Clemson vs Boston College football kickoff time, odds, TV, stream, radio, weather

No. 5 Clemson is up against a third-straight ACC Atlantic divisional opponent this weekend as the Tigers travel north to play Boston College.

Here’s your gameday guide.

Clemson vs. Boston College game, TV info

Who: No. 5 Clemson (5-0, 3-0 ACC) at Boston College (2-3, 1-2 ACC)

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass.

TV: ABC

Broadcast crew: Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Molly McGrath

Stream: via ESPN or ESPN app

Radio: 105.5 FM in the Clemson area (see all Clemson radio affiliates here)

Satellite radio: Sirius/XM 81, Internet/App 81

Series history: Clemson leads series 20-9-2 and has won 11 straight

Clemson vs. Boston College Vegas odds

Clemson is a consensus 20.5-point favorite against Boston College, according to VegasInsider . The Tigers have been favored against Eagles in 13-straight meetings dating back to 2008 and favored by double digits in seven-straight meetings dating back to 2014, per Odds Shark.

Notably, Boston College has kept games close in recent seasons. Clemson failed to cover as a 26.5-point favorite in 2020 (won by six points) and a 14.5-point favorite in 2021 (won by 10). The Tigers are 4-6 against the spread in Boston College in their last 10 meetings.

Weather forecast for Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Saturday night’s forecast in the Boston suburb calls for clear skies, with temperatures in the low 50s and upper 40s, and 5 to 10 mph winds, according to Weather.com

Top storylines for the game

Clemson wide receiver Joseph Ngata (10) celebrates after making a big catch against La. Tech during first-quarter action in Clemson, S.C. on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Travis Bell/Sideline Carolina

Clemson vs. NC State players to watch

Clemson WR Joseph Ngata: The senior’s been good for a big play in every game after a slow start against Georgia Tech. Ngata hasn’t scored yet for Clemson, but he’s quietly third on the team in catches (13) and receiving yards (208) — and he’s staying healthy.

Clemson S Sherrod Covil Jr.: The hard-hitting true freshman played a career-high 33 snaps against N.C. State as Clemson dealt with various injuries in the secondary. With three players in that group once again questionable, Covil could be called on again.

Boston College WR Zay Flowers: Swinney described the 5-foot-10 Flowers as one of the best receivers in the country and best players in the country period. Flowers had touchdown catches of 57 and 69 yards last week, and he’s averaging a career-high 96.2 receiving yards per game this season.

Boston College QB Phil Jurkovec: Jurkovec (6-5, 214 pounds) is a big-bodied veteran quarterback in his third year with Boston College. He’s been a little erratic with six interceptions but always adds value as a runner and is coming off his best game of the year against Louisville (18-21, 304 yards and three touchdowns in a win).

Clemson 2022 football schedule

Sept. 5: at Georgia Tech, 41-10 W

Sept. 10: vs. Furman, 35-12 W

Sept. 17: vs. Louisiana Tech, 48-20 W

Sept. 24: at Wake Forest, 51-45 W (2OT)

Oct. 1: vs. N.C. State, 30-20 W

Oct. 8: at Boston College, 7:30 p.m. (ABC)

Oct. 15: at Florida State, 7:30 p.m. (ABC)

Oct. 22: vs. Syracuse

Oct. 29: OPEN

Nov. 5: at Notre Dame, 7 p.m. (NBC)

Nov. 12: vs. Louisville

Nov. 19: vs. Miami

Nov. 26: vs. South Carolina

Clemson 2022 depth chart

Offense

QB: DJ Uiagalelei (Cade Klubnik)

RB: Will Shipley (Kobe Pace or Phil Mafah)

Outside WR: Joseph Ngata (Adam Randall)

Outside WR: Beaux Collins (E.J. Williams)

Slot WR: Antonio Williams (Brannon Spector)

TE: Davis Allen (Luke Price)

TE: Jake Briningstool (Sage Ennis)

LT: Jordan McFadden (Tristan Leigh)

LG: Marcus Tate (Collin Sadler or John Williams)

C: Will Putnam (Trent Howard or Ryan Linthicum)

RG: Walker Parks (Bryn Tucker)

RT: Blake Miller (Mitchell Mayes)

Defense

DE: KJ Henry (Kevin Swint)

DT: Bryan Bresee or Ruke Orhorhoro

DT: Tyler Davis or Ruke Orhorhoro

DE: Myles Murphy or Justin Mascoll

SLB/NB: Barrett Carter (Malcolm Greene or Wade Woodaz)

MLB: Jeremiah Trotter Jr. or Keith Maguire

WLB: Trenton Simpson (LaVonta Bentley)

CB: Sheridan Jones or Andrew Mukuba (Toriano Pride Jr.)

SS: Andrew Mukuba (R.J. Mickens)

FS: Jalyn Phillips or Tyler Venables

CB: Nate Wiggins or Andrew Mukuba (Fred Davis II)

Special teams

PK: B.T. Potter (Robert Gunn III)

P: Aidan Swanson (B.T. Potter)

KO: B.T. Potter (Robert Gunn III)

LS (PK): Philip Florenzo (Holden Caspersen)

LS (P): Holden Caspersen (Philip Florenzo)

H: Drew Swinney (Clay Swinney)

PR: Will Taylor (Antonio Williams)

KOR: Will Shipley or Kobe Pace