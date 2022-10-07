Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Texans 13, Jaguars 6: 5 Observations on Lawrence’s Let Down, Red-Zone Issues and More
The Jacksonville Jaguars had a golden opportunity to bounce back in Week 5. Instead, they bounced themselves to third in the AFC South thanks to an embarrassing 13-6 loss to the Houston Texans. Just how bad of a loss was Sunday, and what does it mean for the Jaguars and...
Wichita Eagle
Richard Sherman Blasts Russell Wilson, Broncos After Colts Loss
In the wake of their impotent 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on a prime-time stage, the Denver Broncos have become an easy target. Everyone is piling on. Seemingly slave to Murphy's Law, especially when it comes to the injury bug, the Broncos have added their own insult to injury by making bone-headed decisions in critical moments.
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs’ report card: Comeback-infused grades just good enough to beat Las Vegas Raiders
The Chiefs won a wild one 30-29. Patrick Mahomes tossed four touchdown passes, all to Travis Kelce. The Chiefs fell behind 17-0 but fought back in the second half. Arrowhead fans booed referee Carl Cheffers with all their gusto after he called a roughing the passer penalty on Chris Jones.
Wichita Eagle
Patriots Snap Counts vs. Lions: Pats Pitch Complete Game Shutout
FOXBORO — It was a “Throwback Sunday” to remember in New England. Following their 29-0 victory over the Detroit Lions in Week 5 at Gillette Stadium, the New England Patriots continue to take stock into their performance on both sides of the ball. Having turned in a...
Wichita Eagle
Watch: Zac Taylor Has Sideline Exchange With La’el Collins After Failed Fourth Down Conversion
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor had a heated exchange with starting right tackle La'el Collins late in the third quarter on Sunday night against the Ravens. The Bengals went for it on 4th-and-Goal from the 2-yard line. They failed to get the touchdown and Taylor stopped to talk to Collins on the sidelines.
Wichita Eagle
Patriots Offense Helps 29-0 Victory Over Lions
The New England Patriots entered their Week 5 matchup against the Detroit Lions down to their third-string quarterback, rookie Bailey Zappe. For an already struggling Patriots offense, the injuries to Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer left fans wondering what the offense would look like under the untested fourth-round draft pick.
Wichita Eagle
Haason Reddick, Zach Ertz Aim to Show Former Teams What They Miss
PHILADELPHIA – Haason Reddick and Zach Ertz both want the same thing. Both players want to show the team that drafted them what they miss and that they are doing well in their new cities, thank you very much. Now the Cardinals tight end, Ertz won’t come out and...
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks May Move Game Time If Mariners Reach ALDS Game 4
View the original article to see embedded media. The Seahawks could face an interesting dilemma in Week 6 thanks to the possibility of a unique scheduling conflict come Sunday afternoon. As things currently stand, the club is slated to host the Cardinals (2–3) at 1:05 p.m. PT inside Lumen Field....
Wichita Eagle
Why the secret hero for KC Chiefs vs. Raiders was a rookie playing his second real snap
Cornerback Joshua Williams looked down the line of scrimmage and figured what was coming next. The Kansas City Chiefs were about to send an all-out blitz, and Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr could sense it. This was on a fourth-and-1 in the final minute of Monday’s game, and Carr made eye contact with Raiders receiver Davante Adams.
Wichita Eagle
Kelce catches 4 TDs from Mahomes as KC Chiefs erase 17-0 deficit, beat Raiders on MNF
The Chiefs were sleep-walking in the first half of Monday night’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. But they woke up with a fury shortly after a controversial roughing the passer penalty against Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones. The Chiefs proceeded to overcome...
Wichita Eagle
Just Like That, Justin Jefferson Leads the NFL in Receiving Yards Again
Remember when Justin Jefferson had a combined nine catches for 62 yards in the Vikings' second and third games of the season?. Jefferson exploded for the third time in five games in the Vikings' victory over the Bears on Sunday, piling up 91 yards in the first quarter on his way to a 154-yard day. It was his third game this season with at least 140 yards and the eighth time he's reached that mark in 38 career games. Jefferson set a personal best with 12 catches, dove to the pylon for a two-point conversion, and even completed the third pass of his career when he threw a ball back across the field to Dalvin Cook.
Wichita Eagle
Podcast: Is It Time For Zac Taylor To Give Up Playcalling?
CINCINNATI — The Bengals lost to the Ravens 19-17 on Sunday night. Jake Liscow and I discuss Zac Taylor's playcalling, if they should turn to Brian Callahan, plus we also talk about their struggles against Cover 2, some key numbers and so much more!. Watch the Locked on Bengals...
Wichita Eagle
Rams Coach Sean McVay Addresses ‘Challenging’ Cowboys Fan Takeover
The Los Angeles Rams found out the definition of "America's Team" the hard way on Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium. Los Angeles' path to victory was blocked by not only a dominant defensive effort from the Dallas Cowboys but by an invasion of their expansive fanbase, one that made it difficult for an already struggling offense to merely snap the ball as they tried to erase multiple visitors' leads. Ultimately, the invaders' faith was rewarded with a 22-10 Cowboys victory, Dallas' fourth in a row after losing their opener.
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys vs. Rams Week 5: Live Game Updates
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys travel west to SoFi Stadium to meet the Los Angeles Rams in a game that could have NFC playoff implications. But both teams have to get there first. ... and the Cowboys need to get there healthy. That will not likely happen, we're told, for...
Wichita Eagle
Five things that stood out about the Kansas City Chiefs’ narrow win against Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders keep trying to commit to this rivalry — but with antics, not with actually doing their part to even the series. The Chiefs beat the Raiders 30-29 on Monday Night Football, after initially trailing by 17 points, and more notably after hearing plenty from the Raiders while they were trailing by those 17 points.
Wichita Eagle
A Show of Hands
NASHVILLE – With seconds remaining in Sunday’s game between the Tennessee Titans and Washington Commanders, quarterback Carson Wentz dropped back to pass, needing just a 2-yard completion for a game-winning touchdown. Wentz thought he’d found running back J.D. McKissic at the goal line on second down only to...
Wichita Eagle
Three numbers that mattered in Kansas City Chiefs’ 30-29 win vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Here are three numbers that helped determine the result of the Kansas City Chiefs’ 30-29 win vs. the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. That’s the number of touchdowns for Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce, who made some history with his red-zone dominance on Monday night.
Wichita Eagle
BREAKING: Panthers Fire Defensive Coordinator Phil Snow
According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Panthers have fired defensive coordinator Phil Snow. Snow was hired by the Panthers in 2020 by former head coach Matt Rhule. Snow and Rhule have been attached at the hip for years. When Rhule became the head coach at Temple in 2013, he hired Phil Snow to be his defensive coordinator. That was only the beginning of their pairing, as Snow followed Rhule to Temple, and then to Carolina. When Rhule was fired, it was only a matter of time before Snow would be fired as well.
Wichita Eagle
NFL Teams Calling Panthers About Two Stars After Rhule Firing
A day after another double-digit defeat, the Panthers made Matt Rhule the first midseason coaching firing of the 2022 season. The move could be the first of a series of big changes for the franchise in the weeks to come. SI‘s Albert Breer reports that teams have already begun to...
Wichita Eagle
Falcons’ Arthur Smith Comments on Controversial Penalty vs. Bucs
View the original article to see embedded media. Sunday’s game between the Falcons and the Buccaneers ended on a controversial note after Atlanta defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was called for an iffy roughing the passer penalty on Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady that effectively ended the contest. After picking...
