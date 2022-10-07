12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Templeton Emerging Market TEI. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 4.56 cents per share. On Friday, Templeton Emerging Market will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 4.56 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.

STOCKS ・ 21 MINUTES AGO