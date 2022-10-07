Battle of the Birds: Wawa Calls Out Political Candidate for Allegedly Snagging Logo

Wawa attorneys sent a cease-and-desist letter to Matt Jenkins for allegedly imitating the chain's logo. Image via Jessica Griffin, The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The region’s favorite convenience store chain and a New Jersey congressional candidate are battling over iconic birds. But unfortunately, it’s not the Eagles they’re skirmishing about. Matt Jenkins’s campaign logo features the famous flying geese to establish a sense of familiarity, writes Erin McCarthy for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

However, in a cease-and-desist letter attorneys for Wawa said that his logo is identical to the one belonging to the Delco-based company.

Jenkins, a health and wellness consultant running against incumbent Chris Smith, tweeted:

“For a lot of people in our district, Wawa represents them,” he said. “When we launched this race to replace Chris Smith, I wanted our logo to feel instantly familiar.”

But then, he backtracked the same day, saying it was only a coincidence. Jenkins told Politico that he was not sure he was going to change the embattled logo.

“Why are we talking about birds when my opponent is writing the national abortion ban alongside Sen. Lindsey Graham?” Jenkins said. ″Anyone living in this district knows it’s normal to see geese.”

Attorneys for Wawa said that they didn’t want the chain’s logo to be confused with the campaign.