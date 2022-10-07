A warm start to the weekend, but a cooldown is around the corner

Temperatures are increasing a tad Friday, with the entire area unseasonably warm. The coast will be in the 70s, and inland in the 80s to mid 90s.

We are seeing both weak onshore flow plus some offshore trends. An upper low is sitting over Baja California, helping set up some of those trends. The marine layer will be back again, but clear out a bit better and faster.

Conditions change very little on Saturday, making for a nice start to the weekend. By Sunday, the low will start to cool us off.

The ridge will break down Monday thanks in part to the low, but also to a trough that is cutting into Northern California. Temperatures will continue cooling down through midweek, with Tuesday or Wednesday expected to have our lowest high temperatures.

