Massachusetts State

MassLive.com

Want to buy a home near a Mass. ‘best’ public high school? Look to spend $1M

Looking to buy a house near a “top-ranked” public school? You’ll likely need at least $1 million to afford the median home there. Niche, a school rating website, recently issued rankings for the “best public high schools” in Massachusetts for this school year. The communities in which they’re located are among the most expensive in the state, with the vast majority of the ones that have a top 20 school having median single-family home prices above $1 million over the six-month period of March to August this year, according to data from the Massachusetts Association of Realtors.
WUPE

There’s 19 Massachusetts Towns Ending In ‘ham’. Can You Pronounce Them Correctly?

Massachusetts town names tend to have a certain way about them. Usually, as soon as we hear and/or read the name of a town, even if we don't know where it is, we often know whether or not that could be a town in the Bay State. It just so happens that if you were to mention a town that end with 'ham', there is a good chance that town exists in Massachusetts given the fact that there are 19 of them.
country1025.com

This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!

Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
WNAW 94.7

Here are Massachusetts’ 20 Most Popular 1960s Baby Names for Girls

Coming up with the perfect name for your baby can be a fun task and for others, it may be quite daunting. It's hard to believe that my daughter Hannah is already two and a half. She was born in Berkshire County, Pittsfield as a matter of fact, in 2020 right at the beginning of the pandemic. It was an interesting time to have a child but also definitely one of the greatest moments in my life. During those first few weeks of Hannah being at home with me and my wife, it was quite odd because family and friends weren't rushing right over to visit since the pandemic was fresh, new, and downright scary. Everybody was doing what they could to remain safe and protected from COVID-19.
WBEC AM

Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Bury Your Pet in Your Backyard?

It goes without saying that pets are part of the family. Some pets live just as well as their human counterparts. I know a few people here in Berkshire County who have made their pets a permanent part of their home and/or property as they have had their animals buried in their yard and some have even had their furry friends cremated.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
WUPE

Is Common Law Marriage Legal in the State of Massachusetts?

With October here, I have been thinking about my wedding day lately. I was married back on Oct. 10, 2008, right here in Berkshire County, Williamstown to be exact with the reception in Pittsfield. It was a beautiful fall foliage day in the Berkshires and everything went off without a hitch. Every now and again, my wife and I will pull out our wedding DVD and sit back and just laugh at all of the crazy dancing we did on our day. Our guests were into it. There was even one point where my friend and kidney donor, John Pitroff had a dance-off with me to classic Michel Jackson and Tone Loc. This was nine years before John donated his kidney to me. We go back pretty far.
WNAW 94.7

A Major Public Health Concern Continues to Rise in Massachusetts

There's no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic turned life upside down for pretty much everyone who experienced it. Families had to deal with unemployment which made paying bills including heat, food, fuel, rent, mortgage, etc. extremely difficult. Many families are still struggling to make ends meet. Needless to say, a lot of people are still experiencing very trying times.
WCVB

Product developed by Massachusetts startup could be game-changer for MLB

WILMINGTON, Mass. — Greg Pope, a coatings engineer, and James Pidhurney, a chemical engineer, have teamed up to create a product that enhances grip. The idea started during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, when many public places, including gyms, were closed. Pope, who has a tennis court in his backyard,...
