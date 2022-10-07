ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester, PA

Chester Burn Center Provides Peer-to-Peer Support for Survivors

DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49h7dM_0iPv9MC700
The Nathan Speare Regional Burn Center in Chester is part of a national peer-to-peer support network.Image via Crozer Health.

Chester’s Crozer Health burn center is joining a national community to provide support to burn survivors. The Nathan Speare Regional Burn center is onboarding Phoenix SOAR, a program that connects survivors with trained volunteers, writes John George for The Philadelphia Business Journal.

The center received $13,000 from the Burn Foundation for training costs. It’s now part of a network of over 70 hospital-based burn centers around the country including Temple and Thomas Jefferson. The program offers support both in person and virtually.  

“Our team hopes that by offering this additional support, we can help our patients feel a sense of hope and confidence after surviving their life-changing injury,” said Crozer’s chief of burn surgery Dr. Linwood R. Haith Jr. 

Burn survivors are privy to psychological issues in the aftermath of their injuries, such as depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder. They may also deal with social isolation due to scarring and disfigurement.  

The Nathan Speare Regional Burn Center opened in 1973 and provides comprehensive treatment to both children and adults. The internationally recognized center also treats other skin diseases and reactions.  

Read more about the Chester burn center in The Philadelphia Business Journal.

Comments / 0

Related
DELCO.Today

Meet Delaware County’s Power Women of 2022

Diana Perez-Rodgers founded Radnor RISE to implement diversity, equity and inclusion communities in her children's schools. Main Line Today has selected women across the Main Line and Philadelphia suburbs as the Power Women of 2022. Ten of the honorees on the extensive list of accomplished women hail from Delaware County.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

Havertown Music Therapy Serves People With Special Needs for 20 Years

A lifelong musician is making his dream come true through music therapy. MusicWorks in Havertown came to Jerry O’Leary in a dream, writes Tom Kretschmer for 6 ABC. Once the vision came to O’Leary he got to work. “I got a master’s degree in a local college, started my own business, and gave myself a four-year window to study everything I can about music therapy,” O’Leary said.
HAVERTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chester, PA
Health
City
Chester, PA
Chester, PA
Society
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Health
DELCO.Today

Nemour Children’s Health Coming to Broomall

Broomall Commons is getting a new addition to its vast retail space. The property that Giant supermarket used to occupy will transform into a highly ranked children’s health facility, writes Al Urbanski for ChainStorage.com. Nemour Children’s Health signed a lease with real estate company Urban Edge Properties to take...
BROOMALL, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Jefferson
Quad

Open Letter to LGBTQ+ Students

Photo Credits – Tyger Williams via The Philadelphia Inquirer. If you’re comfortably out, this is for you. If you’re “in the closet” and scared out of your mind starting this new chapter of life, this is for you. Coming out used to be this radical act of courage and self-liberation for LGBTQ+ people. Now, it is often something others feel owed. Although I started college “out,” I was overwhelmed by the constant anxiety of coming out. Each burst of light I felt in making new friends was shadowed by this anxious reminder that I might not be accepted when I showed who I really was.
WEST CHESTER, PA
DELCO.Today

Citadel Credit Union Helps to Raise More Than $2 Million for Cancer Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

Citadel Credit Union, the presenting sponsor of the CHOP Parkway Run & Walk, has announced an additional contribution for CHOP’s Cancer Center. Presented to CHOP at the 20th annual Parkway event, Citadel doubled its annual total to $300,000 to help CHOP raise a record-breaking $2 million to fund critical childhood cancer research and care.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peer To Peer#Volunteers#Peer Support#Medical Services#General Health#Crozer Health#Phoenix Soar#The Burn Foundation
DELCO.Today

Essington Warehouse Feeds Community, Eliminates Food Waste

Caring for Friends has opened a warehouse in Essington to serve the community. For years, nonprofits and food pantries in Delaware County faced roadblocks when getting their supplies. Even though nine percent of the county’s population is food insecure, pantries had to make the trek out to northeast Philadelphia to get their food.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
WHYY

Emergency department visits and admissions of children with respiratory illnesses are up at Delaware Valley hospitals

Doctors at several Delaware Valley hospitals say activity from multiple viruses circulating at the same time are driving children to emergency departments with respiratory complications and illnesses, especially those who are already vulnerable to infection. Federal and state agencies warned communities last month to be on the lookout for symptoms...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

3 Firefighters Hospitalized After Battling Delco Blaze

Three firefighters were injured while battling a blaze in Delaware County early Sunday morning, authorities said. The Chester Bureau of Fire responded to the area of Central Avenue in Chester around 12:04 a.m. for a reported building fire including two houses that were “fully involved” on the 1200 block of Baker Street.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Aetna Hose says online app helped save cardiac arrest victim

A 76-year-old man is hospitalized in serious condition, his life likely saved, in part, by an app, according to a local fire company. The man collapsed Saturday afternoon due to sudden cardiac arrest in the Reserve at Ironside in the Newark area, Aetna Hose, Hook and Ladder Company announced. The...
NEWARK, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Health Services
Teressa P.

Video of Philly Pregnancy Nurse and Expectant Mother Goes Viral and Opens Discussion about Maternal Health Crisis

Medical bias causes higher mortality rates in mothers and children of color. Yesterday, TikTok video went viral of a nurse questioning a pregnant woman’s pain and request for medical treatment and leave. According to the Twitter thread, this incident allegedly happened at one of the Philly Pregnancy Centers and involved one of their nurse practitioners.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27 News

York College student athlete found dead in dorm room

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A York College of Pennsylvania student was found unresponsive and was pronounced deceased in his residence hall room on Saturday, Oct. 8. According to a statement from the Dean of Student Development and Life Dr. Riuchard T. Satterlee, student Andrew Ruehicke was found unresponsive in his residence hall room and […]
YORK, PA
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy