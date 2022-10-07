ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

WMDT.com

One injured in shooting at Dover pizza restaurant, investigation underway

DOVER, Del. – Dover Police say one person was injured in a shooting at a local pizza restaurant Sunday afternoon. At around 4:40 p.m., the Dover Police Department received a report of a shooting at Roma’s Pizza, located at 1057 Walker Road. Officers arrived at the scene and located a Dover man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and is listed in stable condition.
DOVER, DE
delawarevalleynews.com

State Police Investigating Road Rage Shooting In South Philly

Pennsylvania State police are looking for the vehicle and persons responsible for shooting a motorist in Philadelphia. The incident happened yesterday morning, October 9,2022 near the Packer Street exit of I-95 South. it was about 3:00 AM when the occupants of a dark colored Honda sedan and a Dark grey Ford Explorer with tinted windows fired multiple shots at the victim and kept going.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
firststateupdate.com

Dover Police Investigating Shooting Inside Dover Restaurant

The Dover Police Department is investigating a shooting at a restaurant that left a Dover man injured Sunday afternoon, according to Master Corporal Ryan Schmid. Schmid said at approximately 4:41 p.m., the Dover Police Department received a call for a shooting at a pizza restaurant in the 1000 block of Walker Road.
DOVER, DE
firststateupdate.com

Virginia Man Facing Murder Charge In Milford Fatal Stabbing

On October 8th, 2022 at approximately 11:00 am, officers from the Milford Police Department’s Patrol Division responded to a residence in the 200 block of North Rehoboth Boulevard to a report of a serious assault that occurred. Upon arrival, officers contacted a 43-year-old male, who was suffering from a...
MILFORD, DE
NBC Philadelphia

Man Shot in Head While Sitting in Car With 3-Year-Old Boy

A man was shot in front of a 3-year-old boy while sitting in a car near a Dunkin’ on the Roosevelt Boulevard in Feltonville, Philadelphia police said. A teenager was also struck. According to police, a 42-year-old man was shot twice in the head while sitting in a car...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Cops investigating N.J. shooting that killed 33-year-old man

A man died after an afternoon shooting in Trenton Sunday, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said. City police responded to a Shot Spotter activation indicating multiple rounds were fired on Ewing Street at 3:10 p.m., officials said. Officers found Daquan Brown, 33, of Trenton, on the ground in nearby...
TRENTON, NJ
CBS Philly

Police release surveillance video of bike shop robbery in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police need your help finding two burglars. Just released surveillance video shows one of them breaking into a bike shop on the 3900 block of Lancaster Avenue in the Powelton neighborhood.The burglary happened last month.Police say one of the criminals took the cash register containing several hundred dollars and the other acted as a lookout.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police release video of shooting suspects in Philadelphia's Logan section

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police hope someone recognizes the three men seen in a newly released surveillance video. The men are suspected of taking part in a shooting near Broad and Windrim Streets around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.Police say the three suspects were inside a store before they shot a man out on the sidewalk.The victim survived. If you recognize any of the suspects you are urged to call police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

