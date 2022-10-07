Car flips into woods on SR 5 in Trumbull County

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN)- Crews were called to a rollover crash where a car flipped into the woods at the State Route 5 turnpike overpass in Newton Falls Friday morning.

Firefighters and Ohio State Highway Patrol were called around 7:30 a.m. to the 3700 block of State Route 5 Southwest.

OSP said that the vehicle was abandoned. Troopers used thermal imaging to make sure no one was injured.

Crews are still on scene. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Jim Naples contributed to this report.

