Dallas County, IA

Health and Wellness: Dental wellness involves more than teeth

By Ann Cochran - Dallas County Health Department
 4 days ago
Special to Dallas County News and Perry Chief

Sure, you know that good teeth are important, but you don’t have dental insurance. This is a legitimate concern, and Dallas County Health recognizes many people are in this situation.

To be clear, dental wellness involves more than teeth. Periodontal (gum) disease has been linked to heart disease, stroke, diabetes and some cancers. So daily brushing and flossing, plus regular dental checkups really are important to overall health.

Regular Part A and Part B Medicare does not cover dental. A good strategy is to make use of employer-offered dental coverage while you have it, so your mouth is in good shape when you retire.

If you aren’t offered health insurance that includes dental, contact Health Navigation at Dallas County Health, 515-993-3750 or phn@dallascountyiowa.gov. You can receive free help connecting to a low cost or free dental clinic, and/or help applying for dental insurance that you can afford.

Health Navigation can also connect persons on Medicare with a SHIIP counselor, to help choose a Medicare plan including dental coverage.

For children with either Medicaid (Title 19) or Hawk-i insurance, dental care is included. Contact Health Navigation about applying for Hawk-i, insurance for children of working families.

IN THIS ARTICLE
