Read full article on original website
Related
wpde.com
1 injured after crash involving tree, traffic blocked in Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A single-vehicle crash involving a tree is blocking traffic in Conway Monday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 10:55 a.m. to Highway 65 and Boggy Road. One person was taken to the hospital with injuries, officials said. Drivers are asked to...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach, Horry County urge people to sign up for emergency alert systems
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Whether it’s severe weather like Hurricane Ian or other emergencies in the area, leaders want you to stay informed. “When we have those tornado warnings and things like that, they come at night, it’s a great way to have just a redundant backup system kind of to your phone that can wake you up to let you know what you need to do to stay safe,” said Thomas Bell, the Interim Director of Public Information for Horry County.
Florence issues boil water advisory after contractor damages water pipe
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of Florence has issued a boil water advisory after a contractor damaged a water pipe, causing a disruption of service for some Florence customers. According to a news release, the advisory is in effect for customers located within the 3400-3700 blocks of Alligator Road, R.S. Hepburn Road, Buckshot Road […]
WMBF
Horry County beachfront condos deemed unsafe, all residents evacuated
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A high-rise condominium building has been deemed unsafe by Horry County officials as of Friday afternoon, leaving residents without a home and in the unknown about when they may return. Lisa Wylie Little was renting a condo in the Renaissance Tower for her family vacation...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crash with injuries reported on Hwy 544 in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a crash with injuries in Horry County Sunday. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety’s real-time online traffic database shows the crash happened around 6:05 p.m. Sunday on Highway 544 near Highway 31. Pictures sent to News13 by a viewer show a motorcycle on its side in […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bladen County cable ferry resuming operations
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Elwell Ferry, which shuttles vehicles over the Cape Fear River for free, has resumed service after a hiatus of more than two years. Elwell Ferry normally carries about 75 vehicles a day, usually one crossing at a time. It’s one of three remaining inland cable ferries operated by the NCDOT.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Former Tabor City Firefighter dies following 19 years as Chief
TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — A former Tabor City firefighter has died following more than four decades with the department. Jerry Hodges died on Sunday, according to the Tabor City Fire Department. Hodges was the Fire Chief for 19 years and retired in 2018 with 42 years of total...
52-year-old woman found dead in Conway-area home; homicide investigation underway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 52-year-old woman was found dead Sunday evening at her home in the Conway area, and a homicide investigation is underway, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. Natasha Stevens was found dead at about 5:45 p.m. at her home along Highway 319, Willard said. The coroner’s office […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WECT
Neighbors fear for their safety as hunters take aim next door
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - As dove season ends, hunters can still take aim at several other birds for the time being, though neighbors in one development say they’re worried the sport is threatening their safety. “The interest of these hunters who are being totally reckless and careless are being...
WMBF
Man faces felony DUI charge following deadly motorcycle crash near Surfside Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Troopers arrested a Conway man in connection to a deadly motorcycle crash near Surfside Beach. Michael Edwards, 49, was arrested on Sunday and charged with felony driving under the influence resulting in death. The charge stems from a crash on September 25 along Highway...
2 taken to hospital after car hits guardrail in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after a car ran into a guardrail in Horry County, authorities said. Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched at 3:46 a.m. to the area of Highway 22 near Highway 905. The crash blocked lanes of traffic while emergency crews worked […]
WMBF
Man accused of killing 3 family members, including Atlantic Beach town councilman, chief says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A 25-year-old man is accused of shooting and killing three of his family members in Richland and Horry counties. Matthew Dewitt was taken into custody after a search warrant was executed in Atlantic Beach on Monday afternoon. It led to a heavy police presence and streets being closed off. The suspect was taken into custody at Dewitt Apartments.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 dead in 2 South Carolina homicides, including Atlantic Beach councilman; suspect arrested in Horry County
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people are dead in two South Carolina homicides, including Atlantic Beach Councilman Jim DeWitt and a woman near Conway, according to police. Matthew Allen DeWitt, 25, was arrested Monday in the Atlantic Beach area and taken to J. Reuben Long Detention Center, according to police. Horry County police say […]
Florence County deputies looking for ‘person of interest’ in investigation of Oct. 1 incident at CVS
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County authorities are looking for a man in connection with an Oct. 1 incident at the CVS drug store on Second Loop Road in Florence. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office on Monday released a photo of the man and referred to him as a “person of interest” in the […]
wpde.com
5-year-old accidentally shoots self, sister at Dillon County home: Sheriff
DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — A 5-year-old boy accidentally shot himself and his 7-year-old sister after the child managed to get a hold of a gun and it discharged at a home off of Highway 301, according to Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell. He said the 7-year-old girl is being...
5-year-old shoots self, 7-year-old sister in Dillon County, deputies say
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 5-year-old shot himself and his 7-year-old sister in Dillon County Monday afternoon, according to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. The 5-year-old got ahold of a gun Monday afternoon and shot himself and his 7-year-old sister on Sandy Ridge Road, deputies said. Both children are expected to survive. It’s unclear […]
wpde.com
Horry County condo tower residents say they're being evacuated due to unsafe conditions
Horry County, S.C. (WPDE) — ABC15 is on the scene of a developing situation Friday night at the Renaissance Towers south of Myrtle Beach in Horry County. A sign that has been posted on the door of the building states the building is unsafe and its use or occupancy is prohibited by Horry County code enforcement. It states that violators will be prosecuted.
RCSO: Meth found on man driving truck stolen from Robeson County
ROCKINGHAM — A man allegedly driving a stolen truck with the wrong tags is accused of having more than 2 grams of meth. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, patrol deputies saw a Ford pickup truck on U.S. 1 Saturday, Oct. 8 that matched the description of one suspected in several larcenies.
Boat ramp near Murrells Inlet reopened after crews remove submerged vehicle
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Georgetown County boat ramp closed early Saturday after a vehicle drove down it and became submerged in the Waccamaw River has been reopened, authorities said. Everyone got out of the vehicle and made it safely back to shore after the incident, which happened at about 3 a.m. at the […]
myhorrynews.com
Man charged in connection to deadly Surfside Beach motorcycle accident
A man was arrested Sunday and charged with driving under the influence with death results in connection to a fatal collision near Surfside Beach on Sept. 25. Autum Viar, 36, of Amherst Virginia, died in the crash, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office, and three others were injured, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Comments / 0