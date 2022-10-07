ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

SEC Unfiltered: What Lane Kiffin's dog's endorsement deal tells us about NIL

By Blake Toppmeyer, USA TODAY NETWORK
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rBz31_0iPv6oFU00

Welcome to SEC Unfiltered, the USA TODAY NETWORK's newsletter on SEC sports. Look for this newsletter in your inbox Monday through Friday. Today, SEC columnist Blake Toppmeyer takes over:

In the latest publicity stunt involving Lane Kiffin's dog, Juice, the Ole Miss name, image and likeness collective announced Wednesday an endorsement deal with the English labrador.

The deal released by the Grove Collective stated that in exchange for Juice providing it with non-exclusive license to use his name, image and likeness, the collective would provide Juice with a gift card to Hollywood Feed (one of which is located in Oxford).

Among the terms, Juice "agreed" to wear only Realtree products when wearing camouflage for hunting.

The irony here is that Juice always could have received an endorsement deal.

While NCAA rules are voluminous, I'm unaware of any rule that ever prohibited a coach's dog from profiting from the use of his name, image or likeness. Rather, those antiquated NCAA rules only limited college athletes' ability to profit off their NIL. In effect, before the NCAA's 2021 rule change, a coach's dog had more NIL rights than an SEC star quarterback.

Think about that for a second.

As recently as two years ago, a dog had more NIL freedom than a college athlete, under NCAA rules.

If that doesn't make you think the NCAA's NIL rules required evolution, nothing will.

As for Juice, he's a fifth generation championship hunting dog from Wildrose Kennels in Oxford, Kiffin told me last summer.

"Although this one will never have a feather in his mouth," Kiffin joked.

Juice slept on a couch during my nearly hour-long interview of Kiffin inside his office in June.

Although Juice has become a social media star, Kiffin insists that's not why he got the dog. In fact, it was Kiffin's daughter, Landry, a senior at Oxford High School, who wanted Juice.

"We went out (to Wildrose), and she fell in love with him," Kiffin told me. "So, that’s how we got him, and then this other stuff just took off.”

Kiffin is a master of using social media to build a following, but he doesn't run Juice's Twitter account, although he believes Juice's account is effective at attracting attention for Ole Miss.

"I’m not saying we got the dog for (marketing), but it’s become that," Kiffin said. "My daughter got it. It had nothing to do with that. It’s become that, and someone here runs his Twitter.”

Now, Juice has an NIL deal – a deal he always could have received, but one athletes have only been eligible to sign since last year.

Blake Toppmeyer is an SEC Columnist for the USA TODAY Network. Email him at BToppmeyer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @btoppmeyer.

If you enjoy Blake’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it. Also, check out his podcast, SEC Football Unfiltered.

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Key Ole Miss offensive starter likely out for the season, per report

Ole Miss may be without one of its most talented offensive targets for the remainder of the season. According to a report from Chuck Rounsaville on On3 Sports, tight end Michael Trigg could be out for the season with a broken collarbone sustained in the first half of the 52-28 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday.
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Vanderbilt ties are strong, but Ole Miss loyalty is stronger

Today, Saturday, October 8, birthday of my son Stephen, Vanderbilt Grad (Happy Birthday) – and at 3 p.m., SEC Network, #9, 5-0 Ole Miss, or “Runnin’ Rebels” (uh, UNLV) as the Commodores call us, play 3-2 Vanderbilt celebrating 100 years in the Vanderbilt Stadium 1922-2022, coming off a whupping from then #2, now #1 Alabama in Tuscaloosa 55-3, thankfully had an open weekend to lick their wounds physically and mentally! Head Coach, Clark Lea since 2020, is from Nashville, holds two degrees from Vanderbilt, was a successful Defensive Coordinator with my third favorite college team, Notre Dame 2018-2020, and like ND and Vandy, is a class act.
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Rapid Reaction: Ole Miss shrugs off scary start, downs Vanderbilt to remain undefeated

Rapid Reactions Presented by — Ole Miss fans started to breath some time around the middle of the third quarter in the Rebels’ 52-28 win over Vanderbilt. Vanderbilt wanted to play upset Saturday and the Commodores gave Ole Miss much more than it was bargaining for. Still, when all was said and done the Rebels came out on top with a perfect 6-0 record.
OXFORD, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mississippi State
Mississippi Pets & Animals
Local
Mississippi Sports
Oxford, MS
Sports
City
Oxford, MS
Oxford, MS
Pets & Animals
Oxford, MS
Lifestyle
Daily Mississippian

Q&A with the 2022 Ole Miss Homecoming Court

A: Mr. Ole Miss means everything to me. Ole Miss has been at my core for all of my life, and getting to live out my four years here truly is a lifelong culmination of a love for a university that means so much to our state, our town and to so many just like myself. Earning the title of Mr. Ole Miss will be something I hold onto for all of my days. It is my hope and goal to continue to live out all of the values that the university upholds and to continue to be a servant leader for this university in all of my actions.
OXFORD, MS
nomadlawyer.org

Southaven: 7 Best Places to visit in Southaven, Mississippi

If you love to eat, Southaven has many fine dining options. Huey’s Burger has been in business since 1970 and serves up delicious burgers, sandwiches, and snacks. The classic burger is made from 100% Angus beef,. and the menu also includes seafood dishes. Guests can also enjoy a homemade...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Oct. 4 – 10

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Checker’s #3316 – 883935 […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec Football#Unfiltered#Hunting Dog#Sec#English#Grove#Juice#Hollywood Feed
Magnolia State Live

Former director of Mississippi airport accused of embezzling thousands of dollars, auditor says

The former director of a north Mississippi airport has been arrested on charges of embezzlement after allegedly using the facility’s debit card to cover personal expenses. State Auditor Shad White, in a news release Thursday, announced the arrest of former Tunica County Airport Director Eric Konupka. It was unknown if he is represented by an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
hottytoddy.com

Oxford restaurants adjust to inflation, other pressures by raising prices

In response to nationwide increases in food prices due to inflation, supply chain disruptions and spikes in energy costs, Oxford restaurants are adapting to the changing environment by raising menu prices. According to the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Consumer Price Index for food rose 11.4% from August 2021...
OXFORD, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Pets
WREG

Victim named in fatal wreck involving TN lawmaker

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 42-year-old Tennessee man who was killed in an accident involving a state lawmaker in Hardeman County has been officially identified in a report. Marcus Cheairs, of Grand Junction, was killed Wednesday evening in a head-crash in the 2900 block of Highway 18 South in Hardeman County, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said […]
HARDEMAN COUNTY, TN
WLBT

Ole Miss students demand answers in search of Jay Lee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The friends of missing Ole Miss student demand answers after letters to Lafayette County judge surface that advocate for the release of the accused murderer. “Nobody has been found, and that’s heartbreaking,” Braylyn Johnson told Action News 5. Last week the non-profit news agency...
GRENADA COUNTY, MS
WREG

Man hits officer in the face while cuffed in squad car: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi man is facing charges after he reportedly managed to hit an MPD officer in the face while handcuffed in the back of a squad car. Dewy Ivey of Byhalia, Mississippi, was arrested early Friday morning. According to court documents, at around 12:30 a.m., an officer was driving down Crump Boulevard […]
BYHALIA, MS
desotocountynews.com

Hernando Police Chief announces retirement plans

A change will be coming at the top of the Hernando Police Department late this year with Thursday’s announcement from Police Chief Scott Worsham of his intention to retire. Worsham has been Chief of Police in Hernando the past seven years, coming to the position from the Horn Lake Police Department.
HERNANDO, MS
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
879K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy