Berks Community Health Center Promotes Hartranft to Chief Community Relations Officer
Berks Community Health Center is excited to announce the promotion of Deborah Hartranft to Chief Community Relations Officer. In her new position, Hartranft is responsible for building and strengthening relationships with BCHC stakeholders, including BCHC patients, prospective patients, community partners, donors, grant funders and legislators. She will focus on creating and executing a community strategy with a focus on positioning BCHC as 1) a quality healthcare provider effectively increasing access to care for all regardless of their ability to pay, 2) a transformational investment for funders and donors, and 3) a collaborative community organization working to better the Berks County community.
Community Spotlight on The Berks Community Health Center “Wellness on Wheels”
Berks Community Health Center (BCHC) is a Federally Qualified Health Center that provides high quality healthcare to anyone, regardless of their ability to pay. Serving the residents of Berks County with four locations in Reading: 430 North 2nd Street, 1040 Liggett Avenue, 838 Penn Street and 1110 Rockland Street. The...
Reading Country Club Hosts October Grand Re-Birth Community Event
The public is invited to an admission-free event on the evening of October 15, 2022, at the Reading Country Club. Guests will enter the grounds to view a brilliantly lit club surrounded by nine food trucks. They will be entertained by the Mitch Milanek Duo and encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs to settle into the night’s atmosphere.
Daniel Boone Homestead Announces Heritage Day Fall Festival
The Daniel Boone Homestead Associates are excited to celebrate the arrival of fall with the return of the Homestead’s annual Heritage Day event. This living history event features a variety of eighteenth-century demonstrations, trades, and hands-on activities. These include blacksmithing, gunbuilding, leatherworking, hearth cooking, sawmill operation, and much more. The event will also feature a limited number of craft and specialty food vendors as well as fall activities for children.
West Chester Man, Longtime Executive at Rohm and Haas and Galápagos Advisors Founder, Dies at 79
From left, daughters Sharla and Lesya, Gustav Franco and his wife Carol. Gustav Franco, of West Chester, a longtime executive at Rohm and Haas, founder of Galápagos Advisors, and veteran, died on July 21 aged 79, writes Gary Miles for the Philadelphia Inquirer. Franco was born in Ecuador and...
Reading Hospital Names VP of Orthopedics, Trauma, and Critical Care Services
Reading Hospital announced Thursday that Amanda McNicholas, DNP, MBA, CRNP, will take on additional responsibilities as part of the leadership team at Reading Hospital. In this new role, she will work closely with the Trauma Center leadership team to enhance Reading Hospital’s Level One trauma program and will also partner with Vice President of Perioperative and Procedural Services and orthopedic surgeons to optimize those services. Dr. McNicholas will also continue in her role as Tower Health’s Chief Advanced Practice Provider Officer.
We Will Not Go Back
On Saturday, Oct. 8, I had the chance to attend the Women’s March in Washington, D.C. on behalf of WCU College Democrats and the Women’s and Gender Studies Department. We left from West Chester around 7 a.m. to get to D.C. by 10:30 a.m. From 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., the event started; we were introduced to guest speakers, were told what to expect and how attending these rallies and marches is important. There were over 400 other rallies nationwide for women’s rights yesterday.
Millcreek Milestone: Lebanon County Preserves 20,000th Acre
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Nearly 100 invitees gathered Sept. 30 at the 113-acre Bollinger family farm in Lebanon County for a special occasion. On this chilly autumn morning, with brisk breezes blowing, state and local dignitaries, along with owners of preserved farms, came together for a warm celebration of the Bollinger farm marking 20,000 acres of Lebanon County farmland being preserved since 1992.
Thrifting: 4 Great Places for Second-Hand Shopping in Lancaster, PA
Thrifting has become somewhat of a buzzword lately. It might be the fact that wearing the same clothes as everyone else out there, and paying full price for it, isn't really tempting for the younger generation.
Fulton Steamboat Inn – Lancaster, PA
Sponsored post – The Fulton Steamboat Inn hosted us. All opinions are my own. The Fulton Steamboat Inn is a themed hotel located along Route 30 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The hotel is meticulously-themed to make guests feel as they are on a steamboat in the Victorian era. Inside the...
6 Spots for Fall Sippin'
Nothing says fall fun like some local libations. Ready to start planning your autumn adventures? Check out these regional brewery, winery, distillery, and cidery hot spots. 35 N Cedar St, Lititz, PA 17543 | 717-799-4499 | stollandwolfe.com. Celebrating over 250 years of Pennsylvania distilling, we use recipes and methods passed...
Stitch Fix informs state it will lay off 56 people at sewing factory, knitting mill
Personal style service, Stitch Fix is closing its sewing factory and knitting mill in Berks County. Stitch Fix filed a WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) notice with the Department of Labor & Industry this week informing the state that it will close its sewing factory at 22 Main St. in Mohnton and its knitting mill at 130 N. Sterley St. in Shillington.
Best Ice Cream Parlors in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - A few places in Pennsylvania are the best for ice cream. There is The Franklin Fountain in Philadelphia, while you can find Millie's Homemade Ice Cream in Pittsburgh. You should also check out the Penn State Berkey Creamery in University Park. The Franklin Fountain in Philadelphia. A...
Brothers open cosmetology school in Dauphin County
A church building in Middletown has been transformed into a cosmetology school. The building at 135 E. Emaus St. was most recently a daycare facility and is owned by Erin Walk and her business partner and cousin, Amy Shreffler. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the owners decided to close this daycare because it was a before and after program for school-aged children. Most of the children that attended the program were home because of the pandemic so the remaining children and staff consolidated into one of their other daycare facilities in the area.
Utz Brands names new CEO
York County potato chip manufacturer, Utz Brands announced that it has hired a new CEO. Howard Friedman, currently COO of Post Holdings will join UTZ as CEO on Dec. 15. and will also serve as a member of the Utz board. Friedman, a Dickinson College alum, will replace Dylan Lissette...
Free tuition for Indigenous people to public universities across Pennsylvania? A bill is on the way
State Rep. Chris Rabb first introduced a bill in 2018 to formally abolish Columbus Day and replace it with Indigenous Peoples’ Day as a state holiday. In fact, he’s since done it two times — and Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled state Legislature has batted down each attempt. While...
Christmas tree from Schuylkill County farm selected to decorate the White House this year
AUBURN, Pa. — A tree grown on a farm in Schuylkill County will grace the White House for the holiday season this year, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced Monday. Deputy Secretary Fred Strathmeyer Jr. joined White House Executive Usher Robert Downing and officials from the National Christmas Tree...
Pottstown Furniture Store Shutters After 50 Years In Business
A furniture store in Montgomery County is set to close its doors after 50 years in business. Lastick Furniture & Floor Coverings on East High Street in Pottstown announced its going-out-of-business sale in a Thursday, Oct. 6 Facebook post. The decision to shutter comes after the 38,000-square-foot store's owners, Jerry...
York College student athlete found dead in dorm room
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A York College of Pennsylvania student was found unresponsive and was pronounced deceased in his residence hall room on Saturday, Oct. 8. According to a statement from the Dean of Student Development and Life Dr. Riuchard T. Satterlee, student Andrew Ruehicke was found unresponsive in his residence hall room and […]
Harrisburg School District bans ‘One Chip Challenge’
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg School District announced on Wednesday, Oct 5, that they will be banning a social media challenge called the One Chip Challenge. According to a statement from the school district, the one-chip challenge consists of a person eating a potato chip made with Carolina Reaper and Scorpion peppers, both of which are considered two of the world’s hottest pepper.
