Reading, PA

bctv.org

Berks Community Health Center Promotes Hartranft to Chief Community Relations Officer

Berks Community Health Center is excited to announce the promotion of Deborah Hartranft to Chief Community Relations Officer. In her new position, Hartranft is responsible for building and strengthening relationships with BCHC stakeholders, including BCHC patients, prospective patients, community partners, donors, grant funders and legislators. She will focus on creating and executing a community strategy with a focus on positioning BCHC as 1) a quality healthcare provider effectively increasing access to care for all regardless of their ability to pay, 2) a transformational investment for funders and donors, and 3) a collaborative community organization working to better the Berks County community.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

Reading Country Club Hosts October Grand Re-Birth Community Event

The public is invited to an admission-free event on the evening of October 15, 2022, at the Reading Country Club. Guests will enter the grounds to view a brilliantly lit club surrounded by nine food trucks. They will be entertained by the Mitch Milanek Duo and encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs to settle into the night’s atmosphere.
READING, PA
bctv.org

Daniel Boone Homestead Announces Heritage Day Fall Festival

The Daniel Boone Homestead Associates are excited to celebrate the arrival of fall with the return of the Homestead’s annual Heritage Day event. This living history event features a variety of eighteenth-century demonstrations, trades, and hands-on activities. These include blacksmithing, gunbuilding, leatherworking, hearth cooking, sawmill operation, and much more. The event will also feature a limited number of craft and specialty food vendors as well as fall activities for children.
HOMESTEAD, PA
bctv.org

Reading Hospital Names VP of Orthopedics, Trauma, and Critical Care Services

Reading Hospital announced Thursday that Amanda McNicholas, DNP, MBA, CRNP, will take on additional responsibilities as part of the leadership team at Reading Hospital. In this new role, she will work closely with the Trauma Center leadership team to enhance Reading Hospital’s Level One trauma program and will also partner with Vice President of Perioperative and Procedural Services and orthopedic surgeons to optimize those services. Dr. McNicholas will also continue in her role as Tower Health’s Chief Advanced Practice Provider Officer.
READING, PA
Quad

We Will Not Go Back

On Saturday, Oct. 8, I had the chance to attend the Women’s March in Washington, D.C. on behalf of WCU College Democrats and the Women’s and Gender Studies Department. We left from West Chester around 7 a.m. to get to D.C. by 10:30 a.m. From 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., the event started; we were introduced to guest speakers, were told what to expect and how attending these rallies and marches is important. There were over 400 other rallies nationwide for women’s rights yesterday.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Lancaster Farming

Millcreek Milestone: Lebanon County Preserves 20,000th Acre

MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Nearly 100 invitees gathered Sept. 30 at the 113-acre Bollinger family farm in Lebanon County for a special occasion. On this chilly autumn morning, with brisk breezes blowing, state and local dignitaries, along with owners of preserved farms, came together for a warm celebration of the Bollinger farm marking 20,000 acres of Lebanon County farmland being preserved since 1992.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
beentheredonethatwithkids.com

Fulton Steamboat Inn – Lancaster, PA

Sponsored post – The Fulton Steamboat Inn hosted us. All opinions are my own. The Fulton Steamboat Inn is a themed hotel located along Route 30 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The hotel is meticulously-themed to make guests feel as they are on a steamboat in the Victorian era. Inside the...
LANCASTER, PA
susquehannastyle.com

6 Spots for Fall Sippin'

Nothing says fall fun like some local libations. Ready to start planning your autumn adventures? Check out these regional brewery, winery, distillery, and cidery hot spots. 35 N Cedar St, Lititz, PA 17543 | 717-799-4499 | stollandwolfe.com. Celebrating over 250 years of Pennsylvania distilling, we use recipes and methods passed...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Stitch Fix informs state it will lay off 56 people at sewing factory, knitting mill

Personal style service, Stitch Fix is closing its sewing factory and knitting mill in Berks County. Stitch Fix filed a WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) notice with the Department of Labor & Industry this week informing the state that it will close its sewing factory at 22 Main St. in Mohnton and its knitting mill at 130 N. Sterley St. in Shillington.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Best Ice Cream Parlors in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - A few places in Pennsylvania are the best for ice cream. There is The Franklin Fountain in Philadelphia, while you can find Millie's Homemade Ice Cream in Pittsburgh. You should also check out the Penn State Berkey Creamery in University Park. The Franklin Fountain in Philadelphia. A...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Brothers open cosmetology school in Dauphin County

A church building in Middletown has been transformed into a cosmetology school. The building at 135 E. Emaus St. was most recently a daycare facility and is owned by Erin Walk and her business partner and cousin, Amy Shreffler. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the owners decided to close this daycare because it was a before and after program for school-aged children. Most of the children that attended the program were home because of the pandemic so the remaining children and staff consolidated into one of their other daycare facilities in the area.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Utz Brands names new CEO

York County potato chip manufacturer, Utz Brands announced that it has hired a new CEO. Howard Friedman, currently COO of Post Holdings will join UTZ as CEO on Dec. 15. and will also serve as a member of the Utz board. Friedman, a Dickinson College alum, will replace Dylan Lissette...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Pottstown Furniture Store Shutters After 50 Years In Business

A furniture store in Montgomery County is set to close its doors after 50 years in business. Lastick Furniture & Floor Coverings on East High Street in Pottstown announced its going-out-of-business sale in a Thursday, Oct. 6 Facebook post. The decision to shutter comes after the 38,000-square-foot store's owners, Jerry...
POTTSTOWN, PA
abc27 News

York College student athlete found dead in dorm room

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A York College of Pennsylvania student was found unresponsive and was pronounced deceased in his residence hall room on Saturday, Oct. 8. According to a statement from the Dean of Student Development and Life Dr. Riuchard T. Satterlee, student Andrew Ruehicke was found unresponsive in his residence hall room and […]
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg School District bans ‘One Chip Challenge’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg School District announced on Wednesday, Oct 5, that they will be banning a social media challenge called the One Chip Challenge. According to a statement from the school district, the one-chip challenge consists of a person eating a potato chip made with Carolina Reaper and Scorpion peppers, both of which are considered two of the world’s hottest pepper.
HARRISBURG, PA

