Suspect linked to at least 3 Norfolk business burglaries

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police released surveillance images of a man they believe is responsible for at least three convenience store burglaries.

The most recent crime was reported on Oct. 5 at the Family Dollar at 4536 E. Princess Anne Road. Police say the suspect broke into the store around 4 a.m. and stole several items. Surveillance footage shows the man entering the store.

Investigators believe the same man is responsible for two other burglaries, at the Dollar General at 2301 Colley Avenue on September 30 and the Dollar General at 2591 Tidewater Drive on September 28.

If you have any information about any of these crimes, or recognize the man involved please call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips mobile app.

