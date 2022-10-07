Read full article on original website
Android Headlines
YouTube Will Soon Come Out With Account Handles
YouTube is a great video-sharing platform, but it’s not great when it comes to tagging other users. This is something that the company wants to rectify, however. Starting next week, YouTube will start rolling out account handles for its users, according to The Verge. Other platforms like Twitter and...
Android Headlines
WhatsApp's Paid Subscription Will Be Tailored To Business Users
From Twitter to Instagram, there are several communication platforms that are coming out with paid subscriptions. WhatsApp is no different, as the company is testing the paid subscription with its beta users. According to WABInfo, the subscription might be targeted toward WhatsApp business users. This is an interesting dynamic, as...
Android Headlines
911 Bug Strikes Some Pixel 6 Series Phones Yet Again
The Google Pixel 6 series smartphones had their fair share of bugs since launch. One of those bugs was discovered last year, as it prevented phones from dialing 911. That bug was fixed really fast, but still, it was really annoying. Well, believe it or not, some Pixel 6 series phones are having problems with dialing 911 yet again, as a new bug emerged.
Android Headlines
Face Unlock Is Not Coming To The Pixel 6 Pro
As some of you know, the Pixel 7 series devices come with a facial scanning feature dubbed Face Unlock. The Pixel 6 series users were hoping that feature will become available for them as well, but that won’t be the case. Face Unlock is not coming to the Pixel 6 Pro, and that goes for other first-gen Tensor phones.
Android Headlines
Even Meta Employees Aren't Using Company's Metaverse App: Report
Meta is a pioneer company in developing the metaverse and its . However, The Verge reports that even the Meta employees are not interested in the company’s Metaverse app because it’s too buggy. Metaverse is the latest buzzword in the technology industry, and many companies are considering it...
Android Headlines
Millions Of Facebook Users May Have Had Their Passwords Stolen
If you typically give third-party apps your Facebook information, then we have some bad news for you. Meta warns that millions of Facebook users may have had their passwords stolen, according to Engadget. The company says that there were hundreds of apps designed to skim your account credentials on both major app stores.
Android Headlines
Google Has New 'Natural Elements' Ringtones And Notification Sounds
Google recently unveiled the new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Along with this new hardware comes some new goodies on the software side. Google just unveiled its new Natural Element ringtones, alarms, and notification sounds, according to XDA Developers. In case you don’t know, Google just had its latest...
Android Headlines
The Pixel Watch Has Methods To Conserve Battery
The Google Pixel Watch was recently announced, and it is a pretty nice-looking device. However, what really matters is the battery performance. Because of this, Google has some tools in store to help the Pixel Watch conserve battery. Google fitted the Pixel Watch with an average-sized battery at 300mAh. That’s...
Android Headlines
Android TV Gets Update Reminder With October Google System Updates
Google has begun rolling out the Google System updates for October 2022. The first batch of updates adds a reminder dialog for pending system software updates to Android TV or Google TV device. This feature is available with Google Play Store version 40.2 rolled out a few days back. It will ensure you don’t miss out on critical updates for your TV. This is a timely addition ahead of the Android 12 update for the original Chromecast with Google TV.
Android Headlines
Moment Intros Pixel 7 Cases With MagSafe Compatibility
Moment has announced its Pixel 7 cases, and they offer MagSafe compatibility. Do note that we’re talking about two cases, one for the Pixel 7 and one for the Pixel 7 Pro. These two cases are basically identical, but have different dimensions to fit the two phones, of course.
Android Headlines
Google Pixel 6a Is A Steal At $329 On Amazon
The Google Pixel 6a has dropped to its lower price point yet, it can be yours for only $329 thanks to this sale. This sale is a part of the Amazon Prime Early Access deal. You’ll need to have a Prime account in order to avail the offer. Even if you don’t, though, you’ll get a great deal at $349.
Android Headlines
Making Google Slides Is Much Easier With This Workspace Update
If you use Google Workspace for business, then you definitely made some Slide presentations in the past. This is a great tool to make presentations, and it’s just gotten better if you make them on the go. A new Google Workspace update makes it a lot easier to import content into Slides. (via Techradar)
Android Headlines
Phone Comparisons: Google Pixel 7 vs Google Pixel 5
If you still own the Pixel 5, and are looking to upgrade to one of Google’s phones, the Pixel 7 is probably in your sights. That’s actually why we’ll compare the Google Pixel 7 vs Google Pixel 5, to give you a better idea of what you’re getting. The Pixel 5 launched two years ago, and it may be a perfect time to upgrade for some of you. The Pixel 7 offers a vastly different design, and quite frankly considerably different internals as well.
Android Headlines
Head Of Xbox Shows Off Dedicated Cloud Gaming Device
The dedicated Xbox cloud gaming device, codenamed ‘Keystone’, appears to have popped up on Twitter this morning. Shared (likely intentionally) by Xbox head Phil Spencer. The streaming device can be seen on the top shelf of Spencer’s office display wall of Xbox and game-related products. Including the box for Logitech’s G Cloud gaming handheld, some Fallout figurines and more.
Android Headlines
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 Series Gets New Software Update
Samsung‘s Galaxy Watch 4 series is receiving a new software update. The rollout began in South Korea a few days back and has since expanded to other regions too, including the US. The new firmware version for the 2021 Samsung smartwatches is R8**XXU1GVI3. The latest update for the Galaxy...
Android Headlines
Galaxy S23 Ultra Won't Have Symmetrical Bezels After All
It seems like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra won’t have symmetrical bezels after all. This information comes from Ice Universe, a well-known tipster. He shared the information via Twitter, crushing previous info. The Galaxy S23 Ultra won’t include symmetrical bezels after all. He said that the bezels that...
Android Headlines
Galaxy Note 10 Lite Gets The October Security Update
The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is the latest recipient of the October 2022 Android security patch from Samsung. The rollout began recently in Europe, with users in France getting the update ahead of everyone else. A wider release should follow soon. The October SMR (Security Maintenance Release) for the Galaxy...
Android Headlines
Google Redesign Android's Security & Privacy Panel
Google has redesigned the security and privacy panel in Android to create a unified place for them. Now, all security and privacy features users need to be gathered in one place. A few days ago, Google unveiled its new Pixel 7 and the highly-anticipated Pixel Watch. However, the software updates...
Android Headlines
Save $20 On The Roku Streaming Stick 4K In The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale
Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale is in full swing, and Roku has a number of deals that are worth checking out. That includes the Roku Streaming Stick 4K which is now $29.99 – down from $49.99. It’s a 4K streaming stick that offers HDR support with Dolby Vision. It also has HDR10 and HLG. It’s a really great option that won’t cost you a ton.
