Read full article on original website
Related
Android Headlines
Face Unlock Is Not Coming To The Pixel 6 Pro
As some of you know, the Pixel 7 series devices come with a facial scanning feature dubbed Face Unlock. The Pixel 6 series users were hoping that feature will become available for them as well, but that won’t be the case. Face Unlock is not coming to the Pixel 6 Pro, and that goes for other first-gen Tensor phones.
Android Headlines
911 Bug Strikes Some Pixel 6 Series Phones Yet Again
The Google Pixel 6 series smartphones had their fair share of bugs since launch. One of those bugs was discovered last year, as it prevented phones from dialing 911. That bug was fixed really fast, but still, it was really annoying. Well, believe it or not, some Pixel 6 series phones are having problems with dialing 911 yet again, as a new bug emerged.
Android Headlines
Google Has New 'Natural Elements' Ringtones And Notification Sounds
Google recently unveiled the new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Along with this new hardware comes some new goodies on the software side. Google just unveiled its new Natural Element ringtones, alarms, and notification sounds, according to XDA Developers. In case you don’t know, Google just had its latest...
Android Headlines
Phone Comparisons: Google Pixel 7 vs Google Pixel 5
If you still own the Pixel 5, and are looking to upgrade to one of Google’s phones, the Pixel 7 is probably in your sights. That’s actually why we’ll compare the Google Pixel 7 vs Google Pixel 5, to give you a better idea of what you’re getting. The Pixel 5 launched two years ago, and it may be a perfect time to upgrade for some of you. The Pixel 7 offers a vastly different design, and quite frankly considerably different internals as well.
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Android Headlines
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 Series Gets New Software Update
Samsung‘s Galaxy Watch 4 series is receiving a new software update. The rollout began in South Korea a few days back and has since expanded to other regions too, including the US. The new firmware version for the 2021 Samsung smartwatches is R8**XXU1GVI3. The latest update for the Galaxy...
Android Headlines
The Pixel Watch Has Methods To Conserve Battery
The Google Pixel Watch was recently announced, and it is a pretty nice-looking device. However, what really matters is the battery performance. Because of this, Google has some tools in store to help the Pixel Watch conserve battery. Google fitted the Pixel Watch with an average-sized battery at 300mAh. That’s...
Android Headlines
Even Meta Employees Aren't Using Company's Metaverse App: Report
Meta is a pioneer company in developing the metaverse and its . However, The Verge reports that even the Meta employees are not interested in the company’s Metaverse app because it’s too buggy. Metaverse is the latest buzzword in the technology industry, and many companies are considering it...
Android Headlines
Galaxy S23 Ultra Won't Have Symmetrical Bezels After All
It seems like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra won’t have symmetrical bezels after all. This information comes from Ice Universe, a well-known tipster. He shared the information via Twitter, crushing previous info. The Galaxy S23 Ultra won’t include symmetrical bezels after all. He said that the bezels that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Android Headlines
Google Takes Another Dig At Apple Regarding RCS
Google is at it again. The company has taken another subtle dig at Apple for the lack of RCS support on iPhones. This time around, it was in front of hundreds of spectators at its Made by Google event last week, and millions more watching at home. It expectedly didn’t take Apple’s name, but the reference was obvious.
Android Headlines
Millions Of Facebook Users May Have Had Their Passwords Stolen
If you typically give third-party apps your Facebook information, then we have some bad news for you. Meta warns that millions of Facebook users may have had their passwords stolen, according to Engadget. The company says that there were hundreds of apps designed to skim your account credentials on both major app stores.
Android Headlines
Making Google Slides Is Much Easier With This Workspace Update
If you use Google Workspace for business, then you definitely made some Slide presentations in the past. This is a great tool to make presentations, and it’s just gotten better if you make them on the go. A new Google Workspace update makes it a lot easier to import content into Slides. (via Techradar)
Android Headlines
Android TV Gets Update Reminder With October Google System Updates
Google has begun rolling out the Google System updates for October 2022. The first batch of updates adds a reminder dialog for pending system software updates to Android TV or Google TV device. This feature is available with Google Play Store version 40.2 rolled out a few days back. It will ensure you don’t miss out on critical updates for your TV. This is a timely addition ahead of the Android 12 update for the original Chromecast with Google TV.
Android Headlines
Motorola Razr 2022 To Cost More Than Galaxy Z Flip 4
Motorola may have just botched its chance of snatching a piece of Samsung’s foldable market. The company is reportedly pricing its Razr 2022 foldable, aka Razr 22, higher than the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in international markets. According to noted tipster Roland Quandt, the former will arrive soon in Europe with a price tag of €1,200. That’s $100 more than the former, which starts at €1,099 in the region.
Android Headlines
Galaxy Note 10 Lite Gets The October Security Update
The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is the latest recipient of the October 2022 Android security patch from Samsung. The rollout began recently in Europe, with users in France getting the update ahead of everyone else. A wider release should follow soon. The October SMR (Security Maintenance Release) for the Galaxy...
Android Headlines
Google Pixel 6a Is A Steal At $329 On Amazon
The Google Pixel 6a has dropped to its lower price point yet, it can be yours for only $329 thanks to this sale. This sale is a part of the Amazon Prime Early Access deal. You’ll need to have a Prime account in order to avail the offer. Even if you don’t, though, you’ll get a great deal at $349.
Android Headlines
October Update Live For Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE LTE
The October 2022 Android security patch is live for the 4G LTE variant of Samsung‘s Galaxy S20 FE. The 5G model picked up the latest security update a few days back. The new SMR (Security Maintenance Release) has also been rolled out to several other Galaxy devices over the past week.
Android Headlines
WhatsApp Is Testing Larger Groups Of More Than 1000 Members
WhatsApp may soon let you create groups of more than a thousand members. The latest beta update for Android and iOS increases the participant limit in groups to 1024. That’s double the current limit of 512, which was rolled out a few months back. WhatsApp expands groups to accommodate...
Android Headlines
The Brand New Jabra Elite 5 Truly Wireless Earbuds Are Already $30 Off
Amazon has the Jabra Elite 5 truly wireless earbuds on sale. Knocking $30 off of their regular price. That brings them down to just $119. That’s a pretty good price for these brand new earbuds. The Jabra Elite 5 are pretty impressive. These feature six microphones for clear calls,...
Android Headlines
Galaxy Z Flip 4 Gets A Temporary 20% Discount
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is now discounted by 20% during the Amazon Prime Early Access sale. You can now grab the device for only $799.99, while its regular price tag is $999.99. That goes for the 128GB storage option. The 256GB storage model is also available, though it costs $859.99 (down from $1,059.99).
Android Headlines
You Can Grab The iRobot Roomba i4+ For Under $400 In Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale
In Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale, iRobot (who Amazon is in the process of acquiring) is discounting one of its more popular robot vacuums. That’s the iRobot Roomba i4+. Normally priced at 649, you can pick it up today for $399. And that also includes an Echo Dot (3rd Gen).
Comments / 0