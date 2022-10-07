ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

WOWT

Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson isn't supporting either candidate for Sheriff

The crew tearing down the old 6 News WOWT tower made progress over the weekend, removing the very top pieces. On Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, work continued as the dismantling extended into the area where the gin pole was first installed. New Mutual of Omaha headquarters. Updated: 10 hours ago.
1011now.com

Concerned daughter shares romance scam warning

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A woman who 10/11 NOW is calling Tammy, to protect her family’s identity, said in an interview she hasn’t slept soundly for months. Instead, she worries about her mom, who lives in Nebraska. “It’s just horrible,” Tammy said. “It’s heart breaking.”...
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man allegedly threatens to blow up building

LINCOLN, Neb. -- An argument led to a Lincoln man reportedly threatening to blow up a building. Officers said they went to the 8600 block of Leighton Ave. on Oct. 7 around 3:45 p.m. for a reported threats complaint. They talked to the 36-year-old female victim along with her 14- and 11-year-old children.
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man receives 10 years in prison

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 30-year-old man from Lincoln was sentenced to 10 years in prison for a drug-related charge. On Friday, U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 30-year-old Chance Eddings received 10 years of prison time in federal court in Lincoln. Eddings was sentenced to 120 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute/possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture. Eddings will be on supervised release for five years after he serves his initial sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
WOWT

6 News WOWT tower removal progressing

Wayne Hudson isn't supporting either candidate for Sheriff. We now know just how tall the new Mutual of Omaha headquarters is expected to be. The focus is all on Sen. Ben Sasse as he explains to the students and faculty at the University of Florida why he should be the school's next president.
News Channel Nebraska

Two businesses damaged from burglary attempts in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Two businesses in Lincoln were damaged in burglary attempts early Monday morning. Officers said they were dispatched to the Highest Cloud, 3449 N 48th St. around 2:50 a.m. after the business' alarm went off. Officers saw that the front glass door had been damaged with a rock but no one had entered the store. The damage to the door was estimated at $100.
NebraskaTV

Nebraska consumers losing thousands from cryptocurrency scams

KEARNEY, Neb. — Either by text, email or phone calls, cryptocurrency scammers are using any means they can to commit fraud and steal people’s money. According to a report by the Federal Trade Commission, cryptocurrency scammers have stolen more than $1 billion since 2021. “Last year, they were...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Nebraska woman accused in theft of more than $28K from youth sports teams

A Nebraska woman is accused of taking more than $28,000 from two youth sports organizations for personal use, authorities said. Jill Dasher, 51, Plattsmouth, was charged with two counts of felony theft, the Omaha World-Herald reported. According to Cass County records, Dasher allegedly took the money from the bank accounts of the Plattsmouth Baseball/Softball Association and Blue Lightning Select Softball Team for herself, the newspaper reported.
News Channel Nebraska

LPD: Traffic stop leads to two arrests

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Officers with the Lincoln Police Department found drugs and a weapon during a traffic stop, leading to the arrest of two men. According to authorities, an officer was doing a traffic stop due to a traffic infraction near the intersection. of NW 4th St. and Cornhusker Highway...
WOWT

Eagle man arrested after assault, multi-state pursuit

EAGLE, Neb. (KOLN) -An Eagle man is in custody after an assault and multi-state pursuit on Thursday. Deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to an assault in Eagle at 8:17 p.m. Deputies responded to the 700 block of S. Fifth Street and arrived within two minutes of the call for service.
kscj.com

RICKETTS MAY OR MAY NOT APPOINT NEBRASKA’S NEXT U.S. SENATOR

NEBRASKA GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS IS ANSWERING SPECULATION REGARDING WHAT HE WILL DO ABOUT THE UPCOMING VACANCY LEFT BY U.S. SENATOR BEN SASSE’S LIKELY RESIGNATION IN DECEMBER TO BECOME PRESIDENT OF THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA. RICKETTS TERM AS GOVERNOR IS EXPIRING DUE TO TERM LIMITS, AND THE GOVERNOR BY STATE...
WOWT

Crew dismantling old 6 News WOWT tower in Midtown Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When we moved into our new facilities at 3555 Farnam St., we left our old tower behind. Last week, a crew began work dismantling that tower. A gin pole was placed on the tower to help the workers bring the top-most pieces of the tower down to the ground.
WOWT

One dead after shooting near Omaha neighborhood

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person is dead after a shooting in North Omaha Monday. It’s reported the shooting happened near 38th and Maple Street just before 8 p.m. Omaha police tell 6 News that when they arrived, one person had been shot and was declared dead on the scene.
