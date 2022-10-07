Union County lays out new rules for substitute teachers that offer benefits, more hours

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A new contract in Union County will change the school district’s rules for hiring substitute teachers.

The board of education announced the decision at its meeting Thursday night. Their goal is to fill a database of substitute teachers so the district isn’t left scrambling when one is needed.

New substitute teachers will get some serious incentives, including benefits and the ability to work more hours.

Right now, Union County Public Schools says 25% of classrooms that should have a substitute teacher do not. Instead, full-time teachers are using their preparation period to cover those classes.

Under federal rules, substitute teachers can only work 29.5 hours -- four days -- per week when they’re hired by the district. But in the new agreement approved Thursday night, if a third-party company is contracting the work, that allows subs to work five days a week, apply for full benefits and even get incentives for working like gas cards. They’ll also get paid weekly instead of once a month.

The district hopes using a third-party company to hire will get their teacher openings to a 90% fill rate.

“Using a sub for four days a week doesn’t give us the consistency we need for our students,” said Dr. Bashawn Harris, the UCPS assistant superintendent for human resources. “That’s what our principals are looking for, I think that’s what students are looking for -- a consistent person in the room -- and I think this would allow for that.”

UCPS says it will transition any current sub working with the district to this new company.

“A lot of our subs are willing to work five days a week, but because of those federal regulations, we’re unable to do that if they work for the district so this allows us to open that up,” Harris said.

The new policy will take effect in January. The district says it will cost about $50,000 for a year-long contract.

UCPS says it will not change the requirements if people want to sub, but they will have to go through this new company.

