Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 10th
SFL (. SFL - Free Report) : This Bermuda-based company which owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 67.9% over the last 60 days. SFL Corporation Ltd. Price and Consensus. SFL Corporation Ltd. price-consensus-chart | SFL Corporation...
Zacks.com
3 Stocks for Higher Returns as New Analysts Initiate Coverage
TERN - Free Report) , AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (. ALE - Free Report) are a few stocks that have witnessed new analyst coverage lately. These, therefore, are expected to attract investor attention. Coverage initiation by analyst(s) on a stock portrays higher investor inclination. Investors, on their part, often assume there...
Zacks.com
4 Stocks With Solid Net Profit Margin Worth Buying Now
JBL - Free Report) , Target Hospitality Corporation (. HHS - Free Report) boast solid net profit margins. Net Profit Margin = Net profit/Sales * 100. In simple terms, net profit is the amount a company retains after deducting all costs, interest, depreciation, taxes and other expenses. In fact, the net profit margin can turn out to be a potent point of reference to gauge the strength of a company’s operations and its cost-control measures.
Zacks.com
Insiders Have Bought These 3 Stocks in 2022
Insider purchases are frequently closely followed by investors. After all, it's easy to see why these transactions are so significant; it's always reassuring when a well-known name invests more. Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act defines an insider as an officer, director, 10% stockholder, or anyone who has information...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Zacks.com
Here's Why Investors Should Retain Maximus (MMS) Stock Now
MMS - Free Report) currently benefits from a solid track record of dividend payments. MMS revenues are anticipated to grow 6.8% and 1.1% in 2022 and 2023, respectively. Maximus has a solid track record of dividend payments. During fiscal 2021, 2020 and 2019, MAXIMUS paid out cash dividends of $68.8 million, $70.2 million and $63.9 million, respectively. Such moves indicate MAXIMUS’ commitment to creating value for its shareholders and underline its confidence in its business.
Zacks.com
4 Stocks That Flaunt an Impressive Interest Coverage Ratio
Volatility has gripped Wall Street lately and you can easily blame this on inflationary headwinds and geopolitical tensions. The consumer price index rose to 8.3% in August 2022 on a year-over-year basis, more than analysts’ expectations. With the desperate need to tame inflation, the Federal Reserve recently increased the benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points. At present, addressing shooting commodity prices is of top priority for the Fed but this has raised concerns about a possible slowdown and slipping of the economy into recession.
Zacks.com
4 Low Price-to-Cash Flow Stocks to Shield From a Volatile Market
Investors seem to be nervous and are treading Wall Street with utmost caution as worries about a global slowdown and a possible recession loom large over the stock market. Market pundits fear that the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance to tame inflation might push the economy into a recession. Also,...
Zacks.com
Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Darling Ingredients (DAR) Stock?
DAR - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Oct 21, 2022 $35.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Zacks.com
Wall Street Analysts See a 28% Upside in Sierra Bancorp (BSRR): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
BSRR - Free Report) closed the last trading session at $20.78, gaining 0.6% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $26.63 indicates a 28.2% upside potential.
Zacks.com
TEF or TU: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
TEF - Free Report) and Telus (. TU - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.
Zacks.com
5 Low Price-to-Book Stocks to Buy in October
It is not easy to find value stocks. Being aware of a company's key financial numbers like earnings per share and sales growth can help investors identify stocks that are trading for less than they're worth. However, a proper analysis of the fundamentals with the help of a number of metrics is required to determine whether a stock is a good bargain or not.
Zacks.com
IQV vs. CLBT: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
IQV - Free Report) and Cellebrite DI Ltd. (. CLBT - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities...
Zacks.com
Progressive (PGR) to Release Q3 Earnings: Is a Beat in Store?
PGR - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 earnings on Oct 13 before the opening bell. The company’s earnings were in line with the estimate in the last reported quarter. Factors to Note. Progressive is a leading auto insurer in the United States and the largest seller...
Zacks.com
Is VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) a Strong ETF Right Now?
MOAT - Free Report) provides investors broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Blend category of the market. The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap weighted indexes, a strategy created to reflect the market or a particular market segment. Because market cap...
Zacks.com
CVR Energy (CVI) Stock Moves -0.15%: What You Should Know
CVR Energy (. CVI - Free Report) closed at $33.93 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.15% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%. Heading into today, shares...
Zacks.com
Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Stock Moves -1.66%: What You Should Know
ABR - Free Report) closed at $11.85 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.66% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%. Prior to today's trading,...
Zacks.com
5 Favorite Sectors of Q3 Earnings and Their ETFs
Third-quarter 2022 earnings are set to kick off this week, with the banking sector slated to report numbers. Total S&P 500 earnings are expected to be up 0.7% from the same period last year on 9.1% higher revenues. The earnings growth is down from 7.2% at the start of the third quarter.
Zacks.com
Here's How Investors Can Find Strong Oils and Energy Stocks with the Zacks ESP Screener
Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important. Life...
Zacks.com
Synchronoss (SNCR) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
SNCR - Free Report) closed at $1.24, marking no change from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.13% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%. Heading into today, shares of the mobile services company...
Zacks.com
5 Reasons to Buy Mid-America Apartment (MAA) Stock Right Now
MAA - Free Report) — commonly known as MAA — is engaged in owning, managing, acquiring, developing and redeveloping quality apartment communities, mainly in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) residential REIT have declined 12.7% over the...
Comments / 0