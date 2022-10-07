Read full article on original website
'FOX NFL Kickoff' crew explains why the Philadelphia Eagles are the best team in the NFL | FOX NFL Kickoff
The Philadelphia Eagles are undefeated as they face off against the Arizona Cardinals who are 2-2 this season. The crew discusses why the Eagles are the best team in the NFL.
Is Cowboys' Dak Prescott feeling the pressure from Cooper Rush?
Dak Prescott spoke candidly about the state of his team and what's next for him after the Dallas Cowboys’ 22-10 win over the reigning champion Los Angeles Rams on Sunday — and his comments are turning some heads. "Honestly, just knowing this team can win in a multitude...
Tom Brady 'unnecessarily' thrown down by Grady Jarrett, per NFL ref
With the Falcons trying to make an improbable comeback at Tampa on Sunday, a key penalty undid Atlanta's rally. With Atlanta trying to mount a 21-point, fourth-quarter rally on the road against the Buccaneers, defensive lineman Grady Jarrett was called for a critical roughing the passer penalty on a third-down sack of Tom Brady with 3:03 remaining.
NFL Tanking Rankings Entering Week 6
Falling fast (Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports) Matt Rhule is done in Carolina, and the Panthers seem headed for a high draft pick. He leaves with $40 million owed while learning what many found out in Cleveland: Baker Mayfield isn't a franchise QB. Thanks, as always, to Tankathon.com.18. Indianapolis (2-2-1, strength of schedule: .518) (Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports) The Colts found a way to win a game neither team wanted. And that leaves them at the bottom of the Tanking Rankings (for this round). Hard to figure whether the ugly win over the Broncos will provide a spark or if the fuse will...
Nick Singleton, behind Penn State's rediscovered run game, a danger for No. 5 Michigan
If fans of Penn State were boisterous to start the season, they certainly have a legitimate reason to feel good about things entering Week 7. That's because the No. 10 Nittany Lions, undefeated at 5-0, have a real chance to pull an upset at No. 5 Michigan (6-0) on Saturday (Noon ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app). The reason for optimism in Happy Valley is simple — Penn State has returned to its roots, pushed via the talents of true freshman running back Nick Singleton.
NFL Week 5: Raiders leading Chiefs on MNF
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are playing host to Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football to close out Week 5 of the NFL season. There's no love lost between these longtime rivals. The Chiefs lead all-time series 70-54-2. Here are the top plays...
College football odds Week 7: How to bet USC-Utah
The USC Trojans travel to Utah to take on the Utes in a highly-anticipated college football Pac-12 Conference matchup between top 20 teams. The Trojans are off to a perfect start. Their most recent win was a 30-14 victory of Washington State in Week 6. Utah, on the other hand, suffered its first loss of the year to UCLA 42-32.
NFL Week 5: Raiders-Chiefs top plays from Monday Night Football
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are playing host to Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football to close out Week 5 of the NFL season. There's no love lost between these longtime rivals. The Chiefs lead all-time series 70-54-2. Here are the top plays...
Roughing-the-passer call prompts officiating scrutiny
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones believes the NFL should allow video review of roughing-the-passer penalties after his controversial call — the second in as many days — nearly cost the Kansas City Chiefs in their come-from-behind 30-29 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night.
NFL odds Week 6: Underdogs will cover, early best bets
You guys all know the saying that the early bird gets the worm. Well, this week, we're remixing that to make it "the early bettor gets the payout" because it's all about being first in line to make these NFL Week 6 wagers. By the time the last game ends...
'They got to get better there!' - Daryl Johnston, Joe Davis reacts to Tom Brady, Tampa Bay's victory over the Falcons
Daryl Johnston and Joe Davis react to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' victory against the Atlanta Falcons. Afterwards, Johnston and Davis break down what must change for Tom Brady and the Buccaneers' offense.
Midges swarm Browns field, stands during game with Chargers
CLEVELAND (AP) — Those October nuisances, the midges, are back. This time, they're on the football field. The flying insects that impacted a Cleveland-New York Yankees playoff game 15 years ago swarmed the field and stands at FirstEnergy Stadium as the Browns and Los Angeles Chargers played Sunday. During...
Heisman Watch: C.J. Stroud dominates with 6-TD outing
At times throughout this college football season, the Heisman Trophy race hasn't felt like much of a race at all. Sometimes, it's felt more like a long, slow C.J. Stroud coronation party. Week 6 felt like one of those times. Stroud, who has been dominant all season, was at his...
Chris Myers and Robert Smith break down Jalen Hurts' performance in Eagles' 20-17 victory
Chris Myers and Robert Smith broke down the 20-17 victory by the Philadelphia Eagles over the Arizona Cardinals. They talked about Jalen Hurts' performance and leading the Eagles on a game-winning, fourth-quarter drive.
Deshaun Watson returns to Browns' training facility
Deshaun Watson can't suit up for the Cleveland Browns for another seven weeks, but he's back in their building. On Monday, Watson, who's suspended for the first 11 games of the 2022 NFL season due to allegations of sexual misconduct, returned to team meetings and is now permitted to participate in individual workouts with the strength and conditioning coach, among other things, NFL Network reported.
Ron Rivera doesn't regret Commanders' Carson Wentz trade
The Carson Wentz-Washington Commanders marriage has left much to be desired in the win column, but coach Ron Rivera said he still believes in his new quarterback. Five weeks into the 2022 NFL season, Washington is 1-4, last in the NFC East. They most recently lost at home to the Tennessee Titans, 21-17. The Commanders are four games behind the first-place and undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) and three games behind the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) and New York Giants (4-1) in the division. Washington is also 0-2 in divisional play with losses to the Cowboys and Eagles.
RJ's Week 7 Top 25: Ohio State stays number one, Texas moves back in | Number One College Football Show
FOX Sports’ RJ Young presents his Top 25 rankings after Week 6 of the College Football Season. RJ still has the Ohio State Buckeyes as his number one team following their blowout win over the Michigan State Spartans on the road, followed by the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs, respectively.
