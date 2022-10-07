ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wOsW6_0iPv4QwW00

Gainers

  • Freight Technologies FRGT shares rose 9.5% to $0.49 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 million.
  • Aqua Metals AQMS stock moved upwards by 8.43% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $69.2 million.
  • Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM stock moved upwards by 5.42% to $2.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.0 million.
  • Aurora Innovation AUR stock rose 4.91% to $2.56. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion.
  • Fast Radius FSRD shares rose 4.87% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.5 million.
  • Guardforce AI Co GFAI stock moved upwards by 4.05% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.7 million.

Losers

  • Code Chain New Continent CCNC shares declined by 18.2% to $0.2 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million.
  • Pineapple Energy PEGY stock declined by 15.83% to $3.83. The company's market cap stands at $28.4 million.
  • Agrify AGFY shares decreased by 12.97% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $12.5 million.
  • Globus Maritime GLBS shares declined by 7.93% to $1.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.0 million.
  • Addentax Group ATXG stock declined by 6.69% to $3.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.8 million.
  • AeroClean Technologies AERC shares decreased by 6.36% to $3.83. The company's market cap stands at $59.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Is The Stock Market Open On Columbus Day?

Columbus Day, aka Indigenous People’s Day, is observed on the second Monday in October every year to commemorate Christopher Columbus’ landing in the New World on Oct. 12, 1492. What Happened: Columbus Day is a federal holiday, when most banks, the U.S. Postal Service, government institutions, including libraries...
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Esports Entertainment GMBL stock moved upwards by 4.5% to $0.12 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million. XpresSpa Group XSPA shares increased by 4.4% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $72.1 million. Cazoo Gr CZOO shares rose 4.25% to $0.41. The company's market...
STOCKS
Benzinga

DICE Therapeutics, Amgen And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

U.S. stocks traded mostly lower, with the Nasdaq dropping more than 100 points on Tuesday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session. DICE Therapeutics, Inc. DICE shares surged 53.6% to $37.86 after the company announced topline data from its Phase 1 clinical trial of DC-806. Clinical proof-of-concept in psoriasis patients achieved with a mean percentage reduction in PASI from baseline at 4 weeks of 43.7% in the high dose group.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Templeton Emerging Market's Ex-Dividend Date Is Friday, Here's What You Need To Know

Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Templeton Emerging Market TEI. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 4.56 cents per share. On Friday, Templeton Emerging Market will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 4.56 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Stock#Industrials#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Pre Market Session#Aqua Metals Aqms#Hydrofarm Holdings Group#Guardforce Ai Co Gfai#Pineapple Energy Pegy#Globus#Glbs#Addentax Group Atxg
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Stag Industrial

Within the last quarter, Stag Industrial STAG has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Stag Industrial. The company has an average price target of $38.25 with a high of $41.00 and a low of $36.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Trump Asked Aides About Ghislaine Maxwell Mentioning His Name: 'She Say Anything About Me?'

Former President Donald Trump once asked his aides if Ghislaine Maxwell, the girlfriend of the sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, had brought up his name after her arrest. According to a book by the New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, in July 2020, during an Oval Office meeting, Trump asked his advisers … "You see that article in the [New York] Post today that mentioned me?"
POTUS
Benzinga

Putin Ally Declares Russia Will Target This City First If World War 3 Erupts

This article was originally published on June 25, 2022. A parliament member of Russia and President Vladimir Putin's staunch supporter, Andrey Gurulyov, sounded out a belligerent warning in his appearance as a guest on state-backed national television in June. Gurulyov was discussing Lithuania's blockade of the neighboring Russian exclave of...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Who's Smoking Weed In The US? Here's A Breakdown

This article was originally published on The Fresh Toast and appears here with permission. As this landscape of marijuana users continues to shift, here are some interesting findings as to exactly who is smoking marijuana these days. If you’re at a Pink Floyd light show, the odds are the person...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Benzinga

Former Trump Allies Are Now Backing Liz Cheney As She Eyes 2024 Run, Including Billionaire Charles Koch

This article was originally published on Aug. 23, 2022. Rep. Liz Cheney is quickly rising as former President Donald Trump’s biggest critic within the Republican Party. According to a CNBC report, the representative is amassing support from several of Trump’s former allies — including billionaire Charles Koch — as she considers a presidential run in 2024.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Benzinga

This Acid Found In Cannabis Is 'Much More Potent Than Cannabinoids,' Says 'Father Of Cannabis Research' Dr. Raphael Mechoulam

Professor Raphael Mechoulam, also known as the “father of cannabis research,” revealed his latest discovery, cannabidiolic acid methyl ester (EPM301), in 2020. The introduction of this new, patented compound (synthetic, fully stable acid-based cannabinoid molecules) caused a wave of excitement around the future of medicinal cannabis. The compound...
SCIENCE
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Datadog

Within the last quarter, Datadog DDOG has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 19 analysts have an average price target of $138.42 versus the current price of Datadog at $84.02, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 19 analysts rated Datadog...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Bloomin Brands

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Bloomin Brands BLMN stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Why Coinbase Stock Is Rising Today

Coinbase Global Inc COIN shares are trading higher Tuesday after Alphabet Inc GOOG said it would use Coinbase to start letting customers pay for cloud services with crypto, beginning next year. According to a CNBC report, Jim Migdal, Coinbase’s vice president of business development, said the company will move data-related...
STOCKS
Benzinga

7 Analysts Have This to Say About Intellia Therapeutics

Within the last quarter, Intellia Therapeutics NTLA has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Intellia Therapeutics has an average price target of $112.29 with a high of $158.00 and a low of $50.00.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Technology Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
96K+
Followers
172K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy