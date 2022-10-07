Read full article on original website
Some of the best defenders in the NFL suddenly have no idea how to tackle the quarterback anymore
Micah Parsons might be the best defensive player in the NFL, but he's clearly frustrated with the rules regarding roughing the passer.
NBC Sports
49ers lose Robbie Gould to knee injury
The injuries are piling up for the 49ers. San Francisco kicker Robbie Gould suffered a knee injury while making a tackle on a kickoff and has been ruled out for the rest of today’s game against the Panthers. The 49ers have also lost their best pass rusher, Nick Bosa,...
NBC Sports
Twitter loses it over questionable roughing call on Tom Brady
It's good to be the GOAT. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady knows that, but he was reminded of it yet again on Sunday. With Tampa Bay leading the Atlanta Falcons by six late in the fourth quarter, Brady and the Bucs were gifted 15 yards on a... questionable... roughing the passer penalty. Take a look:
NBC Sports
Why JP altercation 'feels different' to Draymond than others
Draymond Green has had his fair share of quarrels over the course of his decade-long NBA career, but the most recent altercation with his teammate Jordan Poole feels different. His words. “It feels different because number one, everything that’s fresh feels different. When something is brand new, it’ll always feel...
NBA・
NBC Sports
Commanders' Ron Rivera accidentally crushes Wentz's play
I think sports fans sometimes misunderstand how difficult it is to give press conferences multiple times per week for months on end the way NFL head coaches do. At some point you're bound to stick your foot in your mouth and say something you didn't mean to say, or a way that doesn't accurately convey your message.
NBC Sports
Why Jalen Hurts felt like he let his teammates down
We know Jalen Hurts is always hard on himself. We know he’s always striving for perfection. We know he expects more from himself than anyone else possibly can. Still, it was weird to hear Hurts say Sunday that he feels like he let the team down. After a win.
NBC Sports
Raiders' Davante Adams shoves cameraman to ground after loss
Davante Adams took his frustrations out on a cameraman. As the Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver walked off the field following a devastating 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, what appeared to be a cameraman crossed in front of him while carrying a piece of equipment. Adams shoved him with both hands, sending him crashing to the ground.
NBC Sports
Jimmy G reveals first thought on sideline after Lance injury
Jimmy Garoppolo was standing on the sideline completing his duties as the 49ers' backup quarterback when Trey Lance went down with a season-ending injury in Week 2. "I thought he got a concussion at first," Garoppolo said on "The TK Show" podcast to The Athletic's Tim Kawakami. "I thought it would be a couple of plays, and then actually [49ers reconditioning director] Ryan Donahue was next to me and he goes, 'I think he dislocated his ankle.'
NBC Sports
Andy Reid on Chris Jones penalty: You’re trying to get me fined, I’m not going there
Chiefs coach Andy Reid spoke volumes by refusing to give his opinion on the roughing the passer call that went against Chris Jones on Monday night. “You guys are trying to get me fined and I’m not gonna bite. I’m just not going there,” Reid said when reporters asked him about it. “He made the call he made.”
NBC Sports
Pete Carroll: Seahawks didn’t call fake punt
Seahawks punter Michael Dickson set up a Saints touchdown today when he fumbled on what appeared to be a fake punt. But Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said after the game that it wasn’t a fake. Instead, Carroll said the call was for Dickson to roll out before punting. But...
NBC Sports
How the drive that lasted forever got the Eagles a win
And then everything was going right. After a couple long early touchdown drives gave them a 14-point lead Sunday in Arizona, the Eagles’ offense got stagnant. And it was painful to watch. They stopped running the ball. They couldn’t convert 3rd downs. They got killed by penalties. Their...
NBC Sports
Davante Adams shoves man to ground on way to locker room
Raiders receiver Davante Adams was visibly frustrated with the outcome of Monday night’s game. He allowed his frustration to get the better of him. While heading toward the tunnel after the 30-29 loss to the Chiefs, Adams shoved to the ground a man carrying a piece of equipment. The man crossed Adams’s path, and Adams gave him a two-handed shoved to the ground.
NBC Sports
Pete Carroll: Seahawks kickoff time might change to accommodate Mariners
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll made a surprising statement at his press conference today, saying the kickoff time for Sunday’s Cardinals-Seahawks game could change because of a conflict with the Seattle Mariners. The Seahawks are currently scheduled to kick off at home at 1:05 p.m. Pacific Time on Sunday, and...
NBC Sports
Buccaneers are playing the “long game” with Julio Jones
The Buccaneers haven’t gotten much from receiver Julio Jones in September and October. They’re apparently not trying to. Via JoeBucsFan.com, G.M. Jason Licht said before Sunday’ game that the team is “playing the long game here a little bit” with the veteran receiver, with the goal of having him healthy late in the year.
NBC Sports
The words Hurts does not want to hear
The Eagles are 5-0 for only the third time in franchise history and the first time since 2004. Just don’t tell Jalen Hurts. “I personally hate hearing 5-0,” Hurts said Sunday night. “I don't like to hear it. Because nobody wanted to mention the record when we were 2-5. Nobody wanted to talk about that. So I don’t want to hear it now. I don’t want to hear it now.
NBC Sports
Ted Johnson: Belichick will use Zappe's success to motivate Mac
It's premature to declare a quarterback controversy in New England, but Bailey Zappe has sparked some interesting conversation since taking over for the injured Mac Jones. Zappe nearly propelled the Patriots to an overtime victory in Green Bay after replacing veteran QB Brian Hoyer. The rookie fourth-round draft pick followed that up with a rock-solid performance in his first NFL start, a 29-0 rout of the Detroit Lions.
NBC Sports
Matt Rhule on job security: I have nothing to say about that now
The Panthers have played to expectations in 2022 and now sit at 1-4 following Sunday’s 37-15 loss to the 49ers. By all appearances, Carolina head coach Matt Rhule is firmly on the hot seat. His record now stands at 11-27 in three seasons, with the team showing little offensive improvement this year.
NBC Sports
Belichick has high praise for Zappe after Week 5 win
Bill Belichick likes what he has seen from Bailey Zappe through the rookie quarterback's first two NFL games. After nearly leading the New England Patriots to a win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 4, Zappe impressed in Sunday's 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions. He completed 17 of 21 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown in his first NFL start.
NBC Sports
Alex Smith: I couldn’t believe Ron Rivera drove the bus over Carson Wentz
Alex Smith spent his final NFL season playing for Ron Rivera in Washington, and Smith had some harsh words for Rivera today in response to Rivera blaming the quarterback for his team being in last place. Smith said on ESPN that Rivera should not have put all the blame on...
NBC Sports
Curran: Belichick's Pats starting to prove they're no bottom-feeder
The Patriots are 2-3, in last place in the AFC East and losers of seven of their past 10 going back to last season. Their starting quarterback is hurt and before he got that way, he was throwing picks more than twice as often as he was throwing touchdowns. So...
