ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampico, IL

Comments / 0

Related
aroundptown.com

Tampico Links World Leaders’ Birthplaces (photos/video)

Two giants on the world political stage in the 1980s, who both came from humble beginnings, now have the towns of their birth joined in a special way. Last Friday representatives from Tampico and Grantham, Lincolnshire, UK began a relationship they hope brings more tourism to their communities, which are best known as the birthplaces of President, Ronald Reagan and England Prime Minister, Margaret Thatcher.
TAMPICO, IL
geneseorepublic.com

Leaders of every Henry County bank will meet together this week. Here's why.

The leaders of Henry County banks have been invited to a financial roundtable being held by Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kathy Salvi this week. The meeting is being planned by local Republican Party officials and is by invitation only, but representatives from every county bank have been asked to share financial insights and issues facing the industry locally. Officials of state bank associations have also been invited.
HENRY COUNTY, IL
Local 4 WHBF

IDOTs to hold I80 Bridge input meeting

The Illinois Department of Transportation and the Iowa Department of Transportation will hold a third online public meeting on Thursday, October 27 to present additional study findings for the I-80 Mississippi River Bridge, review potential improvement alternatives and receive public comments. The meeting will be held online from 4-5:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 27. Participants […]
EAST MOLINE, IL
aroundptown.com

Love Light Forms Now Available

Prophetstown’s Love Light Committee has announced that forms to submit a name for a light on the Prophetstown Living Christmas Tree in Eclipse Square Veterans Memorial Park are now available at many local business and on-line. Each year the committee raises funds that are used for local beautification projects....
PROPHETSTOWN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tampico, IL
Local
Illinois Government
97ZOK

Tasty New BBQ Spot in Illinois Will Benefit Vets, First Responders

The first location opened exactly 10 years after the 9/11 attacks with a "mission" to give back, and now the fourth location in Illinois is about to have its grand opening. The restaurant was conceived after two friends traveled the country to find the best barbecue and sauces while wanting to start a business that has "meaning and purpose."
ROCKFORD, IL
newschannel20.com

Body found in Illinois storage facility

KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Law enforcement is investigating after a body was found inside a storage facility in Illinois. Deputies from the Knox County Sheriff's Department were called on Friday to a storage unit in Maquon, Illinois after complaints of a suspicious odor. They were able to narrow...
MAQUON, IL
tspr.org

Decomposed body found in rural Knox County village

Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a storage unit in Maquon on Friday evening, after a report of a suspicious odor. The owner of the storage unit reportedly told deputies the odor was a dead possum. But when deputies asked the owner to open a box inside the storage...
KNOX COUNTY, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Matt Hansen
Person
Margaret Thatcher
ourquadcities.com

A new Davenport movie theater is in works

A new Davenport movie theater is among the four projects to receive new Destination Iowa funding. Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) today announced $14.1 million in grant funding for the following four projects through Destination Iowa. The $100-million program, announced in April, invests in transformational projects that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities and attract visitors and new residents.
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Three-car accident closes part of Division St. in Davenport

One person was extracted from a flipped car and transported by ambulance after a three-car accident at the intersection of Division St. and Central Park Ave. in Davenport at approximately 10:20 a.m. on Sunday, October 9. Local 4 was on the scene, and one vehicle was completely flipped onto its top. Two other vehicles were […]
DAVENPORT, IA
wvik.org

West Lake Park Lakes Could Re-open in the Spring

Scott County Conservation closed the lakes in West Lake Park in 2019 for restoration, and they should be back to their normal levels by early next year. West Lake Park Manager J.B. Graham says they began filling the biggest lake, Lake of the Hills, in the summer of last year, and now there's just two feet more until it's completely filled. Then the docks can return and the beach can re-open.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
starvedrock.media

Wanted Man Tracked Down At Peru Shelter

Going from the shelter to county jail. A Peru officer Thursday evening went to Illinois Valley PADS for a wanted person. Thirty-nine-year-old Rafael Hernandez who has past addresses in Mendota and La Salle was found to be wanted on failure to appear in court warrants for felony charges of possession of meth and aggravated fleeing. Both alleged crimes occurred last year in La Salle County.
PERU, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Public Works Department#Infrastructure#Village Hall#Politics Local#Tampico Village Clerk#Village Utilities Clerk
KCAU 9 News

Body found in Illinois storage unit; charges pending

A body found Friday in a Knox County storage unit has not been identified as an investigation continues, according to a Saturday news release from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. About 6 p.m. Friday, deputies from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to storage units at 105 E. 3rd St., Maquon, Ill., after a complaint […]
KNOX COUNTY, IL
rigov.org

For Immediate Release

On Sunday, October 9, 2022 at approximately 2:16 p.m. the Rock Island Police Department responded to a 911 call of shots fired in the 1500 block of 8th Street. When officers arrived, they located an unconscious 40-year-old male suffering from stab wounds and a gunshot wound. The victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
aroundptown.com

Mountain Lion Spotted In Whiteside County

Over the past week sightings and trail camera video of a Mountain Lion in rural Whiteside County, near Morrison, have confirmed the presence of the animal according to Whiteside County Sheriff, John Booker. “We are now aware of multiple sightings of an apparent mountain lion in the rural areas surrounding Morrison,” Booker said. “We receive lots of unique calls, but we have not received a lot of reports of mountain lions before this week,” Booker added.
WHITESIDE COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Sheriff: Reports of mountain lion sightings near Morrison

MORRISON, Ill. (KWQC) - The Whiteside County Sherrif’s office says the department has recently received several reports of mountain lion sightings in a rural part of the county near Morrison, Illinois. In a statement, Sheriff John Booker writes, “We receive lots of unique calls, but we have not received...
MORRISON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Police: Suspects stole Iowa bowling alley ATM, then left it in field

A 28-year-old East Moline man faces felony charges after police say he and another suspect stole an ATM in Davenport, broke into it, and left it in a field in Galesburg, Ill. Tyler Grumadas faces charges of first-degree theft and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony, court records say. On...

Comments / 0

Community Policy