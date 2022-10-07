ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

CNBC

U.S. dollar advances as investors look to inflation data this week

The U.S. dollar rose for a fourth straight session on Monday as investors looked to inflation data later this week that is likely to show that price pressures remain elevated in the world's largest economy, keeping the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy on track to continue until next year. Sterling,...
CNBC

Stock futures fall after the Nasdaq Composite closes at a 2-year low

U.S. stock futures were flat Tuesday after the Nasdaq Composite closed at its lowest in two years during the regular session. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 54 points, or 0.18%, rebounding from a slump that took the index down about 200 points in premarket trading. S&P 500 futures declined 0.34% while Nasdaq 100 futures slipped 0.43%.
CNBC

Gold on back foot as dollar, yields firm on rate-hike bets

Gold prices were subdued on Tuesday by a stronger dollar and elevated bond yields as investors remained on the sidelines ahead of U.S. inflation data later this week that could offer more clarity on the U.S. rate hike path. Spot gold were nearly flat at $1,667.89 per ounce after earlier...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Ford, Las Vegas Sands, Nvidia, Kraft Heinz and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of Ford and GM fell 7% and 5% respectively, after UBS downgraded both stocks. The firm lowered Ford to a sell rating from neutral and cut GM to a neutral from a buy. The auto industry is moving toward vehicle oversupply following three years of unprecedented pricing power, UBS said.
CNBC

Oil slips as recession fears outweigh tight supply prospects

Oil prices edged lower on Monday as investors weighed economic storm clouds that could foreshadow a global recession, and erode fuel demand, against potentially tighter supply. Brent crude futures fell 69 cents, or 0.7%, to $97.23 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude declined by 36 cents, or 0.4%, to $92.57...
CNBC

Gold pulled 1% lower by strong dollar, big Fed hike bets

Gold prices fell more than 1% on Monday, as an elevated dollar and solidifying bets for an aggressive interest rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve pushed the non-yielding bullion to its lowest in a week. Spot gold fell 1.4% to $1,670.89 per ounce while U.S. gold futures settled down...
CNBC

Nasdaq falls to 2-year low on Monday, led by a decline in chip stocks

Stocks fell on Monday with the Nasdaq Composite index falling to the lowest level in two years as tech shares continue to be the hardest hit in this bear market because of a spiking interest rates. The Nasdaq Composite fell more than 1.8% to touch its lowest levels since September...
CNBC

UK mortgage rates are soaring: Here's what you need to know as a first-time buyer

Mortgage products have been pulled, payments are doubling and lenders are backing out of agreed deals; concern and uncertainty among Brits trying to buy a home skyrocketed last month after Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng announced his "mini-budget." His controversial plan foresees swooping tax cuts and more relaxed rules and regulations...
Investopedia

CD Rate Trends, Week of October 3: Rates climb

Rates on certificates of deposit (CDs) are notably up to start October, which is no surprise following the Fed's September 21 announcement of another massive rate hike. In six of the eight major CD terms, the top nationally available rate climbed at least 20 basis points, and as much as two-thirds of a percentage point in the longest term. Also notable is that every term from 18 months to 5 years now has a top national rate at or above 4%.
CNBC

Bond yields higher following market slumps, job data

The retreat from U.S. bonds appears to be picking up pace as the Fed increases the pace at which it plans to sell treasuries from its balance sheet. U.K. bonds are also seeing a dramatic slump as the Bank of England's emergency move to purchase more gilts failed to calm markets.
CNBC

Mobile bank N26's losses widen after ramping up spending on fraud controls

N26's net revenue increased 67% in 2021 to 120.3 million euros as the bank benefited from growth in subscriptions, stronger customer engagement and higher interest rates. However, the company continued to lose money that year, with its net loss climbing 14% to 172.4 million euros. Berlin-based N26 has been refocusing...
CNBC

Bank of England intervenes in bond markets again, warns of 'material risk' to UK financial stability

LONDON — The Bank of England on Tuesday announced an expansion of its emergency bond-buying operation as it looks to restore order to the country's chaotic bond market. The central bank said it will widen its purchases of U.K. government bonds — known as gilts — to include index-linked gilts from Oct. 11 until Oct. 14. Index-linked gilts are bonds where payouts to bondholders are benchmarked in line with the U.K. retail price index.
