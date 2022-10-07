ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, NC

Union County lays out new rules for substitute teachers that offer benefits, more hours

By Anthony Kustura, wsoctv.com
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aRWMK_0iPvA7c500

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A new contract in Union County will change the school district’s rules for hiring substitute teachers.

The board of education announced the decision at its meeting Thursday night. Their goal is to fill a database of substitute teachers so the district isn’t left scrambling when one is needed.

New substitute teachers will get some serious incentives, including benefits and the ability to work more hours.

Right now, Union County Public Schools says 25% of classrooms that should have a substitute teacher do not. Instead, full-time teachers are using their preparation period to cover those classes.

Under federal rules, substitute teachers can only work 29.5 hours -- four days -- per week when they’re hired by the district. But in the new agreement approved Thursday night, if a third-party company is contracting the work, that allows subs to work five days a week, apply for full benefits and even get incentives for working like gas cards. They’ll also get paid weekly instead of once a month.

The district hopes using a third-party company to hire will get their teacher openings to a 90% fill rate.

“Using a sub for four days a week doesn’t give us the consistency we need for our students,” said Dr. Bashawn Harris, the UCPS assistant superintendent for human resources. “That’s what our principals are looking for, I think that’s what students are looking for -- a consistent person in the room -- and I think this would allow for that.”

UCPS says it will transition any current sub working with the district to this new company.

“A lot of our subs are willing to work five days a week, but because of those federal regulations, we’re unable to do that if they work for the district so this allows us to open that up,” Harris said.

The new policy will take effect in January. The district says it will cost about $50,000 for a year-long contract.

UCPS says it will not change the requirements if people want to sub, but they will have to go through this new company.

(WATCH BELOW: School play draws controversy for allowing students to play roles of any gender)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Five Union County deputies settling in to new school officer roles

Union County spent $1 million to make changes to security at the county’s public schools after the shooting at a Uvalde, Texas elementary school this summer. County commissioners approved a $1 million change to the budget, adding five deputies to the Union County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) School Resource Officer Division.
UNION COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Local school counselor creates safe place where students can reset

CHARLOTTE — A local charter school in northeast Charlotte is offering a unique opportunity for students who need a moment to regroup during the school day. Mr. David Cunningham, a professional school counselor at TMSA Charlotte, said he noticed the need for mental health help increased since the start of the pandemic. So he created a “calm room” as a safe place for student to regroup and reset.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

David Lee, judge who oversaw NC school funding case, dies at 72

MONROE — A memorial service will be held this month for Judge David Lee, who presided for several years over a far-reaching North Carolina school funding case and ordered last year that taxpayer money be spent on student inequities. Lee died Oct. 4 at his Monroe home of complications...
MONROE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Union County, NC
Union County, NC
Government
Union County, NC
Education
fortmillsun.com

Baxter Attorney Runs Against Ex-Tega Cay Mayor in New State District 66 Race

In a race getting little attention, a Baxter Village attorney is running against the former Tega Cay mayor for a newly-redrawn state District 66. Carla Litrenta promotes herself as a moderate Democrat who would serve as a voice for the people and reach across the political aisle to serve her constituents. David O’Neal, the Republican candidate, retired as Tega Cay mayor and then volunteered to run for the state legislature when no one else stepped forward in the party. He aims to make public safety a top priority. The new district covers portions of Fort Mill west of I-77 into Tega Cay.
FORT MILL, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Wrongly Fired Wendy’s Worker Turns Down Offer To Return To Job

STANLEY, N.C. – An update on the local Wendy’s worker with Down Syndrome who was abruptly fired from his job. Wendy’s called the firing “an unfortunate mistake” and offered Dennis Peek his job back. But his family has decided he won’t return to the restaurant in Stanley. Instead, his family will throw him a retirement party, to celebrate his more than 20 years of work at the fast food chain. His sister tells WCCB the party will be at Harper Park in Stanley on Saturday, November 5th, and it is open to the public. The party is from 2P-4P. Dennis Peek Retirement Party.
STANLEY, NC
Queen City News

Gun pointed during road rage fit near a Waxhaw high school

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An adult is in custody after pulling a gun on another vehicle during a fit of road rage before a school drop-off Monday in Waxhaw, the Union County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said an adult was arrested Monday morning on the campus of Cuthbertson High School following a […]
WAXHAW, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Board Of Education#New Rules#Ucps
WBTV

Another large downtown development project announced for Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - From the City of Kannapolis: During the last decade, the Kannapolis City Council has been bold and visionary as it worked to position our City as a destination for economic prosperity. Investments have been made including the purchase of downtown, completion of the Atrium Health Ballpark, West Avenue Streetscape, a public parking deck, two new fire stations, utility extensions to support major new industrial development, a new greenway and more.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
nsjonline.com

Pink Energy closes, leaves customers with faulty solar panels

MOORESVILLE — A nationally known solar power company abruptly closed its doors last week. Now, hundreds of customers have questions about what to do with their malfunctioning and underperforming solar panels. Many customers told WBTV that their solar panels aren’t producing the energy or the savings they were originally...
MOORESVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
spectrumlocalnews.com

Charlotte homeowner says corporations forcing neighbors out

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Research by UNC Charlotte Urban Institute found by 2021 Wall Street-backed investors owned 11,000 single-family homes in Charlotte and turned them into rental properties—mostly in neighborhoods that already have a limited housing supply. What You Need To Know. Charlotte leads the nation for the highest...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

E. & J. Gallo Winery opens first piece of planned $1B complex in region

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — When E. & J. Gallo Winery announced its plans and began construction last June for a massive East Coast hub in Chester County, company leaders targeted October 2022 to open the first piece of the operation. The nation’s largest winemaker held a ceremony Friday to celebrate the fact it achieved that goal despite supply-chain challenges stemming from the Covid-19 outbreak.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
WLTX.com

SC Gov. McMaster speaks out after failed Panthers HQ listed for sale in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — South Carolina’s Governor Henry McMaster is speaking out after GT Real Estate listed the site of the failed Rock Hill Panthers project for sale, saying "major real estate companies" have expressed interest in the 245-acre site just off of I-77. The property was originally intended to become a new training facility and team headquarters for the Carolina Panthers, an NFL team owned by David Tepper. However, after disagreements with the City of Rock Hill and York County, Tepper's GT Real Estate pulled out of the project and filed for bankruptcy.
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTW News13

Darlington County long-term care facility employee arrested after resident dies

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Darlington County long-term care facility employee was arrested after a resident died, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Brian Anthony James was arrested and charged with abuse or neglect resulting in death of a vulnerable adult, according to the sheriff’s office. James is accused of contributing to the […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
111K+
Followers
127K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy