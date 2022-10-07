ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hampton, NY

Pilot killed in Long Island plane crash headed aviation group

By Associated Press
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J4QTB_0iPvE46k00

EAST HAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) — The pilot who was killed in a plane crash in the Hamptons has been identified as the president of a local aviation advocacy group.

East Hampton Town Police said Thursday evening that the slain pilot was Kent I. Feuerring. He was 57 and lived in Sagaponack.

More Long Island News

The single-engine Seamax M-22 went down at about 12:30 p.m. at the edge of Three Mile Harbor, about 90 miles (145 km) east of New York City. Town Police Capt. Christopher Anderson said witnesses reported seeing what appeared to be a wing break off the fuselage before the aircraft spiraled downward into the harbor.

The pilot was dead when officers arrived, and no one else was on board, police said.

Professionally, Feuerring produced commercials. But he also loved flying, fellow aviation enthusiasts told Newsday.

FAA mandates more rest for flight attendants to combat fatigue

He was president of the East Hampton Aviation Association, which advocates for local pilots and the East Hampton Town Airport. Feuerring also was involved in Wings Over Haiti, a nonprofit group that aids the Caribbean nation.

Feuerring flew several times a week, said Erin King Sweeney, an aviation attorney. She’s also director of the East Hampton Community Alliance, an airport advocacy group.

“There’s risk in everything we do, but he had a passion for it and loved to fly in the morning to enjoy the beautiful Hamptons and sky,” she told the newspaper.

His friend Diana Aceti said Feuerring frequently offered flights to friends and was “a complete angel to the whole community.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

150-year-old Long Island lighthouse could be lost without major restoration

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. -- A Long Island lighthouse on the National Register of Historic Places could be lost. Preservationists warn that decades of decay could doom the 150-year-old Stepping Stones Lighthouse. Corrective work was planned, but it's on pause what the cost to taxpayers is assessed, CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported Thursday. The Stepping Stones Lighthouse, a mile off Kings Point and visible from the Throgs Neck Bridge, is functional, but crumbling. "Think of what people went through to build this lighthouse. 1876, lit in 1877, and today they can't even do the most miniscule of work to preserve it," said Pam Setchell, a...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Hampton, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Sagaponack, NY
East Hampton, NY
Accidents
East Hampton, NY
Crime & Safety
watchthetramcarplease.com

Did you know New Jersey has a Volcano?

The last time there was any type of volcanic magma activity in this area was hundreds of millions of years ago, so you do not need to worry about any type of eruption any time soon. About 420 million years ago, there was volcanic activity in New Jersey. More than...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

Police: 2 teens shot near Long Island home of Rep. Lee Zeldin

SHIRLEY, N.Y. -- Police say two teenagers were shot outside Rep. Lee Zeldin's home on Sunday afternoon.At one point, he says, they were so close, they were right underneath his porch. In incident marks the second scare Zeldin, the Republican nominee for governor, has had to face in almost three months.As CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported, his family is shaken.Zeldin was not home at the time, but his daughters were. The entire family is okay, but two people who were shot and found on his property, leaving many unanswered questions."I'm standing in front of crime scene tape in front of my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Plane Crash#Pilot#Traffic Accident#East Hampton Town Police#Newsday
yonkerstimes.com

Two Men Shot Outside of Zeldin Long Island Home

Found Hiding Underneath Front Porch-Two Daughters Were Home Alone and Called 911. Today, Congressman Lee Zeldin (R, NY-1), the Republican Party and Conservative Party nominee for Governor, issued the following statement after a shooting took place on their property at their home in Shirley, New York:. “Thank you to everyone...
SHIRLEY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WHEC TV-10

Three NY regions are current flu hotspots with 600 cases

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – So far, New York State has recorded 600 flu cases less than two weeks since the official start of the season. News10NBC talked to one local doctor who warns not to wait to get vaccinated. Doctors say after getting the flu shot it takes about a week for it to kick in.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

50K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy