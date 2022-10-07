Chester Burn Center Provides Peer-to-Peer Support for Survivors

The Nathan Speare Regional Burn Center in Chester is part of a national peer-to-peer support network. Image via Crozer Health.

Chester’s Crozer Health burn center is joining a national community to provide support to burn survivors. The Nathan Speare Regional Burn center is onboarding Phoenix SOAR, a program that connects survivors with trained volunteers, writes John George for The Philadelphia Business Journal.

The center received $13,000 from the Burn Foundation for training costs. It’s now part of a network of over 70 hospital-based burn centers around the country including Temple and Thomas Jefferson. The program offers support both in person and virtually.

“Our team hopes that by offering this additional support, we can help our patients feel a sense of hope and confidence after surviving their life-changing injury,” said Crozer’s chief of burn surgery Dr. Linwood R. Haith Jr.

Burn survivors are privy to psychological issues in the aftermath of their injuries, such as depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder. They may also deal with social isolation due to scarring and disfigurement.

The Nathan Speare Regional Burn Center opened in 1973 and provides comprehensive treatment to both children and adults. The internationally recognized center also treats other skin diseases and reactions.