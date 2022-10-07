ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 10th

SFL (. SFL - Free Report) : This Bermuda-based company which owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 67.9% over the last 60 days. SFL Corporation Ltd. Price and Consensus. SFL Corporation Ltd. price-consensus-chart | SFL Corporation...
3 Stocks for Higher Returns as New Analysts Initiate Coverage

TERN - Free Report) , AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (. ALE - Free Report) are a few stocks that have witnessed new analyst coverage lately. These, therefore, are expected to attract investor attention. Coverage initiation by analyst(s) on a stock portrays higher investor inclination. Investors, on their part, often assume there...
4 Stocks With Solid Net Profit Margin Worth Buying Now

JBL - Free Report) , Target Hospitality Corporation (. HHS - Free Report) boast solid net profit margins. Net Profit Margin = Net profit/Sales * 100. In simple terms, net profit is the amount a company retains after deducting all costs, interest, depreciation, taxes and other expenses. In fact, the net profit margin can turn out to be a potent point of reference to gauge the strength of a company’s operations and its cost-control measures.
Insiders Have Bought These 3 Stocks in 2022

Insider purchases are frequently closely followed by investors. After all, it's easy to see why these transactions are so significant; it's always reassuring when a well-known name invests more. Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act defines an insider as an officer, director, 10% stockholder, or anyone who has information...
Here's Why Investors Should Retain Maximus (MMS) Stock Now

MMS - Free Report) currently benefits from a solid track record of dividend payments. MMS revenues are anticipated to grow 6.8% and 1.1% in 2022 and 2023, respectively. Maximus has a solid track record of dividend payments. During fiscal 2021, 2020 and 2019, MAXIMUS paid out cash dividends of $68.8 million, $70.2 million and $63.9 million, respectively. Such moves indicate MAXIMUS’ commitment to creating value for its shareholders and underline its confidence in its business.
4 Stocks That Flaunt an Impressive Interest Coverage Ratio

Volatility has gripped Wall Street lately and you can easily blame this on inflationary headwinds and geopolitical tensions. The consumer price index rose to 8.3% in August 2022 on a year-over-year basis, more than analysts’ expectations. With the desperate need to tame inflation, the Federal Reserve recently increased the benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points. At present, addressing shooting commodity prices is of top priority for the Fed but this has raised concerns about a possible slowdown and slipping of the economy into recession.
4 Low Price-to-Cash Flow Stocks to Shield From a Volatile Market

Investors seem to be nervous and are treading Wall Street with utmost caution as worries about a global slowdown and a possible recession loom large over the stock market. Market pundits fear that the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance to tame inflation might push the economy into a recession. Also,...
TEF or TU: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

TEF - Free Report) and Telus (. TU - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.
5 Low Price-to-Book Stocks to Buy in October

It is not easy to find value stocks. Being aware of a company's key financial numbers like earnings per share and sales growth can help investors identify stocks that are trading for less than they're worth. However, a proper analysis of the fundamentals with the help of a number of metrics is required to determine whether a stock is a good bargain or not.
IQV vs. CLBT: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

IQV - Free Report) and Cellebrite DI Ltd. (. CLBT - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities...
Progressive (PGR) to Release Q3 Earnings: Is a Beat in Store?

PGR - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 earnings on Oct 13 before the opening bell. The company’s earnings were in line with the estimate in the last reported quarter. Factors to Note. Progressive is a leading auto insurer in the United States and the largest seller...
Is VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) a Strong ETF Right Now?

MOAT - Free Report) provides investors broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Blend category of the market. The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap weighted indexes, a strategy created to reflect the market or a particular market segment. Because market cap...
CVR Energy (CVI) Stock Moves -0.15%: What You Should Know

CVR Energy (. CVI - Free Report) closed at $33.93 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.15% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%. Heading into today, shares...
Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Stock Moves -1.66%: What You Should Know

ABR - Free Report) closed at $11.85 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.66% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%. Prior to today's trading,...
5 Favorite Sectors of Q3 Earnings and Their ETFs

Third-quarter 2022 earnings are set to kick off this week, with the banking sector slated to report numbers. Total S&P 500 earnings are expected to be up 0.7% from the same period last year on 9.1% higher revenues. The earnings growth is down from 7.2% at the start of the third quarter.
Synchronoss (SNCR) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

SNCR - Free Report) closed at $1.24, marking no change from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.13% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%. Heading into today, shares of the mobile services company...
5 Reasons to Buy Mid-America Apartment (MAA) Stock Right Now

MAA - Free Report) — commonly known as MAA — is engaged in owning, managing, acquiring, developing and redeveloping quality apartment communities, mainly in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) residential REIT have declined 12.7% over the...
