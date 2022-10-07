ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Android Headlines

YouTube Will Soon Come Out With Account Handles

YouTube is a great video-sharing platform, but it’s not great when it comes to tagging other users. This is something that the company wants to rectify, however. Starting next week, YouTube will start rolling out account handles for its users, according to The Verge. Other platforms like Twitter and...
Android Headlines

WhatsApp's Paid Subscription Will Be Tailored To Business Users

From Twitter to Instagram, there are several communication platforms that are coming out with paid subscriptions. WhatsApp is no different, as the company is testing the paid subscription with its beta users. According to WABInfo, the subscription might be targeted toward WhatsApp business users. This is an interesting dynamic, as...
INTERNET
Android Headlines

911 Bug Strikes Some Pixel 6 Series Phones Yet Again

The Google Pixel 6 series smartphones had their fair share of bugs since launch. One of those bugs was discovered last year, as it prevented phones from dialing 911. That bug was fixed really fast, but still, it was really annoying. Well, believe it or not, some Pixel 6 series phones are having problems with dialing 911 yet again, as a new bug emerged.
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Face Unlock Is Not Coming To The Pixel 6 Pro

As some of you know, the Pixel 7 series devices come with a facial scanning feature dubbed Face Unlock. The Pixel 6 series users were hoping that feature will become available for them as well, but that won’t be the case. Face Unlock is not coming to the Pixel 6 Pro, and that goes for other first-gen Tensor phones.
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Even Meta Employees Aren't Using Company's Metaverse App: Report

Meta is a pioneer company in developing the metaverse and its . However, The Verge reports that even the Meta employees are not interested in the company’s Metaverse app because it’s too buggy. Metaverse is the latest buzzword in the technology industry, and many companies are considering it...
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Millions Of Facebook Users May Have Had Their Passwords Stolen

If you typically give third-party apps your Facebook information, then we have some bad news for you. Meta warns that millions of Facebook users may have had their passwords stolen, according to Engadget. The company says that there were hundreds of apps designed to skim your account credentials on both major app stores.
INTERNET
Android Headlines

Google Has New 'Natural Elements' Ringtones And Notification Sounds

Google recently unveiled the new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Along with this new hardware comes some new goodies on the software side. Google just unveiled its new Natural Element ringtones, alarms, and notification sounds, according to XDA Developers. In case you don’t know, Google just had its latest...
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

The Pixel Watch Has Methods To Conserve Battery

The Google Pixel Watch was recently announced, and it is a pretty nice-looking device. However, what really matters is the battery performance. Because of this, Google has some tools in store to help the Pixel Watch conserve battery. Google fitted the Pixel Watch with an average-sized battery at 300mAh. That’s...
TECHNOLOGY
Android Headlines

Android TV Gets Update Reminder With October Google System Updates

Google has begun rolling out the Google System updates for October 2022. The first batch of updates adds a reminder dialog for pending system software updates to Android TV or Google TV device. This feature is available with Google Play Store version 40.2 rolled out a few days back. It will ensure you don’t miss out on critical updates for your TV. This is a timely addition ahead of the Android 12 update for the original Chromecast with Google TV.
SOFTWARE
Android Headlines

Moment Intros Pixel 7 Cases With MagSafe Compatibility

Moment has announced its Pixel 7 cases, and they offer MagSafe compatibility. Do note that we’re talking about two cases, one for the Pixel 7 and one for the Pixel 7 Pro. These two cases are basically identical, but have different dimensions to fit the two phones, of course.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Headlines

Google Pixel 6a Is A Steal At $329 On Amazon

The Google Pixel 6a has dropped to its lower price point yet, it can be yours for only $329 thanks to this sale. This sale is a part of the Amazon Prime Early Access deal. You’ll need to have a Prime account in order to avail the offer. Even if you don’t, though, you’ll get a great deal at $349.
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Making Google Slides Is Much Easier With This Workspace Update

If you use Google Workspace for business, then you definitely made some Slide presentations in the past. This is a great tool to make presentations, and it’s just gotten better if you make them on the go. A new Google Workspace update makes it a lot easier to import content into Slides. (via Techradar)
SOFTWARE
Android Headlines

Phone Comparisons: Google Pixel 7 vs Google Pixel 5

If you still own the Pixel 5, and are looking to upgrade to one of Google’s phones, the Pixel 7 is probably in your sights. That’s actually why we’ll compare the Google Pixel 7 vs Google Pixel 5, to give you a better idea of what you’re getting. The Pixel 5 launched two years ago, and it may be a perfect time to upgrade for some of you. The Pixel 7 offers a vastly different design, and quite frankly considerably different internals as well.
NFL
Android Headlines

Head Of Xbox Shows Off Dedicated Cloud Gaming Device

The dedicated Xbox cloud gaming device, codenamed ‘Keystone’, appears to have popped up on Twitter this morning. Shared (likely intentionally) by Xbox head Phil Spencer. The streaming device can be seen on the top shelf of Spencer’s office display wall of Xbox and game-related products. Including the box for Logitech’s G Cloud gaming handheld, some Fallout figurines and more.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Headlines

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 Series Gets New Software Update

Samsung‘s Galaxy Watch 4 series is receiving a new software update. The rollout began in South Korea a few days back and has since expanded to other regions too, including the US. The new firmware version for the 2021 Samsung smartwatches is R8**XXU1GVI3. The latest update for the Galaxy...
ELECTRONICS
Android Headlines

Galaxy S23 Ultra Won't Have Symmetrical Bezels After All

It seems like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra won’t have symmetrical bezels after all. This information comes from Ice Universe, a well-known tipster. He shared the information via Twitter, crushing previous info. The Galaxy S23 Ultra won’t include symmetrical bezels after all. He said that the bezels that...
TECHNOLOGY
Android Headlines

Galaxy Note 10 Lite Gets The October Security Update

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is the latest recipient of the October 2022 Android security patch from Samsung. The rollout began recently in Europe, with users in France getting the update ahead of everyone else. A wider release should follow soon. The October SMR (Security Maintenance Release) for the Galaxy...
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Google Redesign Android's Security & Privacy Panel

Google has redesigned the security and privacy panel in Android to create a unified place for them. Now, all security and privacy features users need to be gathered in one place. A few days ago, Google unveiled its new Pixel 7 and the highly-anticipated Pixel Watch. However, the software updates...
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Save $20 On The Roku Streaming Stick 4K In The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale

Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale is in full swing, and Roku has a number of deals that are worth checking out. That includes the Roku Streaming Stick 4K which is now $29.99 – down from $49.99. It’s a 4K streaming stick that offers HDR support with Dolby Vision. It also has HDR10 and HLG. It’s a really great option that won’t cost you a ton.
ELECTRONICS

