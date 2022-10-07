DADE CITY, Fla. — Pasco County sheriff's deputies are investigating a homicide after finding a man dead in the woods near the side of the road, according to a news release. Deputies said the call came in around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they said they found a man dead in the wood line on the west side of SR 471 near Cumpressco Road at the Green Swamp Wilderness Preserve.

DADE CITY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO