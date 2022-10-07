Read full article on original website
aroundptown.com
Tampico Links World Leaders’ Birthplaces (photos/video)
Two giants on the world political stage in the 1980s, who both came from humble beginnings, now have the towns of their birth joined in a special way. Last Friday representatives from Tampico and Grantham, Lincolnshire, UK began a relationship they hope brings more tourism to their communities, which are best known as the birthplaces of President, Ronald Reagan and England Prime Minister, Margaret Thatcher.
geneseorepublic.com
Leaders of every Henry County bank will meet together this week. Here's why.
The leaders of Henry County banks have been invited to a financial roundtable being held by Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kathy Salvi this week. The meeting is being planned by local Republican Party officials and is by invitation only, but representatives from every county bank have been asked to share financial insights and issues facing the industry locally. Officials of state bank associations have also been invited.
IDOTs to hold I80 Bridge input meeting
The Illinois Department of Transportation and the Iowa Department of Transportation will hold a third online public meeting on Thursday, October 27 to present additional study findings for the I-80 Mississippi River Bridge, review potential improvement alternatives and receive public comments. The meeting will be held online from 4-5:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 27. Participants […]
aroundptown.com
Love Light Forms Now Available
Prophetstown’s Love Light Committee has announced that forms to submit a name for a light on the Prophetstown Living Christmas Tree in Eclipse Square Veterans Memorial Park are now available at many local business and on-line. Each year the committee raises funds that are used for local beautification projects....
One of Illinois’ Most Unique Restaurants Only Serves One Dessert… and It’s To Die For
So you're looking for the perfect dessert on a summer night... look no further, it's right here in Rockford just across the river. Dessert is my life, you know this, I know you do. I've said it a million times, it's way more important to me than anything else, it just makes me happy.... unless it's terrible.
Tasty New BBQ Spot in Illinois Will Benefit Vets, First Responders
The first location opened exactly 10 years after the 9/11 attacks with a "mission" to give back, and now the fourth location in Illinois is about to have its grand opening. The restaurant was conceived after two friends traveled the country to find the best barbecue and sauces while wanting to start a business that has "meaning and purpose."
newschannel20.com
Body found in Illinois storage facility
KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Law enforcement is investigating after a body was found inside a storage facility in Illinois. Deputies from the Knox County Sheriff's Department were called on Friday to a storage unit in Maquon, Illinois after complaints of a suspicious odor. They were able to narrow...
tspr.org
Decomposed body found in rural Knox County village
Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a storage unit in Maquon on Friday evening, after a report of a suspicious odor. The owner of the storage unit reportedly told deputies the odor was a dead possum. But when deputies asked the owner to open a box inside the storage...
ourquadcities.com
A new Davenport movie theater is in works
A new Davenport movie theater is among the four projects to receive new Destination Iowa funding. Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) today announced $14.1 million in grant funding for the following four projects through Destination Iowa. The $100-million program, announced in April, invests in transformational projects that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities and attract visitors and new residents.
Three-car accident closes part of Division St. in Davenport
One person was extracted from a flipped car and transported by ambulance after a three-car accident at the intersection of Division St. and Central Park Ave. in Davenport at approximately 10:20 a.m. on Sunday, October 9. Local 4 was on the scene, and one vehicle was completely flipped onto its top. Two other vehicles were […]
wvik.org
West Lake Park Lakes Could Re-open in the Spring
Scott County Conservation closed the lakes in West Lake Park in 2019 for restoration, and they should be back to their normal levels by early next year. West Lake Park Manager J.B. Graham says they began filling the biggest lake, Lake of the Hills, in the summer of last year, and now there's just two feet more until it's completely filled. Then the docks can return and the beach can re-open.
starvedrock.media
Wanted Man Tracked Down At Peru Shelter
Going from the shelter to county jail. A Peru officer Thursday evening went to Illinois Valley PADS for a wanted person. Thirty-nine-year-old Rafael Hernandez who has past addresses in Mendota and La Salle was found to be wanted on failure to appear in court warrants for felony charges of possession of meth and aggravated fleeing. Both alleged crimes occurred last year in La Salle County.
Eastern Iowa Woman Found Dead, Husband Arrested on Another Charge
An eastern Iowa woman was found dead at her business over the weekend. Her husband has been arrested but hasn't been charged with her death. According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a business along Highway 52 in Bellevue, Iowa a few minutes before 8 a.m. Saturday morning.
Body found in Illinois storage unit; charges pending
A body found Friday in a Knox County storage unit has not been identified as an investigation continues, according to a Saturday news release from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. About 6 p.m. Friday, deputies from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to storage units at 105 E. 3rd St., Maquon, Ill., after a complaint […]
Gone are clean-up days, new Waste Management contract now allows for monthly bulk pickup
Changes are coming to trash and recycling collection in the City of Galesburg. The City Council on Monday approved a new five-year contract with Waste Management for the city’s refuse and recycling collection services and an additional two-year option. Interim City Manager Wayne Carl told council members there were...
rigov.org
For Immediate Release
On Sunday, October 9, 2022 at approximately 2:16 p.m. the Rock Island Police Department responded to a 911 call of shots fired in the 1500 block of 8th Street. When officers arrived, they located an unconscious 40-year-old male suffering from stab wounds and a gunshot wound. The victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
aroundptown.com
Mountain Lion Spotted In Whiteside County
Over the past week sightings and trail camera video of a Mountain Lion in rural Whiteside County, near Morrison, have confirmed the presence of the animal according to Whiteside County Sheriff, John Booker. “We are now aware of multiple sightings of an apparent mountain lion in the rural areas surrounding Morrison,” Booker said. “We receive lots of unique calls, but we have not received a lot of reports of mountain lions before this week,” Booker added.
KWQC
Deputies find decomposing human remains in Knox County storage unit
KNOX Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after decomposing human remains were found in a storage unit Friday. Around 6 p.m., deputies responded to the storage units at 105 E. 3rd St., Maquon, for a complaint of a suspicious odor. Deputies met with the...
KWQC
Sheriff: Reports of mountain lion sightings near Morrison
MORRISON, Ill. (KWQC) - The Whiteside County Sherrif’s office says the department has recently received several reports of mountain lion sightings in a rural part of the county near Morrison, Illinois. In a statement, Sheriff John Booker writes, “We receive lots of unique calls, but we have not received...
Central Illinois Proud
Police: Suspects stole Iowa bowling alley ATM, then left it in field
A 28-year-old East Moline man faces felony charges after police say he and another suspect stole an ATM in Davenport, broke into it, and left it in a field in Galesburg, Ill. Tyler Grumadas faces charges of first-degree theft and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony, court records say. On...
