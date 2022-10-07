Read full article on original website
Revation Systems Announces Company Name Change to LinkLive; Reaffirms Commitment to Transform Customer Engagement
The company accelerates innovation as a trusted customer engagement provider, re-imagining the brand with new emphasis on its LinkLive platform. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Revation Systems, a customer engagement platform provider for the most regulated. U.S. industries such as healthcare and banking, has formally changed its name to LinkLive; the name of...
Riskonnect Partners with LineSlip to Streamline Insurance Program Management
The alliance automates insurance document data extraction and delivers intelligence dashboards, equipping risk managers with deeper program visibility. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Riskonnect, the leader in integrated risk management (IRM) solutions, today announced a new partnership with LineSlip Solutions, the leader in insurance technology for extracting and managing insurance program data. LineSlip’s AI technology is now integrated directly into Riskonnect’s Risk Management Information System (RMIS) solution, enabling customers to significantly streamline and automate insurance program management.
Simply Business Partners with SolePro to Offer Unique Owner-Excluded Workers' Compensation to Small Business Customers
BOSTON , Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simply Business, LLC ., a Boston -based digital insurance company focused on small businesses, today announced the launch of a new workers' compensation product in partnership with SolePro, a workers' compensation program administrator. The product, Solo X, is specifically designed to meet the unique needs of businesses that do not have any employees and do not use day laborers or subcontractors.
Cogitate to Implement Digital Underwriting and Distribution of Commercial Transportation for ENGS
ATLANTA , Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogitate Technology Solutions ("Cogitate"), a future-ready P&C insurance technology innovator, announced today that. will be digitizing their systems with Cogitate DigitalEdge for their commercial transportation business. Cogitate DigitalEdge is a cloud native, full tech stack platform. DigitalEdge is powered with industry leading Low...
Patent Issued for System and method for healthcare document management (USPTO 11450417): Rivia Health Inc.
-- A patent by the inventors Burgess, Harlow ( Chandler, AZ , US), filed on. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Alongside new medical treatments and diagnostic technologies, modern medicine has spawned a complex ecosystem of service providers and insurers. It is not uncommon for an individual, in the wake of an event such as a car accident, to be receiving bills and other documents not only from their health insurance company, but also hospitals, doctors, specialists, ambulance companies, laboratories, pharmacies, and other parties. Each of these parties has their own timeline and procedure for payment, sometimes even using different terminology to describe the same thing. It is very easy for an individual to be overwhelmed by all of the moving parts that make up the system that is helping them get healthy.
“System And Method For Real-Time Screening Of A Disability Insurance Applicant” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20220301070): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
-- A patent application by the inventors Benjamin, Robert ( Normal, IL , US); Diffor, John David (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Many people desire to purchase disability insurance in order to ensure that their monthly financial obligations (especially with regard to, e.g., housing and vehicles payments) will be met if they become disabled and suffer a loss of income. According to one estimate, 26% of people own disability insurance, and 90% of them are between the ages of 25 and 64 years. Applicants for disability insurance may be employed in blue or white collar occupations, and may seek short-term or long-term coverage. However, existing processes for screening applicants for disability insurance and making coverage decisions may be cumbersome, especially for applicants with no or few risk factors for rejection but whose applications may be nevertheless subjected to full underwriting to assess their suitability. Further, existing processes may require insurance agents to classify the occupations of applicants, and mistakes may be made in such classifications that may delay coverage decisions and/or may result in incorrect acceptance or non-acceptance.”
A.M. Best Affirms BETA Healthcare Group’s “A” (Excellent) Rating and Stable Outlook
Rating agency notes market leadership in hospital professional liability and strong financials. (BETA), the largest professional liability insurer of hospitals on the. and provider of a host of liability and workers’ compensation coverages for healthcare organizations, has maintained its “A” (Excellent) rating with a “Stable” outlook from.
Insurance Brokerage Market Will Hit Big Revenues in Future : Willis Towers Watson, Brown & Brown Insurance,
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Insurance Brokerage Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Insurance Brokerage market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
College of Economics & Management Researchers Add New Data to Research in Agricultural Insurance (Causal Linkage among Agricultural Insurance, Air Pollution, and Agricultural Green Total Factor Productivity in United States: Pairwise Granger …): Agriculture – Agricultural Insurance
-- Fresh data on agricultural insurance are presented in a new report. According to news reporting originating from Xianyang, People’s. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Agricultural insurance and green agriculture are strongly related. Agricultural insurance not only motivates farmers to adopt environmentally friendly production technology and enhances the effectiveness of production, but it also accomplishes the goal of lowering the number of chemicals that are put into the environment.”
Patent Issued for Hub for automated recovery after a critical event in shared mobility services (USPTO 11449946): Allstate Insurance Company
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Gutsell,. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11449946, is. Allstate Insurance Company. (. Northbrook, Illinois. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the...
Though deals likely to rise, states slow to adopt insurance business transfer laws
The environment is ripe for insurers to move run-off or closed blocks of insurance in blockbuster transactions. And it would help if more states passed insurance business transfer laws. Insurance deals are set to rise dramatically, according to the 2022 Global Insurance Run-off Survey released last month by PwC. Ninety-seven...
VEREINIGTE HAGEL, Germany's Leading Agricultural Insurer, Selects Sapiens for Complete P&C Core Transformation
PRNewswire/ -- , (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced the deployment of its cloud-first P&C platform IDITSuite with. Germany. -based VEREINIGTE HAGEL, the country's leading provider of insurance to the agricultural industry. VEREINIGTE HAGEL's current, historically grown application landscape...
Patent Issued for Systems and methods for utilizing electricity monitoring devices to mitigate or prevent structural damage (USPTO 11451043): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Kawakita, Christopher N. (. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11451043, is. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company. (. Bloomington, Illinois. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from...
LATINA Style Inc. recognized Aflac as one of 50 Best Companies for Latinas to Work for in the U.S. for the 23rd time
COLUMBUS, Ga. , Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aflac Incorporated , a leading provider of supplemental health insurance in. , has been named to the 2022 LATINA Style 50 Report — The 50 Best Companies for Latinas to Work for in the. U.S. The insurer landed at No. 16...
Amerisure Welcomes Marty Arnold, Senior Vice President and Chief Underwriting Officer
Amerisure is pleased to announce Marty Arnold has joined the organization as senior vice president and chief underwriting officer. In this role, Arnold will lead the company underwriting strategy in support of. Amerisure's. long-term strategic objectives. While driving profitability and growth for underwriting operations, he also will oversee the corporate...
7 smart moves to prepare for retirement
About 40% of all U.S. households in which the head of household is between 35 and 64 years old are expected to run short of money in retirement, according to a 2019 report by the. Employee Benefit Research Institute. . If that news is not alarming enough, remember we are...
Insurance Claims Management Software Market Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends: Applied Systems, Ventic Technology, Comindware
Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2022 -- The Latest Released Insurance Claims Management Software. market study has evaluated the future growth potential of. market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in.
Automotive Insurance Market Opportunities for Higher Growth : Erie, NFU Mutual, Allstate Insurance
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Automotive Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Florida mulls insurance ratings But analysts cast doubt on replacing Demotech
Responding to public officials who have lashed out at the state's largest homeowners insurance ratings agency over its threats to downgrade more than a dozen property insurers, a bipartisan group of. Florida. lawmakers last month supported spending up to. $1.5 million. to research their options. Yet some in the insurance...
NFP Announces Three-Year Partnership with The St. James, Becomes Gold Sponsor of The St. James Corporate Games
As the official insurance broker and consultant of this athletic powerhouse, NFP will elevate community well-being and impact across greater. /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement advisor, today announced a new three-year partnership with. , a premier performance, wellness and entertainment...
