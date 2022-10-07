ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Comments / 0

Related
vermontjournal.com

3rd Annual Southern Vermont Flannel Festival

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – Celebrate fall the Rockingham way. On Oct. 15, 2022, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Oct. 16, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Rockingham Hill Farm, 34 Meetinghouse Road, Rockingham, Vt., the Great Falls Regional Chamber of Commerce will be hosting our 3rd annual Southern Vermont Flannel Festival. Surround yourself with pies, cider, craft beer, pies, cocktails, pumpkins, food and craft vendors, and more pies, even a pie contest and beautiful Vermont foliage as we celebrate community and welcome autumn surrounded by the vistas of the Vermont Countryside.
TOWN OF ROCKINGHAM, VT
mynbc5.com

Thousands of leaf-peepers take to Vermont for fall foliage adventure

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Paul Brown, co-owner of Cold Hollow Cider Mill in Waterbury, Vermont, keeps the apple cider donut conveyer belt rolling during one of their busiest weekends of the year. “The fall foliage time is our busiest time. so, how many thousands today? I don’t know —we measure...
WATERBURY, VT
WCAX

Monday Weathercast

Secret Wall Partners with SUPERPLASTIC for live art competition. Fresh coffee is a “brew-tiful” thing, and coffee connoisseur Sandrea Riggen has known that for a long time. Vermont lawmakers consider changes at the Statehouse as COVID continues. Updated: 5 hours ago. Vermont lawmakers are trying to figure out...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Day two if the Gurung trial is underway

Central Vermont Medical Center helps nursing students learn on the job. Vermont has been facing a nursing shortage for years, especially as the pandemic continues, but one program that began right before the pandemic is working to retain nurses who are studying at the same time. Five people face multiple...
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
WMUR.com

Shotgun season for turkey underway in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Monday marks the start of New Hampshire's seven-day fall shotgun season for turkey. Shooting hours for the fall season begin a half hour before sunrise and end a half hour after sunset each day. A New Hampshire hunting license and a turkey permit allow for the...
LIFESTYLE
NECN

A Vt. Farmstand Where the View Is as Good as the Cheese and Maple Syrup

New England has no shortage of delicious locally sourced food items, and Vermont tends to lead the way. There are endless options for cheese, maple syrup, meats, breads, beer and more, and when driving through the Green Mountain State, it really isn’t that difficult to find them. Roadside farmstands, neighborhood convenience stores and even gas stations are stocked with some great food and drink from local businesses, making it easy for visitors to grab some of their favorite things without having to spend too much time driving around.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont business breaking barriers with disabled employees

Fresh coffee is a “brew-tiful” thing, and coffee connoisseur Sandrea Riggen has known that for a long time. Vermont lawmakers consider changes at the Statehouse as COVID continues. Updated: 7 hours ago. Vermont lawmakers are trying to figure out what the upcoming legislative session should look like as...
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rifles#Winooski River#Phil Scott#Brenda Siegel#Wcax News#The Malone Village Police
nbcboston.com

Over 30 Businesses Already Seeking to Sell Recreational Marijuana in Vermont

Vermont became the latest New England state to roll out recreational, adult-use marijuana sales at the start of October, representing a culmination of months of work on the part of individual businesses and the state agency charged with overseeing the budding industry. And although there were just three retailers licensed...
VERMONT STATE
wamc.org

WCAX’s Kelly O’Brien bidding farewell to North Country after five years

One of our newsroom colleagues in Northern New York is bidding farewell to the region after five years, and speaking on behalf of North Country bureau chief Pat Bradley, we're sorry to see her go. Kelly O'Brien with WCAX TV announced at the end of last month that she's moving on to take a new position. She says the greater Plattsburgh market has become like family. And before she finishes packing her bags, O'Brien spoke with WAMC's Ian Pickus.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Over-the-counter hearing aids are for sale but they are not for everyone

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - According to the FDA, over-the-counter hearing aids will start hitting shelves this month after they got the greenlight. Dr. Carissa McCauley, an audiologist at Rutland Regional Medical Center, has mixed emotions about over-the-counter hearing aids, saying they’ll help some people, but they’re not for everyone.
VERMONT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
News Break
Politics
WCAX

Vermont celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - From helping the pilgrims survive a harsh winter to speaking in a code that helped the Allies win World War II, Vermont is celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day. It falls on the same day as Columbus Day as a way to honor the people who already lived...
VERMONT STATE
vermontjournal.com

Vermont Everyone Eats extends program

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – The Vermont Everyone Eats (VEE) program, providing Covid relief support for Vermont restaurants, farmers, and meal recipients since Aug. 1, 2020, is confirmed to continue beyond Sept. 30, 2022. To date, this program has provided over 3.2 million meals to Vermont eaters in need, along with $32 million to the local restaurants who make the meals, and over $3 million to Vermont farmers and food producers whose ingredients are used in the meals.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Former Vermont residents accused of torturing child

WELLFORD, S.C. (WCAX) - Four former Vermont residents are accused of torturing a child. Together, they face nearly 50 charges related to repeated child abuse and cruelty. The victim’s father, Ian Tatro, stepmother Tenika Draper, stepgrandmother Trina Draper and step-uncle Ryan Dezotelle are all accused. They recently moved from...
WCAX

Police in New York are investigating a homicide in Malone

The candidates vying for Vermont's top job duked it out in the WCAX News studio on Thursday. Our Calvin Cutler breaks down the debate. Fall Maple Open House final weekend begins tomorrow. Updated: 5 hours ago. Maple syrup doesn’t taste any less delicious off-season and during this downtime, sugarhouses across...
MALONE, NY
WCAX

YCQM: Oct. 9, 2022

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On this “You Can Quote Me,” the results of a new political poll, commissioned by WCAX News. Plus, it’s a constitutionally guaranteed right to vote, but Election Day is challenging for Americans who struggle to read. We speak with experts and activists working to insure the “Right to Read.”
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy