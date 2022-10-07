Read full article on original website
Jeremy Clarkson told to shut his farm’s restaurant and cafe
Jeremy Clarkson has been ordered to shut down his restaurant and cafe less than three months after saying he had found a planning loophole that would allow them to open. The broadcaster is appealing against the enforcement notice served on his Oxfordshire farm, Diddly Squat, where he has been involved in a long-running planning dispute with the council.
James May On Jeremy Clarkson And Diddly Squat Farm: “I Find Him Infuriatingly Inept”
James May has commented on Jeremy Clarkson’s step into the world of farming as The Grand Tour presenter is currently filming series 2 of Clarkson’s Farm. May, who has recently returned from filming of the Prime Video car show in Europe, joked that his co-presenter may not be doing as much as it seems on […] The post James May On Jeremy Clarkson And Diddly Squat Farm: “I Find Him Infuriatingly Inept” appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Watch as BMW is written off in front of car wash workers after it got stuck in reverse outside Tesco
THIS is the shocking moment a BMW was written off in front of car wash workers after it got stuck in reverse outside a Tesco store. Incredible CCTV footage of the incident has been doing the rounds on social media with viewers left stunned at what happened. According to Twitter...
Girl 'stolen' by travellers at age four in Yorkshire and taken to Canada, New Zealand and Australia is finally reunited with her family 53 YEARS later who admitted: 'We NEVER thought this would happen'
A woman who was 'stolen' from her family in the UK when she was just four years old and raised by travellers in Canada and New Zealand, before settling down in Australia, has been reunited with her biological family. Susan Gervaise, 57, was taken from her biological family in Pontefract,...
Aristocrat Lady Amanda Feilding who once drilled a hole in her own head sues art dealer over the £1m sale of French 'masterpiece' from her family collection which was later resold for around £6m more
An aristocratic couple are embroiled in a High Court claim against an art dealer over the £1 million sale of a French 'masterpiece' from their family collection which was later resold for millions more. Trustees of the Wemyss Heirlooms Trust are bringing a claim for millions of pounds in...
Richard Hammond Accuses Jeremy Clarkson Of “Bullying In The Workplace”
The Grand Tour host, Richard Hammond, has appeared on ITVs This Morning, discussing the recent release of The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick. Talking with the hosts, Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, Hammond talked about one of the funniest moments from the Norway special when co-host Jeremy Clarkson, pushed his cabin down a ski slope, with him still inside it.
Now for sale: this picture-postcard cottage in the village where ‘Killing Eve’ was filmed
Does this pretty property look familiar at all? Well, we wouldn’t be surprised, because the small village it’s in plays a big part in hit BBC drama Killing Eve, as well as tons of other big shows. And you know what? Now the cottage could be yours – as it’s just gone on sale for £900,000.
The Grand Tour Producer Slates Russia After Plans Were Forced To Change
The Grand Tour executive producer, Andy Wilman, has recently spoken out about where he would love to take the show to next and has already revealed that filming has already finished for the next show in Eastern Europe. We have just seen the presenters, Jeremy Clarkson, James May, and Richard...
What Happened To The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick Cars? Their Future Revealed
The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick was released last week to Prime Video. Since then, many fans have been asking what has happened to Jeremy Clarkson, James May, and Richard Hammond’s cars that they drove in the episode. May drove, and crashed, the Mitsubishi Evo 8, Hammond had a...
Richard Hammond Thought James May Had “Had It” When He Saw Grand Tour Crash Aftermath
Richard Hammond revealed on The Morning that he thought co-host, James May, had died when he had the horrendous crash in the latest special, The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick. Referring to May’s crash, Hammond explained: “Oh, I thought he’d had it!” This Morning host Holly Willoughby, said: “For him it was a bit of […] The post Richard Hammond Thought James May Had “Had It” When He Saw Grand Tour Crash Aftermath appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Exclusive Images Revealed Of James May’s Grand Tour Crash Repairs Behind The Scenes
The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick has just been released to Prime Video and fans have gone crazy for the episode. But headlines have been dominated by one thing: James May’s massive crash in the Mitsubishi Evo. It’s safe to say the homologated rally car went through a lot...
All The Cars Featured In The Next Grand Tour European Special Episode: Driven By Clarkson, Hammond, and May
The Grand Tour wowed fans as Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May swept across Norway, but now we’re looking forward to the next episode which Grand Tour Nation can confirm is set in Europe. Landing in Poland in June, the three presenters joined their cars for a 2,000km...
Richard Hammond Crashes During Next Grand Tour Episode In Europe: Details Revealed
James May dominated headlines when it was revealed that he’d crashed during the latest episode of The Grand Tour, A Scandi Flick, but now our heads turn towards the next episode of the Prime Video car show. This episode was filmed about three months ago and we watched closely...
The Grand Tour Producer Reveals Perfect Location For Upcoming Episode
The Grand Tour executive producer, Andy Wilman, has revealed the location that he wants the show to go to next. The latest episode, The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick, was recently released and has been very well received so far. Viewers saw the hosts, Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May, travel around Norway in rally cars doing a number of crazy challenges. This included the much-reported tunnel race which ended with May hospitalised with a broken rib, towing cabins around the snowy landscapes and also racing over an iced lake.
What Is A Scandi Flick? The Meaning Behind The Grand Tour’s Latest Episode
The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick is a much better play on words that what most people think. Obviously, with the latest special being based in Scandinavia, it is a nod to the location but it goes further than that. The latest special showed the hosts, Jeremy Clarkson, James May,...
Richard Hammond’s BMW 850ci From A Legendary Top Gear Challenge Is For Sale
The BMW 850Ci which Grand Tour host Richard Hammond presented on the seventeenth season of Top Gear, is now for sale. Hammond chose the iconic retro BMW as a good second-hand car for the same price as the then-new Nissan Pixo. The 1994 BMW 850Ci seemed an obvious choice for Hammond with the 5.0-litre V12 engine providing 322 horsepower. It had a five-speed automatic gear box that sent power to the rear wheels.
Forget Michelin stars... the best boozers in Britain revealed: A 17th-century West Sussex inn run by a former art teacher is named Great British Pub of the Year 2022
A 'lively and imaginative' 17th-century West Sussex inn run by a former art teacher has been hailed as the best pub in Britain. The Gun Inn in the village of Findon, 15 minutes from the seaside, was named the Great British Pub of the Year 2022 at an event in Manchester hosted by comedian Russell Kane.
Workers seek guarantees over Michelin in Stoke-on-Trent
Workers at a Michelin tyre factory want "cast-iron guarantees" over the long-term future of the site, a union says. Temporary pauses in some production at the Stoke-on-Trent factory have been announced by the manufacturer, starting with a week in October and then over Christmas. The changes were due to "volatile...
East Midlands Airport: Closed food and drink outlets to reopen
East Midlands Airport has apologised to passengers after a water leak forced four of its food and drink outlets to close. Frankie & Benny's, Castle Rock, Burger King and WHSmith all had to shut to travellers over the weekend. The water leak happened when sprinklers in a storage area caused...
Major Bristol roadworks set to begin despite opposition
Major works on a busy city road are set to begin despite opposition. Changes to the A4018, a key route from Cribbs Causeway and the M5 into Bristol city centre, will begin in January. They will include new bus lanes, a segregated cycle lane, and pedestrian crossings. The scheme was...
