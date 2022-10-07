ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

Comments / 11

Gayle Ruprecht Lewis
4d ago

Well hopefully our judicial system locks him up for a long time! Should be charged with attempted murder😡. His parents should be charged because he shouldn't have been out in the first place!!!

Reply(1)
9
deplorable and proud
4d ago

Predators are getting younger and younger.. better catch them now and lock em up.. if not imagine what they’ll b like as adults!!

Reply
8
Slender Slim
4d ago

God pushed me away from these kind of disgusting bad bad! Wishing I never run into or meet this kind ever! Why wants to trash your own hometown?

Reply
4
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Man dies of injuries after shooting at Mercato shops in North Naples

A man died of gunshot wounds after a Saturday night shooting at the Mercato shopping center in North Naples. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. outside Cavo Lounge, located at 9108 Strada Place. The suspect and victim were involved in an altercation inside the lounge before the shooting.
NAPLES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Charlotte County, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
cw34.com

Undocumented immigrants burglarize a Habitat for Humanity home

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies arrested two burglars in Charlotte County. On Oct. 5 Indian River County Sheriff's Office received a call reporting two men who were stealing equipment from a home under construction. The pair were loading the items from the house into a truck, deputies say.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stabs#Violent Crime#Babcock Ranch
wfmynews2.com

Florida woman finds missing ring in hurricane debris: 'If this isn’t a sign, I don’t know what is'

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Ashley Garner had given up on ever seeing her wedding ring again. She lost it outside her Fort Myers home just days before Hurricane Ian crashed into the coast of southwest Florida last Wednesday. Despite enlisting her husband and three young children to help search around their yard and garage for two days, there was no sign of the ring.
FORT MYERS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wuft.org

In attempt to better reach devasted Sanibel Island, state awards contract to immediately repair causeway

The nearly 16,000-feet transit artery between Sanibel Island and mainland Southwest Florida was severed during Hurricane Ian, and there’s now a plan to reconnect it. In a press conference in Sarasota County on Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis stressed the immediacy of repairing the destroyed Sanibel Causeway to bring desperate aid to hurricane-battered residents. The governor announced the Florida Department of Transportation awarded a construction contract on Tuesday to begin temporary repairs with permanent construction planned in the future.
SANIBEL, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy