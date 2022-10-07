Read full article on original website
Related
Republicans grill Biden education secretary on use of COVID funds for woke initiatives
Republicans are demanding more information from President Biden's Department of Education about the use of American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act funds to wokeness in schools.
Small business group files suit over Biden student loan plan
Another lawsuit has been filed against President Joe Biden’s student loan debt forgiveness program, by a group claiming the administration did not seek public input on the program as prescribed by law. The suit was filed Monday by Job Creators Network Foundation, a nonpartisan organization founded by entrepreneurs who...
People Are Sharing Tips For Making Money And Saving Money, And I'm Writing These Down
I didn't know this at all, but apparently you can rent out stuff like garden tools and sewing machines from your local library.
Comments / 0