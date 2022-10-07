Read full article on original website
wdkx.com
Monroe County Asking For More Money To Over Sheriff’s Overtime
Monroe County Executive Adam Bello is asking the county Legislature for $100,000 to cover the costs for record sheriff’s deputies overtime. Monroe County Sheriff’s have been working with Rochester police to curb the violent crime in the City of Rochester. The city has recorded over 65 homicides and 258 shooting incidents this year, according to the Rochester Police Department’s Open Data Portal.
13 WHAM
Monroe County seeking more money to cover police overtime
Rochester, N.Y. — As the city continues to grapple with violent crime, Monroe County is facing mounting costs in the effort to fight it. "There’s no price tag for what victims are living through and the murders that happen," Undersheriff Korey Brown said. "There’s no price tag for that loved one."
‘Not enough code enforcement:’ Councilmember details neighborhood concerns over abandoned properties
Joan Roby-Davison has lived in the 14621 zip code area for decades. It's an area she says is also dealing with several abandoned homes.
WHEC TV-10
PAB loses another member; deputy chief of community engagement fired on Friday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – News10NBC has confirmed there is more staffing turmoil on the Rochester Police Accountability Board. Deputy Chief of Community Engagement, Mozart Guerrier, has been terminated. On Thursday we told you that Michael Higgins, the board’s chief of policy and oversight, was suspended. But he’s not the member...
Family, friends remember slain former RPD Officer William Keith Booker
"Just a great, great man who was always happy, always positive, and he was unbelievably fast," said MCSO Undersheriff Korey Brown.
wxxinews.org
Challenges faced by members of the LGBTQ community
Tuesday is National Coming Out Day. We talk with members of the LGBTQ community about the challenges they face, including access to health care, job and travel safety, stigma related to athletics, and more. Col Raimond, director of LGBTQ Life at University of Rochester. Chloe Corcoran, inaugural director of alumni...
Rochester toddler shot in September walking again as community holds tribute ride
News 8 was told by Marlo’s family he was able to briefly come to a window and look down at everyone driving by.
ems1.com
3 N.Y. EMS providers, 1 patient hurt in hit-and-run
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Three EMS providers and the patient they were transporting in an AMR ambulance were injured Sunday night in a hit-and-run incident, WHEC reported. Police said that the ambulance and an SUV collided after 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of St. Paul Street and Upper Falls Boulevard and that the SUV driver ran away afterward.
Western NY city named most neighborly place in U.S.; 2 other Upstate cities make list
Rochester, N.Y. — It’s a beautiful day in Upstate New York, home to the most neighborly city in the United States. Rochester has been rated the most neighborly city in America in 2022 in a study done by Neighbor, a storage space marketplace. Two other Upstate cities also made the list: Poughkeepsie was ranked No. 8 and Albany, the state’s capital, was rated No. 23.
City of Rochester celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester celebrated Indigenous Peoples Day Monday, for the first time since officially recognizing the holiday. The holiday recognizes the culture and history of Indigenous people in the United States. It has been celebrated in parts of the country since 1977. To mark the occasion locally, a gathering was […]
13 WHAM
First-ever Getting-Into-College Fair held in Pittsford
Pittsford, N.Y. — Charriot Learning with the help of Wegmans put on the first-ever Greater Rochester Getting-into-College Fair in Pittsford on Saturday. While the fair didn't feature any colleges, it did have experts to help parents and students navigate the complicated application and financial aid process that comes with attending college.
Canandaigua Fire Department may hit staffing goal
CANANDAIGUA – It's taken some time, but next year the Canandaigua Fire Department may have the recommended number of career firefighters on the roster; as outlined in a study of fire service four years ago. It took some back and forth between officials from the city and town of...
URMC holds prescription medicine buy-back for the Rochester community
Participants were then given a survey about the number of drugs turned in and their knowledge of routine disposal, as part of a research project.
2 suspects charged for Genesee County building fire
Both suspects are to appear at the Alabama Town Court on November 15.
iheart.com
Rochester Man Arrested in Overnight Shooting, Stabbing
Rochester police now say a shooting and a stabbing overnight were indeed connected. 31-year-old Akech Deng allegedly shot a 37-year-old woman around 2:30 this morning near Oregon Street, north of downtown. Deng suffered a stab wound in the incident, and has been treated at the hospital and released. Meantime, the...
Rochester community members protest Hazara attacks in Afghanistan
Organizers held a march and a vigil outside of the Rochester Public Library on South Avenue.
wxxinews.org
State education commissioner dismisses petition to remove Rochester school board leader
The New York state education commissioner has dismissed one Rochester Board of Education member’s petition to remove another member from office. Willa Powell filed a petition in April to remove Beatriz LeBron from the board, citing "official misconduct.” She raised the issue that LeBron refused to attend racial bias training as an act of “willful disobedience.”
Clarence Schools offering counseling to students in wake of Thursday shootings
The Clarence School District sent out an email to its school community Thursday evening after a nearby murder-suicide claimed the lives of four people.
westsidenewsny.com
Rochester Oratorio Society to perform “The Ordering of Moses”
The Rochester Oratorio Society will perform “The Ordering of Moses” at Hochstein Performance Hall in Rochester on Thursday, October 13 at 7:30 p.m. The piece is by R. Nathaniel Dett, who was the first Black graduate of the Eastman School of Music, president of the Rochester NAACP, and director of music at Trinity Presbyterian (now Trinity Emmanuel) and Two Saints Episcopal churches. He was also a mentor to Rochester’s William Warfield.
insideradio.com
Rochester’s WJZR Returns To Air As Non-Comm Under New Owner.
WXXI Public Broadcasting Council has signed a deal to acquire the currently-silent WJZR Rochester, NY (105.9) from North Coast Radio for $1.2 million. The former jazz station, known as “North Coast 105.9,” signed off in July when owner Lee Rust decided to retire. The company paid $20,000 when...
