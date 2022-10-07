ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 ways to save money on Medicare

Medicare can help you save money on your health care costs, but the reality is, your bills can add up quickly. If you have Medicare and need help paying your bills, there are steps you can take to help bring down your health care costs. Here are three ways you may be able to save money.
Lower your tax bill as you approach retirement

Austin American-Statesman (TX) I don't think it's farfetched to say nobody likes taxes. We like the benefits we get from taxes, but nobody likes seeing their hard-earned money taken away every paycheck. Unfortunately, taxes are a necessary evil, and they're not going anywhere. As you near retirement, it becomes even more important to hold on to your money and increase your savings. One way to do so is by lowering how much you pay in taxes.
