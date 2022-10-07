ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alliance, Sebring receive Ohio EPA funds to replace lead lines

By The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 4 days ago

Ohio EPA will finance about $91.6 million for improvements to sewers and water in several Northeast Ohio communities.

Alliance and Sebring will receive funds in the form of low-interest and principal forgiveness loans, according to a news release Wednesday. Alliance will receive $1 million, and Sebring will get $500,000.

The funding is to be used to replace lead lines to improve drinking water quality.

Neither community will be required to repay the loans.

In addition, Akron is to receive more than $3.8 million for two projects, and Summit and Mahoning counties will get $150,000 apiece to fix or repair low-income property owners' sewage treatment systems.

“Reliable water infrastructure is critical to the quality of life for Ohio residents and for economic development, which is why my administration has put a great deal of focus on helping communities with their water needs,” Gov. Mike DeWine said in the release.

Here's the list of all Northeast Ohio projects receiving Ohio EPA funds:

Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District - $79.9 million to provide chemically enhanced high-rate treatment in four existing and two new combined sewer overflows.

Akron - More than $3.8 million for two projects that include annual replacement of deteriorating water mains and rehabilitating the water main along the West Side transmission main line.

The West Creek Conservancy (Parma) - More than $1.3 million for the Bronson Creek Preserve project that includes the purchase and protection of 356 acres.

Warren - More than $1.7 million to remove the Water Works Summit Street dam, bank stabilization and remove accumulated sediment.

Ravenna - More than $1.2 million to purchase and project about 110 acres, including 46 acres of wetland.

Alliance - $1 million to replace lead service lines.

Canfield - More than $540,000 to replace two water mains and a water supply line.

Sebring - $500,000 to replace lead lines in more than 250 locations.

The Nature Conservancy - $389,450 to protect 100 acres of wetlands adjacent to Morgan Swamp near Ashtabula.

Ashtabula, Holmes, Lake, Medina and Trumbull counties also will receive $150,000 to repair low-income sewage treatment systems, according to Ohio EPA release.

The loans, through the state's revolving fund, were approved between April 1 and June 30. The low interest rates and principal forgiveness are expected to save these projects more than $15.3 million..

“With this support, more communities all over the state will make important system upgrades to ensure that drinking water is clean and that water infrastructure is dependable,” DeWine said.

