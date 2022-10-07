Read full article on original website
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Kanye West's Twitter account locked for antisemitic tweet
Twitter locked rapper Kanye West's Twitter account over an antisemitic tweet posted on the account on Saturday. In the since-removed tweet, West said he was "going death con 3 [sic] On JEWISH PEOPLE," and also that, "You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda," without specifying what group he was addressing, according to Internet Archive's Wayback Machine records pulled by CNN.
Beyoncé denies claim she misused 'I'm Too Sexy' sample
Someone's a "Beautiful Liar," according to Queen Bey. Genre-crossing superstar Beyoncé has denied allegations that she misused a sample of Right Said Fred's "I'm Too Sexy" on her newest album. The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter's seventh album, "Renaissance," was released to critical acclaim in July and samples iconic house and disco...
'Game of Thrones' ended with a thud. But 'House of the Dragon' has caught fire
HBO has created a kingdom of hits, with none as popular as "Game of Thrones." But "Game of Thrones" ended with a thud in 2019 when critics and fans were unhappy with the fantasy epic's ho-hum conclusion (Bran Stark on the Iron Throne? C'mon!). So what was HBO to do?...
Nikki Finke, veteran Hollywood journalist, has died
Nikki Finke, the sharp-tongue Hollywood journalist famous for her seemingly non-stop scoops, has died. She was 68. An announcement of her death was posted Sunday on Deadline, the website she founded in 2006 and transformed it into an essential source for entertainment news. Finke, who remained reclusive for most of her life, died of a prolonged illness in Boca Raton, Florida, the website reported.
Blink-182 reunite with Tom DeLonge and announce world stadium tour
Blink-182 have announced their biggest world tour yet, along with new music coming in 2023.The US band will return for a major tour that will see the reunion of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker for the first time in 10 years.In the UK and Ireland, the band will visit venues across London, Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow, Belfast Dublin throughout September and October 2023. The multi-platinum, award-winning group will also play their first ever performances in Latin America, along with stops in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand starting March 2023 through February 2024.The band will also drop...
