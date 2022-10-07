ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Difference Between Signs Of Developmental Delay Vs. Autism

Parents looking out for early signs of autism and developmental delays should understand that their anxiety is normal and good. In fact, without parental worry, symptoms connected to conditions such as autism might be missed, meaning lost chances for early intervention. But sometimes parents can also become hyper-focused on early signs of autism. Too much vigilance, mixed with a loose understanding of autism diagnoses, can cause some parents to mistake the difference between autism and developmental delay.
Matthew C. Woodruff

Marijuana vs Alcohol – which is the safer high?

Marijuana vs Alcohol(Shutterstock) In the 2002 Jack Ryan movie The Sum of All Fears, the President of the United States, played by James Cromwell, cracks a joke that he is entitled to all the California electoral votes because he smoked pot in college. In a 2014 interview with ‘The New Yorker’, President Obama also admitted to having been a pot user when younger.
How To Get Weed Out Of Your System: 6 Easy Methods

This article was originally published on Grassdoor and appears here with permission. Changes in law and more research on marijuana’s medicinal and recreational value have increased its use. Sometimes people desire to get the tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) out of their system to pass a drug test or eliminate toxins out of their bodies. Detoxification is the primary and most effective method of removing weed from the bloodstream.
UPenn medical school professor says new 'anti-racism' policies are 'lowering standards and corrupting medicine' because they focus on 'skin color' and not the 'best and brightest'

A University of Pennsylvania professor has condemned recent movements for racial equity in health care, saying they prevent white and Asian students from being accepted to medical school. Dr. Stanley Goldfarb, 78, professor emeritus at the university's medical school, told the New York Post that a 'focus on diversity' has...
Do You Take a Daily Multivitamin? Scientists Say It May Be the Secret to Preventing Mental Decline as You Age

There are plenty of ways we try to protect our brains against cognitive decline, like doing crossword puzzles and exercising regularly—but can keeping your mind sharp be as simple as taking a daily multivitamin? Scientists seem to think so. According to new research published in Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association, multivitamins can improve thinking skills in older individuals and help prevent cognitive decline.
Drugs That Do Not Blend Well With Cannabidiol

View the original article about Drugs That Do Not Blend Well With Cannabidiol at CBD Rubs. Cannabidiol can interact with many prescription medication types, causing unpleasant effects on the user. These are not the same as CBD side effects but can be unpleasant for you. Some substances that people consume can compromise the CYP450 system’s activity, including cannabidiol. The phytocannabinoid can affect how liver-based enzymes break down compounds. CBD can slow down or accelerate the metabolism of compounds according to the form of interaction. Keep reading to know more about CBD interactions with medications with prescription.
Alzheimer’s might not be primarily a brain disease. A new theory suggests it’s an autoimmune condition.

The pursuit of a cure for Alzheimer’s disease is becoming an increasingly competitive and contentious quest with recent years witnessing several important controversies. In July 2022, Science magazine reported that a key 2006 research paper, published in the prestigious journal Nature, which identified a subtype of brain protein called beta-amyloid as the cause of Alzheimer’s, may have been based on fabricated data.
5 Common Alcohol Addiction Signs

Have you or a loved one been struggling with alcohol addiction? This is a national and global problem that the world is working hard to combat. But because of the nature of addiction, it’s difficult to know when to get help. Addiction is dangerous no matter how early on...
