half. She was born in Berkshire County, Pittsfield as a matter of fact, in 2020 right at the beginning of the pandemic. It was an interesting time to have a child but also definitely one of the greatest moments in my life. During those first few weeks of Hannah being at home with me and my wife, it was quite odd because family and friends weren't rushing right over to visit since the pandemic was fresh, new, and downright scary. Everybody was doing what they could to remain safe and protected from COVID-19.
Snow hurricane: Mass. once got 30 inches of snow in early October
On Oct. 10, 1804, a “snow hurricane” hit Massachusetts and killed 13 people, according to the National Weather Service. “What was thought to be a hurricane hit southern New England,” the weather service tweeted. “Unseasonably cold air wrapped into the storm and brought heavy snow inland!”
Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Bury Your Pet in Your Backyard?
It goes without saying that pets are part of the family. Some pets live just as well as their human counterparts. I know a few people here in Berkshire County who have made their pets a permanent part of their home and/or property as they have had their animals buried in their yard and some have even had their furry friends cremated.
Is Common Law Marriage Legal in the State of Massachusetts?
With October here, I have been thinking about my wedding day lately. I was married back on Oct. 10, 2008, right here in Berkshire County, Williamstown to be exact with the reception in Pittsfield. It was a beautiful fall foliage day in the Berkshires and everything went off without a hitch. Every now and again, my wife and I will pull out our wedding DVD and sit back and just laugh at all of the crazy dancing we did on our day. Our guests were into it. There was even one point where my friend and kidney donor, John Pitroff had a dance-off with me to classic Michel Jackson and Tone Loc. This was nine years before John donated his kidney to me. We go back pretty far.
Massachusetts Man Arrested For Using Mr. Clean Magic Erasers To Turn Dollar Bills Into $100 Bills
Let’s start by saying: DON’T DO THIS AT HOME. Or anywhere. Ever. Look out “Florida Man,” “Massachusetts Man” is coming for ya! Here are the quick details of this wild story:. Better Uses For the Mr. Clean Magic Eraser?. -Smudges on your walls. -Clean...
Halloween 2022: These are the best haunted houses, hayrides, corn mazes, hotels, tours in Mass.
BOSTON — When it comes to Halloween in New England, Massachusetts is home to a number of haunted attractions and spooky tours. From the North Shore to the South Shore to points west, thrill seekers in search of goosebump-inducing fright have many destinations to pick from. Below are some...
This Guy Flew From Massachusetts to Connecticut Just for Krispy Kreme Donuts
They say America runs on Dunkin’, but one Boston man flies on Krispy Kreme. His reputation supersedes his name. He goes by Chase but doesn’t mind being called "donut lover." Like many in Boston, he often needs his donut fix. "I just need something plain, sweet and simple,...
A Major Public Health Concern Continues to Rise in Massachusetts
There's no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic turned life upside down for pretty much everyone who experienced it. Families had to deal with unemployment which made paying bills including heat, food, fuel, rent, mortgage, etc. extremely difficult. Many families are still struggling to make ends meet. Needless to say, a lot of people are still experiencing very trying times.
Fall foliage brings huge turnout, heavy traffic to northern New Hampshire
LINCOLN, N.H. — People from around the world visited New Hampshire to see peak fall foliage during the long weekend. Officials said the mix of hikers and leaf peepers brought a huge turnout and heavy traffic as foliage up north peaks in some areas. Trailhead steward Alex Nedzel said...
Christopher Columbus memorial vandalized with ‘Genocider’ spray-paint
A commemorative monument memorializing Italian Explorer Christopher Columbus and his late 15th-century voyage to the Americas was vandalized with red spray paint that said: “Genocider” and “Death to Amerika” in Waltham over the holiday weekend. Waltham Police said they received notice of vandalism at the Christopher...
Product developed by Massachusetts startup could be game-changer for MLB
WILMINGTON, Mass. — Greg Pope, a coatings engineer, and James Pidhurney, a chemical engineer, have teamed up to create a product that enhances grip. The idea started during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, when many public places, including gyms, were closed. Pope, who has a tennis court in his backyard,...
