The Grand Tour executive producer, Andy Wilman, has revealed the location that he wants the show to go to next. The latest episode, The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick, was recently released and has been very well received so far. Viewers saw the hosts, Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May, travel around Norway in rally cars doing a number of crazy challenges. This included the much-reported tunnel race which ended with May hospitalised with a broken rib, towing cabins around the snowy landscapes and also racing over an iced lake.

TV SERIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO