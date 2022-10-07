Read full article on original website
Another month of solid US hiring suggests more big Fed hikes
WITI-TV (Milwaukee, WI) - America's employers slowed their hiring in September but still added 263,000 jobs, a solid figure that will likely keep the. on pace to keep raising interest rates aggressively to fight persistently high inflation. Friday's government report showed that hiring fell from 315,000 in August to the...
Job growth slows in September but remains strong
WITI-TV (Milwaukee, WI) The economy added 263,000 new jobs in September, a slowdown from the month before but still a sign of strong growth, according to the latest jobs report from the. Bureau of Labor Statistics. (BLS). September's growth was driven primarily by job gains in leisure and hospitality, as...
Cathie Wood to Fed: You're Raising Rates too High
Jackson Progress-Argus (GA) Wood has posited for months that the economy is suffering from deflation and is already in a recession. Never let mediocre performance at your own job prevent you from telling others how to do their job. Money manager. Cathie Wood's. flagship Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK) - Get...
Inflation and rate hikes could complicate year-end shopping in the U.S.
High inflation and continued interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve could affect December holiday shopping in the U.S., where businesses could post lower profits than they did in 2021.. In an interview with France 24, Alejandro Chafuen, Forbes columnist and international managing director of Acton Institute, explained what outlook may await the world's…
Fed could be more aggressive on inflationLetter: Fed could be even more aggressive on inflation
Roanoke Times (Roanoke, VA) High inflation in America is affecting nearly everyone here. I worked as an economist at the. starting in 1985. That was two years after our economy had done an amazing, wonderful turnaround. But it came after some brutal bad times. In 1981 the. U.S. economy had...
When your seatmate on the plane talks about the Fed, you know things aren't right
Minnesota Public Radio (MN) You know things are getting dicey in the economy when the phrase "Federal Reserve" enters daily conversation. Typically, the "Fed" is a pretty wonky and sleepy corner of America, known for shockingly dull press conferences. When economic sailing is smooth, there's not much news coming out of the central bank that is of even remote interest to people other than economists or journalists.
As the Fed fights inflation, worries rise that it’s overcorrecting
First, the Federal Reserve missed inflation. Now, a growing number of critics say the central bank could be outrunning it. Scrambling to rein in soaring consumer prices, the Fed is moving at the most aggressive pace in decades. This article is available to INNsider Pro subscribers only. Sign in or...
Brainard says rates will remain tight, but Fed will keep an eye on risks
By Howard Schneider and Ann Saphir. CHICAGO, Oct 10- Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard said on Monday the U.S. Federal Reserve was clear on the need for tight monetary policy to reduce inflation, but that the path and pace of rate hikes would remain "data-dependent" as the central bank monitored the economy and the evolution of domestic and global risks.
Manage interest rate risk prudently
On Aug. 10, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that inflation for the previous 12 months was 8.5%. One of the tools the Federal Reserve has at its disposal to attempt to reduce inflation is raising the federal funds rate. The Federal Reserve often raises rates to increase the cost of borrowing in an attempt to reduce demand for loans and curb inflation.
Kirby: Biden willing to reevaluate relationship with Saudi Arabia ‘right away’
White House national security spokesman John Kirby on Tuesday said President Biden is willing to immediately begin reevaluating the U.S.-Saudi alliance after the country and its oil-exporting allies announced production cuts of 2 million barrels per day. The White House expressed disappointment after the announcement from OPEC+, which includes the...
Though deals likely to rise, states slow to adopt insurance business transfer laws
The environment is ripe for insurers to move run-off or closed blocks of insurance in blockbuster transactions. And it would help if more states passed insurance business transfer laws. Insurance deals are set to rise dramatically, according to the 2022 Global Insurance Run-off Survey released last month by PwC. Ninety-seven...
October mortgage rates will continue to rise, haunting home buyers
WDAF-TV (Kansas City, MO) ( NerdWallet ) - Mortgage interest rates are likely to keep on rising in October. Projecting the trend for mortgage rates this month isn't particularly tricky, but it doesn't look like there'll be any treats, either. While we don't face the specter of another. Federal Reserve.
Social Security's cost-of-living increase may be the largest in 40 years. What does this mean?
Retirees living with rising prices due to inflation in the United States may receive good news this week when the Social Security Administration reports next year's Cost of Living Adjustment. Social Security and Medicare policy analyst at The Senior Citizens League, Mary Johnson, reminded that "these are only estimates," meaning that the official change for…
Best's Review Discusses How Automakers Have Made Fresh Inroads into Insurance
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- In a new article,Best’s Review delves into how carmakers are building new and more involved relationships with insurers. Partnerships and other similar steps offer auto insurers a way to gain and maintain market share in the highly competitive personal auto insurance space. In return, manufacturers can play a bigger role in customers' ownership experience. Read the full story in “Automakers Build New Insurance Future.”
7 smart moves to prepare for retirement
About 40% of all U.S. households in which the head of household is between 35 and 64 years old are expected to run short of money in retirement, according to a 2019 report by the. Employee Benefit Research Institute. . If that news is not alarming enough, remember we are...
Journal of the European Economic Association Issues Research Articles in October 2022 Edition
* Transfer Payment Systems and Financial Distress: Insights from Health Insurance Premium Subsidies. * Regulatory Interventions in Consumer Financial Markets: The Case of Credit Cards. *. Imperfect Competition. in Firm-to-Firm Trade. * Talents and Cultures: Immigrant Inventors and Ethnic Diversity in the Age of Mass Migration. * Wage Flexibility under...
Best’s Market Segment Report: Hints of Trouble Resurface for U.S. Commercial Auto Segment After Bright 2021
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- U.S. commercial auto insurers posted favorable results in 2021, with a combined ratio below 100 for the first time in more than a decade. However, according to an AM Best report, first-half 2022 results point to a reversal of fortune, similar to the troubling results of the 2010s.
Crucial choices ahead for beloved, besieged Social Security
“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.” That famous phrase from Charles Dickens sums up the double-edged sword hanging over the roughly 63 million Americans now getting monthly retirement payouts from Social Security. Their 2022 COLA (cost-of-living adjustment) rose by 5.9%, the biggest jump in nearly 40 years. The 2023 increase is set to come in at an…
Insurance Brokerage Market Will Hit Big Revenues in Future : Willis Towers Watson, Brown & Brown Insurance,
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Insurance Brokerage Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Insurance Brokerage market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Insurance Advertising Market May See a Big Move: Major Giants UnitedHealth Group, Liberty Mutual, GEICO
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2022 -- The Insurance Advertising Market has witnessed continuous growth in past few years and is projected to grow at good pace during the forecast period of 2022-2028. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of. Insurance Advertising.
