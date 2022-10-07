Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Park Feature: Lake Crabtree Country Park Offers a Beautiful Wilderness EscapeJames TulianoMorrisville, NC
Downtown Cary Townhouse Rent Drops by $1k, but Still Almost $5k a MonthJames TulianoCary, NC
DPS counselor uses yoga to calm her studentsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
This Abandoned North Carolina Hospital is Hauntingly BeautifulTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
RALT brings affordable homeownership to Wake CountyThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
Related
chapelboro.com
The 5:00 News – New Poet Laureate in Carrboro, Missing Teen, Football Win
97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey presents the 5:00 news, including Carrboro’s new poet laureate, a missing Chapel Hill teen, UNC’s weekend football win, and more.
chapelboro.com
On Air Today: Chapel Hill Diversity
Restaurateurs Al Bowers (Al’s Burger Shack), Spring Council (Mama Dips), and Omar Castro (Breadman’s) discuss Chapel Hill Diversity, a new initiative to promote local minority-owned businesses. Conversation presented by the Orange County Visitors Bureau. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
Hometown Hero: Aaron Bachenheimer
This week’s Hometown Hero, presented by Hendrick Southpoint, is Aaron Bachenheimer! Bachenheimer is the executive director of off-campus student life and community partnerships at UNC and an organizer of the Good Neighbor Initiative, a program that welcomes students to Chapel Hill and encourages community connections. Since 2004, the Good Neighbor Initiative has been introducing residents to the area and outlining some best practices for new neighbors.
chapelboro.com
Highlighting, Encouraging and Supporting Diversity in Chapel Hill
Listen below to a conversation heard on “This Morning With Aaron Keck” between 97.9 The Hill’s Aaron Keck and restaurateurs Al Bowers (Al’s Burger Shack), Spring Council (Mama Dips), and Omar Castro (Breadman’s) discussing Chapel Hill Diversity, a new initiative to promote local minority-owned businesses, presented by the Orange County Visitors Bureau.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
chapelboro.com
Mondays With Mack: On The Road Again
UNC football head coach Mack Brown joined Aaron Keck this morning for “Mondays with Mack,” presented by Chapel Hill Tire. Brown’s Tar Heels earned their fourth consecutive win over the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday, winning 27-24 in Hard Rock Stadium. Carolina is 3-0 on the road in 2022 after not winning a single game away from Kenan Stadium last season. The road warriors will have another test this weekend, as UNC will visit Duke on Saturday night.
chapelboro.com
UNC’s Fiona Crawley Wins ITA All-American Singles Title
UNC women’s tennis star Fiona Crawley can add another item to her already-full trophy case. Crawley captured the singles title at the ITA All-American Championships in Cary on Sunday, defeating Kylie Collins of LSU 6-3, 6-2 in the final. Crawley is only the second player in the history of...
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill Police Ask for Help in Search of Teenager
The Chapel Hill Police Department turned to the public for help in locating a missing teenager on Monday morning. A release from the department said officers are looking for 17-year-old Alezz Shahbin after a missing persons report was filed. The Chapel Hill resident was last seen on Sunday evening around 11:39 p.m., according to police. Shahbin was reportedly around the Glen Lennox neighborhood — a housing community off Hamilton Road.
chapelboro.com
CHCCS and OCS Discuss Alternate Funds, Hiring Private Consultant with County
Orange County Schools and Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools have long had infrastructure needs. In a Board of Orange County Commissioners meeting on September 29, the two school boards requested alternative funding and discussed the hiring of a private consultant to continue development. More than 2,500 teachers and staff and almost...
IN THIS ARTICLE
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill Using New Sustainability Position to Implement Climate Plan
The Town of Chapel Hill is a year-and-a-half into the early implementation phase of its Climate Action and Response Plan. To help, the local government recently grew its sustainability office and made a new role that a long-time employee stepped into. John Richardson is used to his title with the...
chapelboro.com
Chatham PTA Thrift Donates More Than $600K to Schools
Thousands of volunteer hours translated to hundreds of thousands of dollars for Chatham County Schools after Chatham PTA Thrift donated more than $600,000 to 19 schools in the county Monday. Chatham PTA Thrift held an official donation ceremony on Monday night at North Chatham Elementary School to honor the volunteers,...
chapelboro.com
UNC Men’s Soccer Shuts Out Virginia Tech at Dorrance Field
The UNC men’s soccer team got a clinical win Friday night against Virginia Tech, defeating the Hokies 2-0 at Dorrance Field. It was the first time the Tar Heels had scored multiple goals since the very first match of the regular season in August. Fifth-year midfielder Milo Garvanian ran...
chapelboro.com
Local Government Meetings: October 10-14
This series of posts will be made weekly on Chapelboro to help inform our community about local government meetings. All meeting days, locations and times may be subject to change. Check town, county, and school district websites for additional information. Following last week’s meeting that drew national attention when it...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
chapelboro.com
Erin Matson Ties Scoring Record as UNC Field Hockey Tops No. 12 UConn
The No. 1 UNC field hockey team improved to 11-0 on the season Sunday at No. 12 Connecticut, and its star forward made some history in the process. Erin Matson scored two of UNC’s three goals in the 3-0 win, tying the career ACC scoring record with 306 points (goals and assists).
chapelboro.com
Julia Bridenstine Selected as New Dist. 1 Board of Education Member
Following the resignation of Melissa Hlavac at last month’s Chatham County Board of Education meeting, the board has selected Julia Bridenstine as the new Dist. 1 board member. Bridenstine will be on the board until 2024 when the seat will be up for election. Bridenstine may choose whether to...
chapelboro.com
One on One: Still Writing Compelling History, on His 100th Birthday
When UNC-Chapel Hill Professor William Leuchtenburg delivered the Law Day address in Mecklenburg County 35 years ago, I could not have dreamed that I would help celebrate his 100th birthday last week. Or that I would remember the substance of that speech all these years later. Leuchtenburg is a leading...
Comments / 0