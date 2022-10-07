ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animal rescue group to clear shelter in Hurricane’s path

By Caitlin Huff
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s been more than a week since Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida and other areas of the East Coast. In the aftermath of the catastrophic storm, millions of people are working to put their lives back together, and that includes being reunited with their lost pets.

Nashville’s Agape Animal Rescue has teamed up with Best Friends Animal Society to help make that a reality for Florida families.

“I was watching the devastation of hurricane Ian unfold on the news when we got the call for help. I knew the Agape team had to hit the road to assist families and pets during this crisis. We know what it feels like to need help,” said Tanya Willis, Agape’s executive director.

Agape said they have a team heading to Florida that will be bringing back adoptable pets in order to make room for dogs that were rescued during and after the storm.

The dogs that Agape will be bringing to Nashville were animals that were already available for adoption. Best Friends Animal Society hopes to reunite lost dogs with their owners.

“Clearing shelters that were overpopulated before the storm even hit gives displaced dogs and their families a chance to reunite.”

Many of the dogs bound for Tennessee are medically fragile with heart worms and other conditions, according to Agape.

The animals are expected to arrive in Nashville sometime this weekend.

Agape is seeking help from the public too, as the cost of caring for these extra animals is expected to be more than $15,000. They need foster homes and donations to help the animals become healthy and find a good home.

To learn more about how you can help visit this link . You can also contribute to the GoFundMe at this link .

