WATCH: Who can eat the most Culver’s Curderburgers in 60 seconds?

MADISON, Wis. — The Curderburger is making its return to Culver’s locations in Wisconsin next week, but the News 3 Now This Morning team got an early taste this week.

Leah Linscheid, Chris Stanford and Shane Hogan have everything you need to know about how the return of the burger that created a one-day frenzy last year came about — and face off in a Curderburger eating contest.

See who won by watching the video above.

The burgers will be available at your local Culver’s locations between Oct. 12 and Oct. 31 — or while supplies last.

