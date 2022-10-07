Rates on certificates of deposit (CDs) are notably up to start October, which is no surprise following the Fed's September 21 announcement of another massive rate hike. In six of the eight major CD terms, the top nationally available rate climbed at least 20 basis points, and as much as two-thirds of a percentage point in the longest term. Also notable is that every term from 18 months to 5 years now has a top national rate at or above 4%.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO