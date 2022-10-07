Read full article on original website
CDPHP Medicare Plans Retain 5-Star Ratings from CMS
(GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDPHP is thrilled to announce that the. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has once again ranked both its Medicare Advantage PPO plans and Medicare Advantage HMO plans with 5 out of 5 Star Ratings. , among the highest in. New York state. and the nation.
SENIOR LIVING Pick a Medicare plan that works best for you
Daily Breeze (Torrance, CA) Medicare is a federal health insurance program that is available to U.S. citizens or permanent legal residents, primarily those who are at least 65 years old. Others eligible for Medicare are those with certain disabilities or conditions. But Medicare coverage can be complex, and it’s not...
Health insurance price hikes loom with ACA open enrollment
Jackson Progress-Argus (GA) If you're in the market for health insurance. prepare for sticker shock as Affordable Care Act open-enrollment season starts. The Affordable Care Act's open-enrollment season starts Nov. 1 and lasts through January 15, 2023, in most U.S. states. During that time individuals and families can browse various health-insurance plans and choose the ones that best suit their needs.
Despite positive steps in prescription drugs provisions, transparency, clarity is needed
For many people the rising cost of prescription medication has caused them to make many tough decisions between the drugs that help keep them healthy and other living expenses they must pay. Provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act are expected to bring costs down for the consumers. But smaller local,...
Medicare 2023: What’s new, and what your clients should do
Here are the key points to be aware of when considering or reviewing Medicare coverage for the coming year:. 1. Impacts of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 for 2023. • Drug companies are required to pay rebates if drug prices rise faster than inflation. • Adult vaccines are covered...
Bass Pro and CorVel Named Risk Management Team of the Year by Business Insurance
FORT WORTH, Texas , Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorVel Corporation. (NASDAQ: CRVL), a national provider of risk management solutions, and. , a privately held retailer specializing in outdoor recreation, received the 2022 “Risk Management Team of the Year” award, given by Business Insurance’s. U.S. Insurance...
HCI Group Offers Perspective on Hurricane Ian and Q3 Financial Impact
TAMPA, Fla. , Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) , a holding company with operations in homeowners insurance, information technology services, real estate, and reinsurance, has published a video and presentation on our website providing management’s initial view on Hurricane Ian and an assessment of the financial impact of this event on HCI’s third quarter financial results.
Manage interest rate risk prudently
On Aug. 10, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that inflation for the previous 12 months was 8.5%. One of the tools the Federal Reserve has at its disposal to attempt to reduce inflation is raising the federal funds rate. The Federal Reserve often raises rates to increase the cost of borrowing in an attempt to reduce demand for loans and curb inflation.
Mixed economic signals: Unemployment down, interest rates up
CBS - 5 WKRG (Mobile, AL) WASHINGTON ( NEXSTAR ) — A mixed bag for the economy Friday: The national jobs report for showed a decrease in unemployment but stocks tumbled as investors anticipate more aggressive interest rate hikes from the. Federal Reserve. . Employers added 263,000 jobs to...
San Diego Insurance Firms C3 Risk & Insurance Services and B. Wood Insurance Partner to Merge Employee Benefits Practice
C3 boasts additional expertise in employee benefits as a result of merger, demonstrates the best partnerships can be found in ‘your own backyard’. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Two notable local names in privately-held insurance—C3 Risk & Insurance Services and. —have joined forces to expand employee benefits plan services to current...
Simply Business Partners with SolePro to Offer Unique Owner-Excluded Workers' Compensation to Small Business Customers
BOSTON , Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simply Business, LLC ., a Boston -based digital insurance company focused on small businesses, today announced the launch of a new workers' compensation product in partnership with SolePro, a workers' compensation program administrator. The product, Solo X, is specifically designed to meet the unique needs of businesses that do not have any employees and do not use day laborers or subcontractors.
Insulin caps, free shots and drug rebates: What the Inflation Reduction Act means for you
Journal-Advocate (Sterling, CO) While Medicare's new right to negotiate prices on a handful of drugs has gotten the most attention, older Coloradans will start seeing lower costs from related changes in the Inflation Reduction Act far sooner. The new law runs 273 pages with provisions related to taxes, renewable energy...
As insurance covers at-home COVID tests, FTC warns program prone to scams
KSTU-TV (Salt Lake City, UT) Although funding for free COVID-19 tests has run out, the federal government says there is still a way to get kits without any out-of-pocket expenses. The. Federal Trade Commission. said that at-home COVID-19 tests are covered by insurance providers. The. FTC. said that those on...
Though deals likely to rise, states slow to adopt insurance business transfer laws
The environment is ripe for insurers to move run-off or closed blocks of insurance in blockbuster transactions. And it would help if more states passed insurance business transfer laws. Insurance deals are set to rise dramatically, according to the 2022 Global Insurance Run-off Survey released last month by PwC. Ninety-seven...
October mortgage rates will continue to rise, haunting home buyers
WDAF-TV (Kansas City, MO) ( NerdWallet ) - Mortgage interest rates are likely to keep on rising in October. Projecting the trend for mortgage rates this month isn't particularly tricky, but it doesn't look like there'll be any treats, either. While we don't face the specter of another. Federal Reserve.
A.M. Best Affirms BETA Healthcare Group’s “A” (Excellent) Rating and Stable Outlook
Rating agency notes market leadership in hospital professional liability and strong financials. (BETA), the largest professional liability insurer of hospitals on the. and provider of a host of liability and workers’ compensation coverages for healthcare organizations, has maintained its “A” (Excellent) rating with a “Stable” outlook from.
Social Security's cost-of-living increase may be the largest in 40 years. What does this mean?
Retirees living with rising prices due to inflation in the United States may receive good news this week when the Social Security Administration reports next year's Cost of Living Adjustment. Social Security and Medicare policy analyst at The Senior Citizens League, Mary Johnson, reminded that "these are only estimates," meaning that the official change for…
At long last, relief for prescription costs is in sight
RICHMOND - For a couple of decades, my husband took 16 pills a day, some of them bottled by the. in Northampton and some by our pharmacist at Stop & Shop on. . We paid the whole bill each time because we didn't have prescription drug insurance. He needed them, and that was that. At least there was a tax deduction.
7 smart moves to prepare for retirement
About 40% of all U.S. households in which the head of household is between 35 and 64 years old are expected to run short of money in retirement, according to a 2019 report by the. Employee Benefit Research Institute. . If that news is not alarming enough, remember we are...
Superior HealthPlan Helps Texas Residents Understand Health Insurance Terms During National Health Literacy Month
AUSTIN, Texas , Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As many Texas residents begin selecting their health insurance coverage for 2023, it's an important time for individuals to better understand the terms, information, and services associated with health insurance. In recognition of National Health Literacy Month,. is providing insight into common...
