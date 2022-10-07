Read full article on original website
Draymond Green makes big announcement after Jordan Poole punch
Draymond Green said he would take time away from the Golden State Warriors in light of his altercation with teammate Jordan Poole and the ensuing video leak. Green spoke to the media Saturday for the first time since Green punched Poole in the face during last Wednesday’s practice. The Warriors forward said he had apologized to Poole and his family, and that he had been dealing with personal issues that shortened his temper on the day of the altercation. Green also announced that he would take time away from the team to allow everyone to “heal.”
Damian Lillard Reacts to Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole
Damian Lillard had a different stance than how players have reacted on Twitter.
Lakers release two players, sign two new players
Through three preseason games, the Los Angeles Lakers are 0-3, but there are things to be hopeful for. When their regular rotation players have been in the game, mostly in the first half and for much of the third quarter, they have looked fairly good on both ends of the floor.
Sixers to sign highlight-dunking McClung to Exhibit 10 contract
The Sixers organization will be adding a 6-foot-2 guard best known for his highlight-friendly dunks. The team will sign Mac McClung to an Exhibit 10 contract and ultimately have him join the Delaware Blue Coats, a source confirmed Saturday to NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Athletic’s Rich Hofmann first reported the news.
Why JP altercation 'feels different' to Draymond than others
Draymond Green has had his fair share of quarrels over the course of his decade-long NBA career, but the most recent altercation with his teammate Jordan Poole feels different. His words. “It feels different because number one, everything that’s fresh feels different. When something is brand new, it’ll always feel...
Sons of Duke champ stand out at premier camp
Cayden and Cameron Boozer never disappoint. That was again the case on Saturday as the 2025 Duke basketball recruiting targets, the twin sons of 2001 Blue Devil national champ and two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, played in front of pro scouts and alongside other top-shelf high school ...
Miami Heat Reportedly Signing Former Golden State Warriors Player
On Sunday, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports that the Miami Heat are "in process of signing Mychal Mulder to an Exhibit 10 contract." He played a career-high 60 games for the Golden State Warriors in 2021.
PJ Tucker Spreads Important Message to Sixers Teammates
PJ Tucker's mindset is helping the Sixers understand they need to make sacrifices to win.
Boston Celtics Waive Former Knicks And Spurs Forward
The Boston Celtics decided to waive forward Luka Samanic on Monday. Samanic signed a training camp deal with Boston on September 22.
What we learned as Poole shines in preseason loss to Lakers
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Warriors' return to Chase Center for their third game of the preseason was one without Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala for the home team. The visiting Los Angeles Lakers were without LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley and a handful of others. So, who...
Warriors appear skeptical after Draymond vows to fix himself
SAN FRANCISCO – Draymond Green spent nearly 40 minutes Saturday morning expressing contrition for his latest outburst, acknowledging he is a prisoner of his emotions and vowing to search for composure. This would be refreshing if it weren’t a theme with which the Warriors are all too familiar.
Draymond to navigate relationship with JP on guard's terms
Draymond Green was remorseful Saturday when reflecting on his punch that sent Jordan Poole to the ground at Warriors practice Wednesday and brought a hint of chaos into the facility of the defending champions. In the news conference, Green owned the mistake, said all the right things and plans to...
Mavs Could Reportedly Sign Former Nuggets Player
According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, the Dallas Mavericks could sign former Denver Nuggets guard Facu Campazzo.
Why leaked punch video was 'bulls--t' to remorseful Draymond
Nobody within the Warriors organization is happy about the leaked Draymond Green-Jordan Poole video. After the altercation between Green and Poole in practice Wednesday, someone sent video of the fight to TMZ, which published it Friday morning for the world to see. In speaking to reporters Saturday for the first...
Harden Doesn’t Think He Got Enough Credit for Taking Pay Cut
The 76ers star explained why he took less money and why he feels this way now.
JP's filthy move vs. Lakers sparked amusing Dubs bench debate
Jordan Poole’s hypnotic moves against the Los Angeles Lakers wowed the Chase Center crowd on Sunday night as well as his teammates sitting on the Warriors’ bench. But it turns out Poole’s Golden State companions might not have been entirely sold on the legality of his behind-the-back maneuver late in the third quarter, center Kevon Looney joked after the team’s 124-121 preseason loss.
Phillies-Braves NLDS dates, probable pitchers and notes
The Phillies are headed to Atlanta after dispatching the Cardinals with wins in two intense road games in the span of 36 hours. The Phils ended the regular season with an 11-game road trip so they haven't been home since September 25, more than two weeks ago. But by winning their wild-card series in St. Louis, the Phillies guarantee they'll play at least one home playoff game at Citizens Bank Park.
Dame has candid response to Draymond-Poole altercation
Like the rest of the NBA world, Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has been watching the Warriors’ entire Draymond Green-Jordan Poole situation unfold from afar. And on Saturday, Lillard publicly weighed in on the altercation for the first time while speaking to reporters at practice. “It’s unfortunate,” Lillard...
Kerr clarifies concern over Dray-JP incident vs. video leak
In addressing the media on Saturday, Warriors coach Steve Kerr very clearly was upset that the video of Draymond Green's altercation with Jordan Poole in practice last Wednesday leaked. After his press conference, some believed that Kerr appeared more concerned with the fact that the video leaked rather than the...
Kerr's two-word message to Dubs youngsters in Dray-JP aftermath
Training camp is a busy time for any NBA player, but the Warriors’ group of youngsters have had quite the interesting week with all of the commotion surrounding their team. Aside from answering questions about the altercation between their teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole, Golden State’s young players have been responsible for improving their game and showing they belong.
