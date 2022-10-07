Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
GM and Ford shares fall after UBS downgrades on expectations for weakening demand
Shares of General Motors and Ford Motor each tumbled Monday. A pair of UBS downgrades cited expectations for weakening demand amid inflationary pressures. Shares of both GM and Ford are off about 45% year to date. each tumbled Monday after a pair of UBS downgrades citing expectations for weakening demand...
CNBC
U.S. dollar advances as investors look to inflation data this week
The U.S. dollar rose for a fourth straight session on Monday as investors looked to inflation data later this week that is likely to show that price pressures remain elevated in the world's largest economy, keeping the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy on track to continue until next year. Sterling,...
CNBC
U.S. should pump more oil to avert war-level energy crisis, says JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon told CNBC Monday that the U.S. should forge ahead in pumping more oil and gas to help alleviate the global energy crisis. Likening the situation to a national security risk of war-level proportions, Dimon said Western allies should support the U.S. in shoring up supply.
CNBC
Semiconductor stocks tumble on Biden administration's new China curbs
Semiconductor stocks are getting hit in overseas trading after the Biden administration set new limitations on the industry. CNBC's 'Squawk Box' team reports.
RELATED PEOPLE
CNBC
Ark's Cathie Wood issues open letter to the Fed, saying it is risking an economic 'bust'
The Fed likely is making a mistake in its hard-line stance against inflation because it is looking backward, Ark Invest's Cathie Wood said Monday. In an open letter, Wood suggested the central bank "has shocked not just the US but the world and raised the risks of a deflationary bust."
CNBC
Stock futures fall after the Nasdaq Composite closes at a 2-year low
U.S. stock futures were flat Tuesday after the Nasdaq Composite closed at its lowest in two years during the regular session. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 54 points, or 0.18%, rebounding from a slump that took the index down about 200 points in premarket trading. S&P 500 futures declined 0.34% while Nasdaq 100 futures slipped 0.43%.
CNBC
Gold on back foot as dollar, yields firm on rate-hike bets
Gold prices were subdued on Tuesday by a stronger dollar and elevated bond yields as investors remained on the sidelines ahead of U.S. inflation data later this week that could offer more clarity on the U.S. rate hike path. Spot gold were nearly flat at $1,667.89 per ounce after earlier...
CNBC
‘This is serious’: JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon warns U.S. likely to tip into recession in 6 to 9 months
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said the U.S. economy was "actually still doing well" at present and consumers were likely to be in better shape compared to the 2008 global financial crisis when the world tips into recession. "But you can't talk about the economy without talking about stuff in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Ford, Las Vegas Sands, Nvidia, Kraft Heinz and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of Ford and GM fell 7% and 5% respectively, after UBS downgraded both stocks. The firm lowered Ford to a sell rating from neutral and cut GM to a neutral from a buy. The auto industry is moving toward vehicle oversupply following three years of unprecedented pricing power, UBS said.
CNBC
Oil slips as recession fears outweigh tight supply prospects
Oil prices edged lower on Monday as investors weighed economic storm clouds that could foreshadow a global recession, and erode fuel demand, against potentially tighter supply. Brent crude futures fell 69 cents, or 0.7%, to $97.23 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude declined by 36 cents, or 0.4%, to $92.57...
CNBC
Gold pulled 1% lower by strong dollar, big Fed hike bets
Gold prices fell more than 1% on Monday, as an elevated dollar and solidifying bets for an aggressive interest rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve pushed the non-yielding bullion to its lowest in a week. Spot gold fell 1.4% to $1,670.89 per ounce while U.S. gold futures settled down...
CNBC
Jim Cramer says market rallies will have a ‘short shelf-life’ until the Fed beats inflation
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday warned that any market rally will be temporary until the economy cools down. Markets have been roiled this year due to skyrocketing inflation, the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and recession fears. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday warned that any market...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNBC
Nasdaq falls to 2-year low on Monday, led by a decline in chip stocks
Stocks fell on Monday with the Nasdaq Composite index falling to the lowest level in two years as tech shares continue to be the hardest hit in this bear market because of a spiking interest rates. The Nasdaq Composite fell more than 1.8% to touch its lowest levels since September...
CNBC
Saudi Aramco to keep full oil supplies to North Asia in Nov despite OPEC+ cuts
Saudi Aramco has told at least five customers in North Asia they will receive full contract volumes of crude oil in November, several sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday. The full supply allocation comes despite a decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies...
CNBC
UK mortgage rates are soaring: Here's what you need to know as a first-time buyer
Mortgage products have been pulled, payments are doubling and lenders are backing out of agreed deals; concern and uncertainty among Brits trying to buy a home skyrocketed last month after Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng announced his "mini-budget." His controversial plan foresees swooping tax cuts and more relaxed rules and regulations...
Investopedia
CD Rate Trends, Week of October 3: Rates climb
Rates on certificates of deposit (CDs) are notably up to start October, which is no surprise following the Fed's September 21 announcement of another massive rate hike. In six of the eight major CD terms, the top nationally available rate climbed at least 20 basis points, and as much as two-thirds of a percentage point in the longest term. Also notable is that every term from 18 months to 5 years now has a top national rate at or above 4%.
CNBC
Bond yields higher following market slumps, job data
The retreat from U.S. bonds appears to be picking up pace as the Fed increases the pace at which it plans to sell treasuries from its balance sheet. U.K. bonds are also seeing a dramatic slump as the Bank of England's emergency move to purchase more gilts failed to calm markets.
CNBC
Allianz Chief Economic Adviser El-Erian believes core inflation 'is still going up'
Allianz Chief Economic Adviser Mohamed El-Erian said he predicts headline inflation "will probably come down to about 8%," but that core inflation "is still going up." El-Erian said an increase in core inflation means "we still have an inflation issue." Ahead of the release of the latest consumer price index...
CNBC
Mobile bank N26's losses widen after ramping up spending on fraud controls
N26's net revenue increased 67% in 2021 to 120.3 million euros as the bank benefited from growth in subscriptions, stronger customer engagement and higher interest rates. However, the company continued to lose money that year, with its net loss climbing 14% to 172.4 million euros. Berlin-based N26 has been refocusing...
CNBC
Bank of England intervenes in bond markets again, warns of 'material risk' to UK financial stability
LONDON — The Bank of England on Tuesday announced an expansion of its emergency bond-buying operation as it looks to restore order to the country's chaotic bond market. The central bank said it will widen its purchases of U.K. government bonds — known as gilts — to include index-linked gilts from Oct. 11 until Oct. 14. Index-linked gilts are bonds where payouts to bondholders are benchmarked in line with the U.K. retail price index.
Comments / 0