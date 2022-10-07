Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTUL
Up With Trees hosts Human Nature fundraiser at Woodward park
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Saturday, October 8, Up With Trees held a family-friendly outdoor event at Woodward Park. At the Human Nature fundraiser, there were interactive activities and an engaging section of Tulsa's local businesses. Live entertainment was available for attendees to enjoy by local favorite Count Tutu,...
KTUL
Tulsa firefighters hit the streets for annual Fill the Boot campaign
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department is collecting donations on the streets for MDA. This will be the first time TFD has done this since 2017. For more than 50 years, Tulsa firefighters have headed to the streets to collect for MDA. This year, they will be...
KTUL
City celebrates 6th annual Tulsa Native American Day
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Monday is Indigenous Peoples Day, also known as Native American Day, and the City of Tulsa is celebrating with an all-day event at Dream Keepers Park. The 6th Annual Tulsa Native American Day is sponsored by the Greater Tulsa Area Indian Affairs Commission, which promotes the theme "Our Journey Continues."
KTUL
Tulsa jeweler lends support to hurricane victims by donating necklace funds to Red Cross
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa-based jewelry maker, The Vintage Pearl, is helping to support the American Red Cross in its disaster relief efforts. The Vintage Pearl announced they will be donating half of the purchase price for every state necklace sold from Oct. 4 through 31 to the Red Cross.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTUL
Tulsa Animal Welfare to participate in Dogtoberfest adoption event
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Animal Welfare participated in a Dogtoberfest adoption event on Sunday. The event is located at the Village Vet parking lot in Broken Arrow. Free microchips will be given to the first 50 pets adopted from the event, and all adoption fees will be waived.
KTUL
Bristow police investigating threat at high school
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bristow Police Department said they are currently investigating a threat at Bristow High School. They say they have a large presence at the school now to safely handle the incident.
KTUL
Deadly house fire in east Tulsa leaves one woman, her dog dead
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Monday morning, a deadly house fire in east Tulsa left one woman and her dog dead. Family members of the victim were willing to speak to address some rumors but asked not to be on camera for privacy as they mourn this devastating loss but asked NewsChannel 8 to tell her story.
KTUL
Broken Arrow mayor, City Council proclaim Fire Prevention Week
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Mayor Debra Wimpee along with the Broken Arrow City Council enacted on Tuesday that Oct. 9 through the 15 would be declared as Fire Prevention Week. Sixty percent of home fire deaths are a result of a home without a smoke detector, according to the National Fire Protection Association.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTUL
Charles Page High School starts esports team
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Charles Page High School is pressing start on its own esports team, Sand Springs Public Schools announced. In 2021. the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association board unanimously approved adding to make esports an OSSAA-sanctioned sport. Since then, schools across the state have been getting in on the digital competition.
KTUL
TUESDAY FORECAST: Chance of showers and storms, strong wind gusts
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The morning rain is on the way out, and there will be a brief moment of sun this afternoon. The temperatures should land in the low 80s with wind gusts near 30 mph. There is a chance for strong to severe storms this afternoon as...
KTUL
45-year-old woman dies in east Tulsa house fire
UPDATE: The Tulsa Fire Department says one person is dead after an early morning house fire in east Tulsa. Firefighters say a man who's been staying at the house near South 76th East Avenue and East 4th Place came back from running errands around 6 a.m. and saw smoke coming from the house.
KTUL
Silver Alert issued for 64-year-old Enid man
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for 64-year-old Thomas Scalley. Troopers say he was last seen in a purple t-shirt, blue jeans, white socks, and camo shoes walking southbound from 3209 S. Highway 81 in Enid. Scalley is an at-risk individual, troopers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTUL
Endangered Missing Advisory canceled after 57-year-old man is found
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: OHP says Vernard Smith has been located. TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Tulsa police have issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for 57-year-old Vernard Albenell Smit. Smith is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs approximately 240 pounds. He was last seen...
KTUL
Tulsa County burn ban to remain in effect
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Commissioners have approved another extension of the burn ban. Fire officials in the area have determined conditions were appropriate enough to continue the ban. Tulsa County has experienced the driest 120-days since record-keeping began. “We do have some rain forecasted through the...
KTUL
Yale police say Jim Thorpe Park targeted by vandals again
Yale, Okla. (KOKH) — A Yale city park has been vandalized again and residents say whoever is doing this needs to be caught. Police say this is fifth time the park has been vandalized this year. They say a few months ago someone put fireworks in the porta potties...
KTUL
Motorcycle crash in Muskogee County leaves one man dead
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Muskogee County. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 43-year-old Shawn Crawford of Vian was driving a 2016 Harley Davidson when he failed to negotiate a curve of an exit ramp. OHP says The motorcycle hit a curb...
KTUL
Wagoner County to install license plate reading devices to solve, reduce crime
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office announced that they will be installing ten Flock Safety automated license plate reading cameras in strategic areas around the county. WCSO says these devices will help to solve and reduce crime in the community. They serve to assist law enforcement...
KTUL
Group calling for reforms in Oklahoma County criminal justice system
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — FWD.us, an immigration and criminal justice reform group, is calling for changes to sentencing and bail bond policies in Oklahoma County. According to the organization, higher bonds and longer sentences fail to result in lower crime. FWD.us released a report contrasting criminal justice policies...
KTUL
Man dies after being shot by law enforcement in McIntosh County, OSBI investigating
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has died after being shot by McIntosh County deputies and Checotah police officers in McIntosh County, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. According to a report from the OSBI, just before midnight on Sunday a McIntosh County Sheriff's Department deputy tried...
Comments / 0