Russia strikes Zaporizhzhia, kills at least 17 people after bridge bombing
(The Hill) – Russian strikes in the city of Zaporizhzhia killed at least 17 people and damaged dozens of buildings on Saturday night, according to Ukrainian officials. Anatoliy Kurtev, secretary of Zaporizhzhia’s city council, wrote on Telegram that 40 people were injured by the blasts, which he said also damaged 50 high-rise buildings, four educational institutions and 20 other private-sector buildings.
Kirby: Biden willing to reevaluate relationship with Saudi Arabia ‘right away’
White House national security spokesman John Kirby on Tuesday said President Biden is willing to immediately begin reevaluating the U.S.-Saudi alliance after the country and its oil-exporting allies announced production cuts of 2 million barrels per day. The White House expressed disappointment after the announcement from OPEC+, which includes the...
Washington warns of tough stance on Saudi Arabia amid outrage over Opec+ oil cut – live
Senate foreign relations committee chair threatens to end weapons sales and cooperation with Saudi Arabia
