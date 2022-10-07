ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

A warm start to the weekend, but a cooldown is around the corner

By Anikka Abbott
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cnN14_0iPv3g0d00

Temperatures are increasing a tad Friday, with the entire area unseasonably warm. The coast will be in the 70s, and inland in the 80s to mid 90s.

We are seeing both weak onshore flow plus some offshore trends. An upper low is sitting over Baja California, helping set up some of those trends. The marine layer will be back again, but clear out a bit better and faster.

Conditions change very little on Saturday, making for a nice start to the weekend. By Sunday, the low will start to cool us off.

The ridge will break down Monday thanks in part to the low, but also to a trough that is cutting into Northern California. Temperatures will continue cooling down through midweek, with Tuesday or Wednesday expected to have our lowest high temperatures.

The post A warm start to the weekend, but a cooldown is around the corner appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bring Me The News

Temps near 80 with storms possible Tuesday in Minnesota

It's never too late for severe weather. That's especially true in a volatile weather month like October, and even more true when you consider there was a tornado outbreak ten days before Christmas last year. We're not talking about a crazy severe weather outbreak in this story, but there could be some intense storms Tuesday.
MINNESOTA STATE
KYUK

September storm leaves behind treasured beach finds

The remnants of Typhoon Merbok not only battered Alaska’s west coast in September, the storm surge also brought hurricane force winds, high seas, and severe damage to some Western Alaska communities. Homes were flooded and personal belongings were destroyed. But in its wake, the storm also left behind a few treasures.
ALASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
PennLive.com

First frost advisory hits central Pa. early, this year

The National Weather Service has issued its first frost warning of the season for central Pennsylvania this weekend. There could be patches of frost throughout the midstate, especially in low-altitude areas such as valleys and along the Susquehanna, between 1 a.m. and 9 a.m. tonight, according to Rachel Buvala, a meteorologist with the NWS.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
foxla.com

These are the worst California cities for retirees: study

LOS ANGELES - Retiring in California sounds like a dream, doesn't it? With everything from ocean views and mountain backdrops to a year-round pleasant climate and consistently sunny weather to enjoy the outdoors, the Golden State surely offers seniors a breadth of options to spend their golden years. The high...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

In California, where trees are king, one hardy pine has survived for 4,800 years

BISHOP, Calif. — Before the Egyptians built the pyramids, before Jesus Christ was born, before the Roman Empire formed or collapsed, the trees were here. Ten thousand feet up in the White Mountains of central California, in a harsh alpine desert where little else survives, groves of gnarled, majestic Great Basin bristlecone pines endure, some for nearly 5,000 years. Their multicolor trunks bend at gravity-defying angles, and their bare branches jut toward the sky, as if plucked from the imaginations of Tim Burton or J.K. Rowling.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kyma.com

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Severe thunderstorms take the Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Periodic thunderstorm chances will continue through early next week as a low pressure system stalls along the Arizona-Mexico border. While rainfall chances and coverage may vary more significantly on a daily basis, gusty thunderstorm outflow winds will be far more common. Otherwise, temperatures will remain within a few degrees of normal through next week.
YUMA, AZ
CBS LA

California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties, including Ventura

The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning.The revised interactive maps released Friday cover San Diego, Santa Cruz, Ventura, Marin, Sonoma, Solano and Napa counties.The new maps reflect new data and improved computer modeling since an earlier series of maps was published in 2009, as well as threats from tsunamis originating far away and locally, the Geological Survey said in a press release.In one example of the updates, new modeling for Santa Cruz County shows that a subduction zone earthquake off...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

California's bullet train project may never be finished

OAKLAND, Calif. - A new review of California's high-speed rail project said it may never be finished. A report from the New York Times found that political compromises over the years resulted in difficult routes for the train, adding billions of dollars in costs. The vision of the project is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
bigislandnow.com

Flood advisory issued for East Hawai‘i

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for East Hawai‘i till 7:30 p.m. At 5:31 p.m., radar indicated heavy rain over windward sections of the Big Island from Hilo to Waipi‘o Valley. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Some locations that will experience flooding include: Hilo, Honoka‘a, Laupahoehoe, O‘okala, Pa‘auilo, Ninole, Honomū, Hakalau, Pepe‘ekeo, Papaikou, Kukuihaele, Kamuela, Waipi‘o Valley, Mountain View, Waimanu Valley, Glenwood, Pauka‘a and Wainaku.
HILO, HI
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy