ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk City, FL

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10 Tampa Bay

Man found dead in Dade City woods, homicide investigation underway

DADE CITY, Fla. — Pasco County sheriff's deputies are investigating a homicide after finding a man dead in the woods near the side of the road, according to a news release. Deputies said the call came in around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they said they found a man dead in the wood line on the west side of SR 471 near Cumpressco Road at the Green Swamp Wilderness Preserve.
DADE CITY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Polk City, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Polk City, FL
Crime & Safety
10 Tampa Bay

Video: St. Pete garage, apartment catches on fire

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tuesday morning started off early with flames for one apartment in St. Petersburg. At around 7 a.m., St. Pete Fire Rescue responded to an area near 19th Avenue and 2nd Street South on reports of a detached garage and upstairs apartment on fire. The agency says there were no injuries resulting from the fire.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Commonwealth Avenue
10 Tampa Bay

16 gunshots fired into a Riverview home over the weekend

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — More than a dozen gunshots were fired into a Riverview home. The couple who lives in Riverview where this happened told their story to 10 Tampa Bay in hopes to create safe change in their neighborhood. Their goal is to get more deputies on duty in their Progress Village neighborhood along 82nd Street.
RIVERVIEW, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NBC Miami

Lake Wales Man Arrested, Accused of Defrauding Bank in Plantation

A 43-year-old man from Lake Wales is facing charges for trying to withdraw over $200,000 from a bank in Plantation, court records show. Jason Teal was arrested Oct. 6 two days after he came into the bank and withdrew two cashier’s checks worth $9,800 each or a total of $19,600 from a business account opened at a bank in Tampa, according to the arrest report.
PLANTATION, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy