Bernie Uechtritz: The Ranch King
Gazing out at an expansive new listing in southern Dallas, ranch broker to the stars Bernard “Bernie” Uechtritz narrates how the land becomes rolling hills at roughly this very point in Texas, unlike the flatlands in the highly developed region north of the city. “I see a polo...
State Fair Photo of the Day: 10/10, You Must Be This Tall
It’s kind of a rule when it comes to amusement parks: The coolest rides have some kind of height requirement. Every year, children all over North Texas take note of the rides they aren’t quite tall enough for at the State Fair of Texas. Then they hope and pray next year they’ve sprouted the two or three inches that give them entry to those rides, just like these kids photographer Jason Janik caught checking their height at this year’s Fair.
Mayor Johnson Wants Extra Tax Dollars Spent on Building Five Mile Creek Greenbelt
Since the City Council passed a racial equity plan in August, City Manager T.C. Broadnax has tried to find money to pay for targeted investments in parts of the city where more Black and Latino residents live—parts of town that have not received the same level of investment compared to more affluent, more predominantly White neighborhoods.
Six North Texas Breweries Snag Medals at Great American Beer Festival
Six breweries in Dallas-Fort Worth went home with medals from the Great American Beer Festival in Denver this weekend, the largest beer competition in the country. Windmills in The Colony was awarded the only gold medal out of all six breweries for its Mexican-style lager Sonidero in the amber lager category.
The Great Central Expressway Speed Trap
A few months back, D Magazine received an email from a businessman who’d been pulled over on Central Expressway by a Fairview cop. Our tipster got a ticket for not properly displaying a temporary license plate. It was in the rear plate holder; the cop said it should have been in the rear window (not true). That traffic stop led the businessman and the magazine to file multiple open records requests with four agencies in the pursuit of truth, justice, and the American Way. Here are the results of a months-long investigation:
Hyosung America Has a New CEO
Aaron Pierce will lead North Texas-based Perot Jain’s investment business and manage the firm’s growing portfolio of business and investment interests.He previously co-founded and served as Venture Dallas, a nonprofit organization he helped establish to support emerging entrepreneurs and investors in North Texas. He now serves as chairman for the company. Pierce also previously launched a family office for a high-net-worth individual in Dallas.
Tyler Shin To Open a Second Revolving Kitchen
The leader of Revolving Kitchen, a roughly 35,000 square-foot space in Garland where restaurant owners, chefs, and caterers can rent a small commercial kitchen space for anywhere from a few hours to a year, Tyler Shin, plans to double down on his success in 2023, opening a second location in Fairview.
Medical Office Real Estate Demand Is Outpacing Supply in DFW
Medical office space vacancy rates in Dallas-Fort Worth are more than a percentage point below the five-year average as demand remains strong in the region, according to a report from Transwestern. The report says that the DFW market is undersupplied, but as rents rise, new construction may become more feasible in the future.
