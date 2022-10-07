ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

CDPHP Medicare Plans Retain 5-Star Ratings from CMS

(GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDPHP is thrilled to announce that the. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has once again ranked both its Medicare Advantage PPO plans and Medicare Advantage HMO plans with 5 out of 5 Star Ratings. , among the highest in. New York state. and the nation.
Health insurance price hikes loom with ACA open enrollment

Jackson Progress-Argus (GA) If you're in the market for health insurance. prepare for sticker shock as Affordable Care Act open-enrollment season starts. The Affordable Care Act's open-enrollment season starts Nov. 1 and lasts through January 15, 2023, in most U.S. states. During that time individuals and families can browse various health-insurance plans and choose the ones that best suit their needs.
State
Rhode Island State
HCI Group Offers Perspective on Hurricane Ian and Q3 Financial Impact

TAMPA, Fla. , Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) , a holding company with operations in homeowners insurance, information technology services, real estate, and reinsurance, has published a video and presentation on our website providing management’s initial view on Hurricane Ian and an assessment of the financial impact of this event on HCI’s third quarter financial results.
Manage interest rate risk prudently

On Aug. 10, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that inflation for the previous 12 months was 8.5%. One of the tools the Federal Reserve has at its disposal to attempt to reduce inflation is raising the federal funds rate. The Federal Reserve often raises rates to increase the cost of borrowing in an attempt to reduce demand for loans and curb inflation.
San Diego Insurance Firms C3 Risk & Insurance Services and B. Wood Insurance Partner to Merge Employee Benefits Practice

C3 boasts additional expertise in employee benefits as a result of merger, demonstrates the best partnerships can be found in ‘your own backyard’. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Two notable local names in privately-held insurance—C3 Risk & Insurance Services and. —have joined forces to expand employee benefits plan services to current...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Simply Business Partners with SolePro to Offer Unique Owner-Excluded Workers' Compensation to Small Business Customers

BOSTON , Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simply Business, LLC ., a Boston -based digital insurance company focused on small businesses, today announced the launch of a new workers' compensation product in partnership with SolePro, a workers' compensation program administrator. The product, Solo X, is specifically designed to meet the unique needs of businesses that do not have any employees and do not use day laborers or subcontractors.
BOSTON, MA
Social Security's cost-of-living increase may be the largest in 40 years. What does this mean?

Retirees living with rising prices due to inflation in the United States may receive good news this week when the Social Security Administration reports next year's Cost of Living Adjustment. Social Security and Medicare policy analyst at The Senior Citizens League, Mary Johnson, reminded that "these are only estimates," meaning that the official change for…
At long last, relief for prescription costs is in sight

RICHMOND - For a couple of decades, my husband took 16 pills a day, some of them bottled by the. in Northampton and some by our pharmacist at Stop & Shop on. . We paid the whole bill each time because we didn't have prescription drug insurance. He needed them, and that was that. At least there was a tax deduction.
7 smart moves to prepare for retirement

About 40% of all U.S. households in which the head of household is between 35 and 64 years old are expected to run short of money in retirement, according to a 2019 report by the. Employee Benefit Research Institute. . If that news is not alarming enough, remember we are...
Superior HealthPlan Helps Texas Residents Understand Health Insurance Terms During National Health Literacy Month

AUSTIN, Texas , Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As many Texas residents begin selecting their health insurance coverage for 2023, it's an important time for individuals to better understand the terms, information, and services associated with health insurance. In recognition of National Health Literacy Month,. is providing insight into common...
TEXAS STATE
