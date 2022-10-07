ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Suspect linked to at least 3 Norfolk business burglaries

By Jane Alvarez-Wertz
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12pFV5_0iPv7DkW00

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police released surveillance images of a man they believe is responsible for at least three convenience store burglaries.

The most recent crime was reported on Oct. 5 at the Family Dollar at 4536 E. Princess Anne Road. Police say the suspect broke into the store around 4 a.m. and stole several items. Surveillance footage shows the man entering the store.

Investigators believe the same man is responsible for two other burglaries, at the Dollar General at 2301 Colley Avenue on September 30 and the Dollar General at 2591 Tidewater Drive on September 28.

If you have any information about any of these crimes, or recognize the man involved please call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips mobile app.

13News Now

2 men shot in Hampton, 1 with life-threatening wounds

HAMPTON, Va. — Two men were hurt in a shooting on Glendale Road in Hampton early Monday morning. The shooting was reported around 3:45 a.m. in the Wythe section of the city, across the road from AWE Bassette Elementary School. HPD said a 54-year-old man was outside a home...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

70-year-old woman accused of setting fire at Suffolk assisted living facility

70-year-old woman accused of setting fire at Suffolk …. Norfolk CA to share findings into police shooting …. Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney Ramin Fatehi will announce his decision on whether two Norfolk police officers who shot a man back in February were justified. Read more: https://bit.ly/3EuOM1h. Virtual reproductive rights panel Tuesday...
NORFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Norfolk Police#Burglary#Crime#The Family Dollar#Tidewater Drive#The Norfolk Crime Line#Nexstar Media Inc
13News Now

Police: Teen shot while walking on Hampton street

HAMPTON, Va. — An 18-year-old is recovering after he was shot while he says he was walking on a Hampton road Sunday afternoon. According to a Hampton Police spokesperson, they responded to a call for gunshots fired in the 200 block of Ivy Home Road at around 3:30 p.m. Then, while officers were responding to that call, another call was received reporting that a local hospital had received a walk-in shooting victim.
HAMPTON, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Missing Suffolk teen found

According to the Suffolk Police Department, on Sunday, Oct. 9, 15-year-old Anthony Black got in his family's car, a black 2020 Hyundai Palisade with Virginia tags UZD-7595, and left their home on the 3400 block of Dumpling Court.
SUFFOLK, VA
