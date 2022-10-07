Read full article on original website
Will Blisk Join Apex Legends?
As most longtime members of the Apex Legends community can likely attest to, Kuben Blisk has long been a name that players have been murmuring about in hopes of seeing them become a playable Legend one day. Blisk was formerly a deuteragonist in Respawn's Titanfall, and an antagonist in Titanfall...
How to Land at the Driftwood in Fortnite
Part of Chapter 3 Season 4's weekly quests in Fortnite tasks players with landing at The Driftwood. Here's where you can find it. Not every location in Fortnite is easy to spot using the map. Outside of named locations and select Landmarks, you'll need to do a bit of recon to find some of the smaller areas of interest. As part of Fortnite's Week 3 weekly quests, players need to land at The Driftwood, though they're not given much indication of where that might be. Here's where you need to start looking.
How to Play Overwatch 2 Ranked with Prepaid Phone
Ranked mode in Overwatch 2 needs to be unlocked before you can dive in. Here's how. While Overwatch 2 has only just launched, and plenty of players are still battling against its long queue times, some might be eager to get stuck into Ranked Play. This mode is for those who prefer a more balanced challenge, pitting players against those of a similar rank. You'll be matched with those of a similar skill and ability, competing to rank up.
How to Transfer Skins to Overwatch 2
Got a closet full of original Overwatch skins that you want to use in Overwatch 2? Here's how to transfer them over. Overwatch's long-awaited, free-to-play sequel Overwatch 2 launched on Oct. 4. As expected, huge amounts of fans were eager to jump in from day one and experience the changes. Sadly, many players were hit with an array of issues. From huge queues to server disconnects, many were lucky if they even managed to squeeze in a game at all.
Overwatch 2 Heroes Locked for Old Players: How to Fix the Bug
The release of Overwatch 2 came with a great many bugs and heartaches. As players navigate the new game, they have met with a problem that locks heroes for old players. As Blizzard works on finding a solution, here is a guide on how to fix this bug. Overwatch 2...
What is a Marksman Rifle in Fortnite?
Wondering what's considered a Marksman Rifle in Fortnite? Here's what you need to know. Some of Fortnite's weekly or daily quests can be a bit vague. Rather than detailing exactly what you need to do to complete them, they'll generalize the requirements slightly. For example, a quest might ask players to deal damage using a melee weapon. As any player knows, Fortnite rarely has melee weapons. In fact, the only one that is consistently on hand is the player's pickaxe. When the game calls for a melee weapon, it usually means your trusty pickaxe.
When to Watch the Kiriko Overwatch Animated Short at TwitchCon
Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard will unveil the animated short focusing on its newest hero, Kiriko, during TwitchCon's keynote presentation Friday. TwitchCon Keynote Stream: How to Watch the TwitchCon Keynote. Blizzard hasn't said exactly when the short will debut, but directed fans toward the TwitchCon stream, which starts at 6 p.m....
How to Get a Competitive Rank in Overwatch 2
Some of the bigger changes to Overwatch 2 have been made with beginners in mind. Becoming a free-to-play title on all platforms will likely bring many new curious players. New requirements like completing a certain number of matches to get access to all the original heroes from the previous game are just one change. Overwatch 2's competitive ranking system and the process to getting ranked has been updated.
How to Change the Crosshair in Overwatch 2
Wondering how to change the crosshair in Overwatch 2? Here's what you need to know. Not everyone gets on well with the default crosshair. Sometimes they're difficult to see, other times they feel distracting and in the way. Luckily, plenty of FPS games offer players a way to adjust the crosshair to suit them, and improve overall performance. Overwatch 2 is no different, and players have some options available to them.
Blizzard to Remove Phone Number Requirement for "Majority" of Overwatch 2 Players
Blizzard has revealed that they will be removing phone number requirements for a large portion of Overwatch 2 players, a feature that saw many left unable to play the game. Today, Blizzard released an update discussing some of the issues players have faced with the launch of Overwatch 2. Since its release on Oct. 4, players have faced numerous server and stability issues, as well as lengthy queues. A controversial requirement saw players needing SMS Protect in order to play the game, meaning that players needed to provide a phone number. The feature also locked out many who owned prepaid phones.
Is Overwatch 2 Free on Xbox?
Wondering if Overwatch 2 is free on Xbox? Here's what you need to know. Overwatch 2 has made a number of changes to the formula of the original. From gameplay to heroes, things are looking a little different in the online shooter's sequel. Despite server issues and lengthy queues having plagued the game since its launch last week, plenty of players have been diving into everything Overwatch 2 has to offer.
How to Claim Founder's Pack in Overwatch 2
After long anticipation, Overwatch 2 is finally here. With it comes several obtainable add-ons for longtime players of the original game. One of these is the Founder's Pack, which contains exclusive content. Here's how to claim it. Released on Tuesday, Overwatch 2's launch marks the beginning of the next era...
How to Accept a Friend Request on Overwatch 2
In order to play with friends in Overwatch 2, it helps to know how to accept a friend request. Playing Overwatch 2 with friends is arguably one of the better ways to enjoy the game. Now that Blizzard have made the team shooter free-to-play, more people have been inspired to give it a shot and join their friends in action. But before you start jumping into matches, you'll need to know how to make and accept friend requests in Overwatch 2.
What Does MIT Mean in Overwatch 2?
When playing a match of the newly released Overwatch 2 players can see all sorts of stats and information on their player scorecard. At a glance it can be a little confusing seeing a bunch of letters and numbers. Those unfamiliar or not too interested in the details could just be looking for the number of deaths in the match. For those that love all things stats and want to utilize analytics will notice a new stat abbreviated MIT.
Apex Legends Halloween Skins 2022 Detailed
Apex Legends' Halloween celebration is in full swing. Here are all of the skins players can pick up during the event. Every year, the month of October brings a variety of spooky-themed events and cosmetics to a variety of online games. This year, Respawn has brought back Fight or Fright to Apex Legends, with four limited-time modes rotating each week throughout October. The event began on Oct. 4 and is set to run up until Nov. 1.
Overwatch 2 Players Getting Disconnected for Earning Xbox Achievements
Xbox Overwatch 2 players are facing a particularly annoying bug that's causing them to get disconnected from the game after earning an achievement. As reported by GamesRadar, players have taken to Reddit to share their frustrations of not only waiting in lengthy queues for a game, but then getting kicked out of said game after earning an achievement, sending them straight back to the login screen. User ph03n1x_F0x_ said, "Anyone else dc after getting an achievement?"
How to Play Rocket League in Fortnite
A new update for Fortnite Creative has been released and gives players the chance to create and design islands featuring Rocket League's Octane vehicle. As such, we have a breakdown of how fans can play Rocket League in Fortnite. The new update was announced on Oct. 4 and will feature...
Apex Legends Weapon Tier List October 2022
Our Apex Legends weapon tier list for October 2022 is here to break down which of the game's many firearms are the best to use in Season 14. As the meta currently stands, there remains a wide range of weapons to dominate with in Apex Legends, as usual. However, that's not to say players haven't continued to figure out which weapons are slightly better than each other after the Beast of Prey Collection Event patch. Here is how the weapons stack up in Apex Legends: Hunted in October 2022.
Overwatch 2 Dev Confirms Season 2 Hero Will be a Male Tank
The next hero coming to Overwatch 2 will be a male Tank, Blizzard game director Aaron Keller revealed Friday. The spicy hint was dropped during the Overwatch League's Watchpoint segment, perhaps confirming several leaks and rumors regarding the topic in recent months. "In Season 2," Keller said, "we will be...
Bewitching Anivia Skin Splash Art, Price, Release Date, How to Get
Details and information about unlocking the upcoming bewitching skin for Anivia in League of Legends
