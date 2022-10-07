Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video of Philly Pregnancy Nurse and Expectant Mother Goes Viral and Opens Discussion about Maternal Health CrisisTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Ambra Restaurant Reopens After Two-Year HiatusMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Pennsylvania Horticultural Society opens Green Resource Center in Norristown Farm Park to the PublicMarilyn JohnsonNorristown, PA
The Trauma Survivors Foundation Black Tie & Sneakers BallMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Mother Claims She Sold Her Son For Drugs; He Is Still MissingJeffery MacPhiladelphia, PA
WMDT.com
One injured in shooting at Dover pizza restaurant, investigation underway
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police say one person was injured in a shooting at a local pizza restaurant Sunday afternoon. At around 4:40 p.m., the Dover Police Department received a report of a shooting at Roma’s Pizza, located at 1057 Walker Road. Officers arrived at the scene and located a Dover man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and is listed in stable condition.
delawarevalleynews.com
State Police Investigating Road Rage Shooting In South Philly
Pennsylvania State police are looking for the vehicle and persons responsible for shooting a motorist in Philadelphia. The incident happened yesterday morning, October 9,2022 near the Packer Street exit of I-95 South. it was about 3:00 AM when the occupants of a dark colored Honda sedan and a Dark grey Ford Explorer with tinted windows fired multiple shots at the victim and kept going.
firststateupdate.com
Dover Police Investigating Shooting Inside Dover Restaurant
The Dover Police Department is investigating a shooting at a restaurant that left a Dover man injured Sunday afternoon, according to Master Corporal Ryan Schmid. Schmid said at approximately 4:41 p.m., the Dover Police Department received a call for a shooting at a pizza restaurant in the 1000 block of Walker Road.
Man shot 4 times in the back in West Philadelphia homicide
Police say the victim, a man in his late 20s, was shot four times in the back.
Young man killed in execution-style shooting on Wynnefield driveway: Police
"It appears he was clearly shot execution style, clearly targeted since he was hit so many times and the ballistic evidence was so close to where his body collapsed in the driveway," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
fox29.com
DA: Man charged after opening fire on multiple Philadelphia officers in 'unprovoked' attack
PHILADELPHIA - Multiple police officers became the target of a man, who is now being charged with several counts of attempted murder, according to the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office. Keith Blount, 59, is accused of firing several ‘unprovoked’ shots at officers driving down the 3300 block of North 10th Street...
firststateupdate.com
Virginia Man Facing Murder Charge In Milford Fatal Stabbing
On October 8th, 2022 at approximately 11:00 am, officers from the Milford Police Department’s Patrol Division responded to a residence in the 200 block of North Rehoboth Boulevard to a report of a serious assault that occurred. Upon arrival, officers contacted a 43-year-old male, who was suffering from a...
NBC Philadelphia
Man Shot in Head While Sitting in Car With 3-Year-Old Boy
A man was shot in front of a 3-year-old boy while sitting in a car near a Dunkin’ on the Roosevelt Boulevard in Feltonville, Philadelphia police said. A teenager was also struck. According to police, a 42-year-old man was shot twice in the head while sitting in a car...
CBS News
Man shot multiple times inside store in Kensington: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 29-year-old man was shot multiple times inside a store in Kensington on Sunday afternoon, Philadelphia police say. The shooting happened on the 3100 block of Kensington Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Police say he was shot throughout the body. He was transported to Temple University Hospital,...
Cops investigating N.J. shooting that killed 33-year-old man
A man died after an afternoon shooting in Trenton Sunday, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said. City police responded to a Shot Spotter activation indicating multiple rounds were fired on Ewing Street at 3:10 p.m., officials said. Officers found Daquan Brown, 33, of Trenton, on the ground in nearby...
Philly Man Wanted For Stabbing Victim Outside Montco Wawa Store: Police
A Philadelphia man is wanted by police in Montgomery County for stabbing a victim outside a Wawa store on Saturday, Oct. 8. It all went down around 8:50 a.m. at the store located on the 1300 block of E. Ridge Pike in Plymouth Township, local police said. Ivan Davonte Stephens...
fox29.com
Police: Fist fight in Logan leads to fatal shooting of 45-year-old man
LOGAN - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting, after a fist fight, that claimed the life of a 45-year-old man in Philadelphia’s Logan section. Officials say the shooting happened on the 5200 block of Sydenham Street Sunday afternoon, just after 4 o’clock. After viewing surveillance video of the...
13-year-old dies after being shot multiple times in Philadelphia's Ogontz neighborhood
"My heart breaks for all who knew and loved him: his family, his friends, his neighbors, the entire Wagner Middle School community; the impact of such a tragedy is measureless," said PFT President Jerry Jordan.
Police release surveillance video of bike shop robbery in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police need your help finding two burglars. Just released surveillance video shows one of them breaking into a bike shop on the 3900 block of Lancaster Avenue in the Powelton neighborhood.The burglary happened last month.Police say one of the criminals took the cash register containing several hundred dollars and the other acted as a lookout.
Police continue search for accused killer in N.J. shooting as family seeks justice
The family of Herbert R. Lee Jr. doesn’t want anyone to forget his alleged killer remains at large. Lee, 36, of Bridgeton, was shot to death July 30 during an incident at Maplewood Gardens apartments in Bridgeton. He left behind six kids, a sister and a fiancé. Police...
Caught on video: Man carjacked while getting ready for work in Northeast Philadelphia
The carjacking happened in just seconds as the victim was getting ready for work.
fox29.com
Second woman charged in blunt force trauma death of Philadelphia toddler
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia woman is facing charges in connection to the death of a toddler who police say died from blunt force trauma while being cared for over the summer. Jendayi Mawusi, 25, surrendered to police on Monday and was charged with third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and endangering the...
Police: Man critically shot in Hunting Park
A man is in critical condition after he was shot in Hunting Park overnight Sunday.
Police release video of shooting suspects in Philadelphia's Logan section
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police hope someone recognizes the three men seen in a newly released surveillance video. The men are suspected of taking part in a shooting near Broad and Windrim Streets around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.Police say the three suspects were inside a store before they shot a man out on the sidewalk.The victim survived. If you recognize any of the suspects you are urged to call police.
Pair Killed In Suburban Philadelphia Bar Shooting Were Childhood Friends
Two men killed in a shooting at a bar in Suburban Philadelphia have been identified by loved ones as close childhood friends. Steve Panebianco and Ray Ferrell were gunned down around 11:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 7 in the parking lot of Steam Pub on Second Street Pike in Upper Southhampton, CBS Philly reports. A third individual was wounded.
