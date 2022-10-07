ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
InsuranceNewsNet

Another month of solid US hiring suggests more big Fed hikes

WITI-TV (Milwaukee, WI) - America's employers slowed their hiring in September but still added 263,000 jobs, a solid figure that will likely keep the. on pace to keep raising interest rates aggressively to fight persistently high inflation. Friday's government report showed that hiring fell from 315,000 in August to the...
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

Job growth slows in September but remains strong

WITI-TV (Milwaukee, WI) The economy added 263,000 new jobs in September, a slowdown from the month before but still a sign of strong growth, according to the latest jobs report from the. Bureau of Labor Statistics. (BLS). September's growth was driven primarily by job gains in leisure and hospitality, as...
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

Cathie Wood to Fed: You're Raising Rates too High

Jackson Progress-Argus (GA) Wood has posited for months that the economy is suffering from deflation and is already in a recession. Never let mediocre performance at your own job prevent you from telling others how to do their job. Money manager. Cathie Wood's. flagship Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK) - Get...
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

Inflation and rate hikes could complicate year-end shopping in the U.S.

High inflation and continued interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve could affect December holiday shopping in the U.S., where businesses could post lower profits than they did in 2021.. In an interview with France 24, Alejandro Chafuen, Forbes columnist and international managing director of Acton Institute, explained what outlook may await the world's…
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
InsuranceNewsNet

When your seatmate on the plane talks about the Fed, you know things aren't right

Minnesota Public Radio (MN) You know things are getting dicey in the economy when the phrase "Federal Reserve" enters daily conversation. Typically, the "Fed" is a pretty wonky and sleepy corner of America, known for shockingly dull press conferences. When economic sailing is smooth, there's not much news coming out of the central bank that is of even remote interest to people other than economists or journalists.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kristalina Georgieva
InsuranceNewsNet

Manage interest rate risk prudently

On Aug. 10, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that inflation for the previous 12 months was 8.5%. One of the tools the Federal Reserve has at its disposal to attempt to reduce inflation is raising the federal funds rate. The Federal Reserve often raises rates to increase the cost of borrowing in an attempt to reduce demand for loans and curb inflation.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Imf#Consumer Price Index#Food Shortages#The Federal Reserve#Fed
InsuranceNewsNet

Social Security's cost-of-living increase may be the largest in 40 years. What does this mean?

Retirees living with rising prices due to inflation in the United States may receive good news this week when the Social Security Administration reports next year's Cost of Living Adjustment. Social Security and Medicare policy analyst at The Senior Citizens League, Mary Johnson, reminded that "these are only estimates," meaning that the official change for…
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

Best's Review Discusses How Automakers Have Made Fresh Inroads into Insurance

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- In a new article,Best’s Review delves into how carmakers are building new and more involved relationships with insurers. Partnerships and other similar steps offer auto insurers a way to gain and maintain market share in the highly competitive personal auto insurance space. In return, manufacturers can play a bigger role in customers' ownership experience. Read the full story in “Automakers Build New Insurance Future.”
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

7 smart moves to prepare for retirement

About 40% of all U.S. households in which the head of household is between 35 and 64 years old are expected to run short of money in retirement, according to a 2019 report by the. Employee Benefit Research Institute. . If that news is not alarming enough, remember we are...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
InsuranceNewsNet

Crucial choices ahead for beloved, besieged Social Security

“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.” That famous phrase from Charles Dickens sums up the double-edged sword hanging over the roughly 63 million Americans now getting monthly retirement payouts from Social Security. Their 2022 COLA (cost-of-living adjustment) rose by 5.9%, the biggest jump in nearly 40 years. The 2023 increase is set to come in at an…
PERSONAL FINANCE
InsuranceNewsNet

Insurance Brokerage Market Will Hit Big Revenues in Future : Willis Towers Watson, Brown & Brown Insurance,

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Insurance Brokerage Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Insurance Brokerage market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
29K+
Post
147K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy