New England has no shortage of delicious locally sourced food items, and Vermont tends to lead the way. There are endless options for cheese, maple syrup, meats, breads, beer and more, and when driving through the Green Mountain State, it really isn’t that difficult to find them. Roadside farmstands, neighborhood convenience stores and even gas stations are stocked with some great food and drink from local businesses, making it easy for visitors to grab some of their favorite things without having to spend too much time driving around.

VERMONT STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO