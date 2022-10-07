ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KTUL

Up With Trees hosts Human Nature fundraiser at Woodward park

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Saturday, October 8, Up With Trees held a family-friendly outdoor event at Woodward Park. At the Human Nature fundraiser, there were interactive activities and an engaging section of Tulsa's local businesses. Live entertainment was available for attendees to enjoy by local favorite Count Tutu,...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

City celebrates 6th annual Tulsa Native American Day

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Monday is Indigenous Peoples Day, also known as Native American Day, and the City of Tulsa is celebrating with an all-day event at Dream Keepers Park. The 6th Annual Tulsa Native American Day is sponsored by the Greater Tulsa Area Indian Affairs Commission, which promotes the theme "Our Journey Continues."
TULSA, OK
Tulsa, OK
Entertainment
Tulsa, OK
Society
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Society
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
KTUL

Tulsa Animal Welfare to participate in Dogtoberfest adoption event

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Animal Welfare participated in a Dogtoberfest adoption event on Sunday. The event is located at the Village Vet parking lot in Broken Arrow. Free microchips will be given to the first 50 pets adopted from the event, and all adoption fees will be waived.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Deadly house fire in east Tulsa leaves one woman, her dog dead

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Monday morning, a deadly house fire in east Tulsa left one woman and her dog dead. Family members of the victim were willing to speak to address some rumors but asked not to be on camera for privacy as they mourn this devastating loss but asked NewsChannel 8 to tell her story.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Broken Arrow mayor, City Council proclaim Fire Prevention Week

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Mayor Debra Wimpee along with the Broken Arrow City Council enacted on Tuesday that Oct. 9 through the 15 would be declared as Fire Prevention Week. Sixty percent of home fire deaths are a result of a home without a smoke detector, according to the National Fire Protection Association.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KTUL

Charles Page High School starts esports team

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Charles Page High School is pressing start on its own esports team, Sand Springs Public Schools announced. In 2021. the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association board unanimously approved adding to make esports an OSSAA-sanctioned sport. Since then, schools across the state have been getting in on the digital competition.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
KTUL

45-year-old woman dies in east Tulsa house fire

UPDATE: The Tulsa Fire Department says one person is dead after an early morning house fire in east Tulsa. Firefighters say a man who's been staying at the house near South 76th East Avenue and East 4th Place came back from running errands around 6 a.m. and saw smoke coming from the house.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Silver Alert issued for 64-year-old Enid man

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for 64-year-old Thomas Scalley. Troopers say he was last seen in a purple t-shirt, blue jeans, white socks, and camo shoes walking southbound from 3209 S. Highway 81 in Enid. Scalley is an at-risk individual, troopers...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Endangered Missing Advisory canceled after 57-year-old man is found

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: OHP says Vernard Smith has been located. TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Tulsa police have issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for 57-year-old Vernard Albenell Smit. Smith is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs approximately 240 pounds. He was last seen...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa County burn ban to remain in effect

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Commissioners have approved another extension of the burn ban. Fire officials in the area have determined conditions were appropriate enough to continue the ban. Tulsa County has experienced the driest 120-days since record-keeping began. “We do have some rain forecasted through the...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Yale police say Jim Thorpe Park targeted by vandals again

Yale, Okla. (KOKH) — A Yale city park has been vandalized again and residents say whoever is doing this needs to be caught. Police say this is fifth time the park has been vandalized this year. They say a few months ago someone put fireworks in the porta potties...
YALE, OK
KTUL

Motorcycle crash in Muskogee County leaves one man dead

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Muskogee County. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 43-year-old Shawn Crawford of Vian was driving a 2016 Harley Davidson when he failed to negotiate a curve of an exit ramp. OHP says The motorcycle hit a curb...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Group calling for reforms in Oklahoma County criminal justice system

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — FWD.us, an immigration and criminal justice reform group, is calling for changes to sentencing and bail bond policies in Oklahoma County. According to the organization, higher bonds and longer sentences fail to result in lower crime. FWD.us released a report contrasting criminal justice policies...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK

