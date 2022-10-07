Read full article on original website
Sallie Gilmer: Teen girl charged with murdering her father with help from her boyfriendLavinia ThompsonLincoln, NE
Women’s Soccer: No. 16 Buckeyes play to 2-2 draw against NebraskaThe LanternLincoln, NE
2 Towns in Nebraska Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensNebraska State
Women’s Volleyball: Ohio State opens conference play with weekend split at Iowa, No. 3 NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
WOWT
Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson isn't supporting either candidate for Sheriff
etxview.com
Former Douglas County sheriff calls for candidate of opposing party to drop out
OMAHA -- A former longtime Republican Douglas County sheriff has called for the Democratic nominee to end his campaign, saying he is unfit for the job. Tim Dunning, who retired in December 2020 after 26 years in the elected position, issued a news release Wednesday slamming candidate Greg Gonzalez. Gonzalez...
1011now.com
Concerned daughter shares romance scam warning
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A woman who 10/11 NOW is calling Tammy, to protect her family’s identity, said in an interview she hasn’t slept soundly for months. Instead, she worries about her mom, who lives in Nebraska. “It’s just horrible,” Tammy said. “It’s heart breaking.”...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man allegedly threatens to blow up building
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An argument led to a Lincoln man reportedly threatening to blow up a building. Officers said they went to the 8600 block of Leighton Ave. on Oct. 7 around 3:45 p.m. for a reported threats complaint. They talked to the 36-year-old female victim along with her 14- and 11-year-old children.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man receives 10 years in prison
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 30-year-old man from Lincoln was sentenced to 10 years in prison for a drug-related charge. On Friday, U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 30-year-old Chance Eddings received 10 years of prison time in federal court in Lincoln. Eddings was sentenced to 120 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute/possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture. Eddings will be on supervised release for five years after he serves his initial sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
WOWT
6 News WOWT tower removal progressing
News Channel Nebraska
Two businesses damaged from burglary attempts in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Two businesses in Lincoln were damaged in burglary attempts early Monday morning. Officers said they were dispatched to the Highest Cloud, 3449 N 48th St. around 2:50 a.m. after the business' alarm went off. Officers saw that the front glass door had been damaged with a rock but no one had entered the store. The damage to the door was estimated at $100.
NebraskaTV
Nebraska consumers losing thousands from cryptocurrency scams
KEARNEY, Neb. — Either by text, email or phone calls, cryptocurrency scammers are using any means they can to commit fraud and steal people’s money. According to a report by the Federal Trade Commission, cryptocurrency scammers have stolen more than $1 billion since 2021. “Last year, they were...
News Channel Nebraska
SCSO: Fairbury man arrested in Norfolk for DWI, alcohol level more than twice the legal limit
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Fairbury man was pulled over and arrested for DWI in Norfolk. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they made contact with 39-year-old Scott Jones, of Fairbury, around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday in Woodland Park. They found Jones reportedly intoxicated and arrest him for DWI. Deputies said...
Nebraska woman accused in theft of more than $28K from youth sports teams
A Nebraska woman is accused of taking more than $28,000 from two youth sports organizations for personal use, authorities said. Jill Dasher, 51, Plattsmouth, was charged with two counts of felony theft, the Omaha World-Herald reported. According to Cass County records, Dasher allegedly took the money from the bank accounts of the Plattsmouth Baseball/Softball Association and Blue Lightning Select Softball Team for herself, the newspaper reported.
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: Traffic stop leads to two arrests
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Officers with the Lincoln Police Department found drugs and a weapon during a traffic stop, leading to the arrest of two men. According to authorities, an officer was doing a traffic stop due to a traffic infraction near the intersection. of NW 4th St. and Cornhusker Highway...
North Platte Telegraph
'It was very tragic' — Week after deadly Lincoln crash, more questions than answers remain
Amanda Karr woke up in her Michigan home the morning of Oct. 2 to a Snapchat sent from hundreds of miles away. The panorama clip from her son Johnathon Kurth, sent the day before, showed “some kind of event place” with a big TV screen, but it was shot so fast it was hard to tell at first where or what he was doing.
klkntv.com
Man awoken from slumber after bullet hits couch inside home, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One man was awoken by the sound of gunshots late Saturday night, Lincoln Police say. Around 9:39 p.m., the 38-year-old man told police he heard multiple gunshots at his home near Ninth and Peach Streets. The victim saw that a bullet had gone through his...
WOWT
Eagle man arrested after assault, multi-state pursuit
EAGLE, Neb. (KOLN) -An Eagle man is in custody after an assault and multi-state pursuit on Thursday. Deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to an assault in Eagle at 8:17 p.m. Deputies responded to the 700 block of S. Fifth Street and arrived within two minutes of the call for service.
WOWT
Pedestrians and cyclists to have dedicated routes between Omaha, Council Bluffs
The crew tearing down the old 6 News WOWT tower made progress over the weekend, removing the very top pieces. On Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, work continued as the dismantling extended into the area where the gin pole was first installed. Wayne Hudson isn't supporting either candidate for Sheriff. Election...
WOWT
Nebraska governor responds to Biden's pardon of simple possession offenders
6 News On Your Side: Douglas County Historical Society looking for space to hold sale. The Douglas County Historical Society is struggling to find a place for its annual fundraiser after thieves damaged the venue they secured for this year. 6 News First Alert: Drought monitor. Updated: 5 hours ago.
WOWT
‘There was nowhere in Nebraska’: Lack of dog blood sends family out of state for urgent care
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s not something we typically think about, a dog needing a blood transfusion. But after going through it and at times hitting roadblocks one Nebraska man wants all pet owners to be prepared for this kind of emergency. It started when his dog was hit...
kscj.com
RICKETTS MAY OR MAY NOT APPOINT NEBRASKA’S NEXT U.S. SENATOR
NEBRASKA GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS IS ANSWERING SPECULATION REGARDING WHAT HE WILL DO ABOUT THE UPCOMING VACANCY LEFT BY U.S. SENATOR BEN SASSE’S LIKELY RESIGNATION IN DECEMBER TO BECOME PRESIDENT OF THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA. RICKETTS TERM AS GOVERNOR IS EXPIRING DUE TO TERM LIMITS, AND THE GOVERNOR BY STATE...
WOWT
Crew dismantling old 6 News WOWT tower in Midtown Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When we moved into our new facilities at 3555 Farnam St., we left our old tower behind. Last week, a crew began work dismantling that tower. A gin pole was placed on the tower to help the workers bring the top-most pieces of the tower down to the ground.
WOWT
One dead after shooting near Omaha neighborhood
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person is dead after a shooting in North Omaha Monday. It’s reported the shooting happened near 38th and Maple Street just before 8 p.m. Omaha police tell 6 News that when they arrived, one person had been shot and was declared dead on the scene.
