Medical helicopter responding to Polk County crash
A medical helicopter is responding to a crash involving a semi-truck in Avon Park.
Alleged highway racer goes double the speed limit in Pinellas County, deputy says
A Palm Harbor man was arrested Saturday after he was allegedly caught racing at twice the speed limit, an arrest report said.
Polk Deputy Blane Lane to be laid to rest Tuesday
A 21-year-old Polk County deputy who was killed while serving a felony warrant last week will be laid to rest on Tuesday in Lakeland.
Man found dead in Dade City woods, homicide investigation underway
DADE CITY, Fla. — Pasco County sheriff's deputies are investigating a homicide after finding a man dead in the woods near the side of the road, according to a news release. Deputies said the call came in around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they said they found a man dead in the wood line on the west side of SR 471 near Cumpressco Road at the Green Swamp Wilderness Preserve.
Video: St. Pete garage, apartment catches on fire
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tuesday morning started off early with flames for one apartment in St. Petersburg. At around 7 a.m., St. Pete Fire Rescue responded to an area near 19th Avenue and 2nd Street South on reports of a detached garage and upstairs apartment on fire. The agency says there were no injuries resulting from the fire.
Here are the 10 most dangerous intersections in Hillsborough County
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A local road safety advocate group is hoping people will vote "yes" on Hillsborough County's proposed transportation sales tax increase after seeing the dangers of intersections throughout the county. On Monday, All for Transportation revealed its list of the Top 10 Most Dangerous Intersections in...
Tampa man killed after crashing into garage, FHP says
A Tampa man died in a crash involving a house in Pasco County Sunday morning, troopers said.
Man texts family while being held at gunpoint during armed carjacking, St. Pete police say
A man discretely texted family and friends as he was being held at gunpoint Sunday during an armed carjacking, the St. Petersburg Police Department said.
Police chief calls on public for information about deadly downtown Tampa shooting
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor says the department is "not leaving any stone unturned" in finding the person who shot into a crowd outside a downtown nightclub over the weekend, killing one and injuring six others. O'Connor gave an update on the investigation on Monday afternoon...
Pasco teen ‘wanted revenge’ after getting bullied on Xbox Live party, deputies say
A Paco County teen revealed his intention to light a juvenile's house on fire after he was bullied during an Xbox Live party chat, according to an arrest report.
Tips sought as deputies investigate homicide at Green Swamp Wilderness Preserve
The Pasco Sheriff's Office is investigating a reported death at Green Swamp Wilderness Preserve on Sunday.
16 gunshots fired into a Riverview home over the weekend
RIVERVIEW, Fla. — More than a dozen gunshots were fired into a Riverview home. The couple who lives in Riverview where this happened told their story to 10 Tampa Bay in hopes to create safe change in their neighborhood. Their goal is to get more deputies on duty in their Progress Village neighborhood along 82nd Street.
1 dead, 6 injured in Tampa bar shooting; suspect still at-large, police say
Seven people were shot and one person was killed at a Tampa bar Sunday morning after a fight broke out at closing time, according to Tampa's police chief.
Hudson ‘welfare check’ prompts large police presence lasting over 24 hours
The Pasco Sheriff's Office has been at the scene of a reported welfare check in Hudson since Saturday afternoon.
Lake Wales Man Arrested, Accused of Defrauding Bank in Plantation
A 43-year-old man from Lake Wales is facing charges for trying to withdraw over $200,000 from a bank in Plantation, court records show. Jason Teal was arrested Oct. 6 two days after he came into the bank and withdrew two cashier’s checks worth $9,800 each or a total of $19,600 from a business account opened at a bank in Tampa, according to the arrest report.
Man’s Body Found In Green Swamp Wilderness Preserve Dade City, Homicide Investigation Underway
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – The body of a man was found near the Green Swamp Wilderness Preserve, West Track, and deputies are investigating this as a homicide. According to deputies, on Sunday around 4:30 p.m., Pasco Sheriff’s Deputies received a call reporting a deceased adult
St. Pete mom arrested after baby ends up in ICU from suspected drug exposure: police
A St. Petersburg woman was arrested Saturday after her baby ended up hospitalized from exposure to suspected narcotics, according to police.
1 killed in Plant City car crash: FHP
One person died after a car crash in Plant City on Sunday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).
Pasco County man hacked another man with machete, stabbed him to death during argument: deputies
A welfare check led Pasco County deputies to discover a man's body in Hudson Sunday, according to the sheriff's office.
Police: 1 person dead, 6 injured after shooting at downtown Tampa bar
TAMPA, Fla. — One man was killed and 6 were others injured in an overnight shooting outside a bar in downtown Tampa, according to police. Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor said during a news conference that the shooting happened just before 3 a.m. near LIT Cigar & Martini Lounge at 908 N Franklin St.
