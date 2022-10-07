Read full article on original website
The Difference Between Signs Of Developmental Delay Vs. Autism
Parents looking out for early signs of autism and developmental delays should understand that their anxiety is normal and good. In fact, without parental worry, symptoms connected to conditions such as autism might be missed, meaning lost chances for early intervention. But sometimes parents can also become hyper-focused on early signs of autism. Too much vigilance, mixed with a loose understanding of autism diagnoses, can cause some parents to mistake the difference between autism and developmental delay.
Scientists found going to bed before 9 p.m. has a 70% higher risk of developing dementia.
In a recent study, scientists found early sleeping had a 70% higher risk of developing dementia. Sleep may impact both physical and mental health and has been linked to various health conditions such as heart disease, stroke, dementia, depression, and obesity.
Marijuana vs Alcohol – which is the safer high?
Marijuana vs Alcohol(Shutterstock) In the 2002 Jack Ryan movie The Sum of All Fears, the President of the United States, played by James Cromwell, cracks a joke that he is entitled to all the California electoral votes because he smoked pot in college. In a 2014 interview with ‘The New Yorker’, President Obama also admitted to having been a pot user when younger.
How To Get Weed Out Of Your System: 6 Easy Methods
This article was originally published on Grassdoor and appears here with permission. Changes in law and more research on marijuana’s medicinal and recreational value have increased its use. Sometimes people desire to get the tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) out of their system to pass a drug test or eliminate toxins out of their bodies. Detoxification is the primary and most effective method of removing weed from the bloodstream.
UPenn medical school professor says new 'anti-racism' policies are 'lowering standards and corrupting medicine' because they focus on 'skin color' and not the 'best and brightest'
A University of Pennsylvania professor has condemned recent movements for racial equity in health care, saying they prevent white and Asian students from being accepted to medical school. Dr. Stanley Goldfarb, 78, professor emeritus at the university's medical school, told the New York Post that a 'focus on diversity' has...
The 6 types of narcissism explained in one chart and how to quickly spot each type
The most classic type of narcissism looks like selfishness and a desire to be the center of attention. But narcissism can also present as an extreme desire to win at all costs or hunger for social power. Someone with covert NPD may appear shy but frequently play the victim or...
marthastewart.com
Do You Take a Daily Multivitamin? Scientists Say It May Be the Secret to Preventing Mental Decline as You Age
There are plenty of ways we try to protect our brains against cognitive decline, like doing crossword puzzles and exercising regularly—but can keeping your mind sharp be as simple as taking a daily multivitamin? Scientists seem to think so. According to new research published in Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association, multivitamins can improve thinking skills in older individuals and help prevent cognitive decline.
studyfinds.org
Drinking tea significantly slashes risk of diabetes — but only if you’ve had 4 cups
WUHAN, China — If you’re worried about developing diabetes, drinking tea throughout the day may help. New research shows that people who consume at least four mugs a day are 17 percent less likely to develop the disease. Scientists from Wuhan University in China say the findings apply...
Three times artificial intelligence has scared scientists – from creating chemical weapons to claiming it has feelings
THE artificial intelligence revolution has only just begun, but there have already been numerous unsettling developments. AI programs can be used to act on humans' worst instincts or achieve humans' more wicked goals, like creating weapons or terrifying its creators with a lack of morality. What is artificial intelligence?. Artificial...
Sober October warning: As new research suggests abstaining from alcohol might RAISE the risk of dementia, can a drink a day actually be good for you?
You'd be forgiven for assuming Sober October is a positive trend to get involved with for your health — and virtually every doctor would agree with you. But a recent review of available studies indicated that abstaining from alcohol completely may actually raise the risk of dementia. That research,...
L.A. Weekly
Drugs That Do Not Blend Well With Cannabidiol
View the original article about Drugs That Do Not Blend Well With Cannabidiol at CBD Rubs. Cannabidiol can interact with many prescription medication types, causing unpleasant effects on the user. These are not the same as CBD side effects but can be unpleasant for you. Some substances that people consume can compromise the CYP450 system’s activity, including cannabidiol. The phytocannabinoid can affect how liver-based enzymes break down compounds. CBD can slow down or accelerate the metabolism of compounds according to the form of interaction. Keep reading to know more about CBD interactions with medications with prescription.
survivornet.com
Mom, 61, Having ‘Constant Bowel Movements’ Is Grateful She Went To The Doctor About Her Frequent Trips To The Bathroom: It Was Colon Cancer
Christine Amyes, 61, noticed changes in her bowel movements late last year, and when her bathroom trips became even more frequent, she thankfully went and got checked. It was bowel cancer (also known as colon cancer). Like many other bowel cancer survivors in the United Kingdom, Christine was made aware...
Scientists make ‘breakthrough’ DNA discovery in ‘key to living longer’
LOTS of scientists are in pursuit of the dream of making humans live longer and one team thinks it's made a breakthrough with DNA. The researchers focused on parts of DNA that are suspected to be tied to living longer. Those parts are called telomeres and they work to try...
Alzheimer’s might not be primarily a brain disease. A new theory suggests it’s an autoimmune condition.
The pursuit of a cure for Alzheimer’s disease is becoming an increasingly competitive and contentious quest with recent years witnessing several important controversies. In July 2022, Science magazine reported that a key 2006 research paper, published in the prestigious journal Nature, which identified a subtype of brain protein called beta-amyloid as the cause of Alzheimer’s, may have been based on fabricated data.
Nurses Are Sharing Little Signals For Patients To Spot That Show A Doctor Or Therapist Won't Be Helpful
"Ask the nurse about the doctor when it’s just them in the room. If they say something vague like, 'We have very good providers here,' but don’t specifically say anything about your specific provider, that’s a red flag." After learning that most nurses have a "doctors I...
Taking antidepressants long-term ‘increases your risk of killer condition’
TAKING antidepressants long-term could increase your risk of a silent killer, experts have warned. The drugs, used to treat clinical depression, as well as other conditions like OCD and PTSD, are taken by millions of Brits. Now, a new study has found the medication could increase the risk of heart...
12tomatoes.com
Scientists Are Warning That Gas Stoves May Be Linked To Childhood Asthma And Adult Cancer
When it comes to cooking in the home, you really can’t do it without an oven. That being said, you do have choices and the primary choice is either to have an electric range or a gas stove. Did you realize that almost 40 million households in the United...
findingfarina.com
5 Common Alcohol Addiction Signs
Have you or a loved one been struggling with alcohol addiction? This is a national and global problem that the world is working hard to combat. But because of the nature of addiction, it’s difficult to know when to get help. Addiction is dangerous no matter how early on...
Your bedtime and DREAMS can predict your dementia risk, scientists say
YOUR sleep habits can actually predict how likely you are to develop brain-wasting condition dementia, experts have said. For years, scientists have believed that a good night's sleep is key to preventing the deadly condition. They also thought dreaming was a sign of good brain health. But now, two new...
