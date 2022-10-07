SEC Unfiltered: What Lane Kiffin's dog's endorsement deal tells us about NIL

Welcome to SEC Unfiltered, the USA TODAY NETWORK's newsletter on SEC sports. Look for this newsletter in your inbox Monday through Friday. Today, SEC columnist Blake Toppmeyer takes over:

In the latest publicity stunt involving Lane Kiffin's dog, Juice, the Ole Miss name, image and likeness collective announced Wednesday an endorsement deal with the English labrador.

The deal released by the Grove Collective stated that in exchange for Juice providing it with non-exclusive license to use his name, image and likeness, the collective would provide Juice with a gift card to Hollywood Feed (one of which is located in Oxford).

Among the terms, Juice "agreed" to wear only Realtree products when wearing camouflage for hunting.

The irony here is that Juice always could have received an endorsement deal.

While NCAA rules are voluminous, I'm unaware of any rule that ever prohibited a coach's dog from profiting from the use of his name, image or likeness. Rather, those antiquated NCAA rules only limited college athletes' ability to profit off their NIL. In effect, before the NCAA's 2021 rule change, a coach's dog had more NIL rights than an SEC star quarterback.

Think about that for a second.

As recently as two years ago, a dog had more NIL freedom than a college athlete, under NCAA rules.

If that doesn't make you think the NCAA's NIL rules required evolution, nothing will.

As for Juice, he's a fifth generation championship hunting dog from Wildrose Kennels in Oxford, Kiffin told me last summer.

"Although this one will never have a feather in his mouth," Kiffin joked.

Juice slept on a couch during my nearly hour-long interview of Kiffin inside his office in June.

Although Juice has become a social media star, Kiffin insists that's not why he got the dog. In fact, it was Kiffin's daughter, Landry, a senior at Oxford High School, who wanted Juice.

"We went out (to Wildrose), and she fell in love with him," Kiffin told me. "So, that’s how we got him, and then this other stuff just took off.”

Kiffin is a master of using social media to build a following, but he doesn't run Juice's Twitter account, although he believes Juice's account is effective at attracting attention for Ole Miss.

"I’m not saying we got the dog for (marketing), but it’s become that," Kiffin said. "My daughter got it. It had nothing to do with that. It’s become that, and someone here runs his Twitter.”

Now, Juice has an NIL deal – a deal he always could have received, but one athletes have only been eligible to sign since last year.

