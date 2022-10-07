ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Eagle

Richard Sherman Blasts Russell Wilson, Broncos After Colts Loss

In the wake of their impotent 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on a prime-time stage, the Denver Broncos have become an easy target. Everyone is piling on. Seemingly slave to Murphy's Law, especially when it comes to the injury bug, the Broncos have added their own insult to injury by making bone-headed decisions in critical moments.
DENVER, CO
Patriots Snap Counts vs. Lions: Pats Pitch Complete Game Shutout

FOXBORO — It was a “Throwback Sunday” to remember in New England. Following their 29-0 victory over the Detroit Lions in Week 5 at Gillette Stadium, the New England Patriots continue to take stock into their performance on both sides of the ball. Having turned in a...
DETROIT, MI
Patriots Offense Helps 29-0 Victory Over Lions

The New England Patriots entered their Week 5 matchup against the Detroit Lions down to their third-string quarterback, rookie Bailey Zappe. For an already struggling Patriots offense, the injuries to Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer left fans wondering what the offense would look like under the untested fourth-round draft pick.
DETROIT, MI
Seahawks May Move Game Time If Mariners Reach ALDS Game 4

View the original article to see embedded media. The Seahawks could face an interesting dilemma in Week 6 thanks to the possibility of a unique scheduling conflict come Sunday afternoon. As things currently stand, the club is slated to host the Cardinals (2–3) at 1:05 p.m. PT inside Lumen Field....
SEATTLE, WA
Just Like That, Justin Jefferson Leads the NFL in Receiving Yards Again

Remember when Justin Jefferson had a combined nine catches for 62 yards in the Vikings' second and third games of the season?. Jefferson exploded for the third time in five games in the Vikings' victory over the Bears on Sunday, piling up 91 yards in the first quarter on his way to a 154-yard day. It was his third game this season with at least 140 yards and the eighth time he's reached that mark in 38 career games. Jefferson set a personal best with 12 catches, dove to the pylon for a two-point conversion, and even completed the third pass of his career when he threw a ball back across the field to Dalvin Cook.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Podcast: Is It Time For Zac Taylor To Give Up Playcalling?

CINCINNATI — The Bengals lost to the Ravens 19-17 on Sunday night. Jake Liscow and I discuss Zac Taylor's playcalling, if they should turn to Brian Callahan, plus we also talk about their struggles against Cover 2, some key numbers and so much more!. Watch the Locked on Bengals...
CINCINNATI, OH
Rams Coach Sean McVay Addresses ‘Challenging’ Cowboys Fan Takeover

The Los Angeles Rams found out the definition of "America's Team" the hard way on Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium. Los Angeles' path to victory was blocked by not only a dominant defensive effort from the Dallas Cowboys but by an invasion of their expansive fanbase, one that made it difficult for an already struggling offense to merely snap the ball as they tried to erase multiple visitors' leads. Ultimately, the invaders' faith was rewarded with a 22-10 Cowboys victory, Dallas' fourth in a row after losing their opener.
DALLAS, TX
Cowboys vs. Rams Week 5: Live Game Updates

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys travel west to SoFi Stadium to meet the Los Angeles Rams in a game that could have NFC playoff implications. But both teams have to get there first. ... and the Cowboys need to get there healthy. That will not likely happen, we're told, for...
DALLAS, TX
A Show of Hands

NASHVILLE – With seconds remaining in Sunday’s game between the Tennessee Titans and Washington Commanders, quarterback Carson Wentz dropped back to pass, needing just a 2-yard completion for a game-winning touchdown. Wentz thought he’d found running back J.D. McKissic at the goal line on second down only to...
NASHVILLE, TN
BREAKING: Panthers Fire Defensive Coordinator Phil Snow

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Panthers have fired defensive coordinator Phil Snow. Snow was hired by the Panthers in 2020 by former head coach Matt Rhule. Snow and Rhule have been attached at the hip for years. When Rhule became the head coach at Temple in 2013, he hired Phil Snow to be his defensive coordinator. That was only the beginning of their pairing, as Snow followed Rhule to Temple, and then to Carolina. When Rhule was fired, it was only a matter of time before Snow would be fired as well.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NFL Teams Calling Panthers About Two Stars After Rhule Firing

A day after another double-digit defeat, the Panthers made Matt Rhule the first midseason coaching firing of the 2022 season. The move could be the first of a series of big changes for the franchise in the weeks to come. SI‘s Albert Breer reports that teams have already begun to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Falcons’ Arthur Smith Comments on Controversial Penalty vs. Bucs

View the original article to see embedded media. Sunday’s game between the Falcons and the Buccaneers ended on a controversial note after Atlanta defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was called for an iffy roughing the passer penalty on Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady that effectively ended the contest. After picking...
ATLANTA, GA

