Colorado State

Billie Louden
4d ago

I remember returning home from Operation Desert Storm in 1991, the support we received and the last few minutes when they opened a hangar door and our families were on the other side, was truly unbelievable. Godspeed soldiers

KKTV

Protests in Colorado over Columbus Day celebration in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The controversial celebration of Christopher Columbus Day returns to Pueblo amid concern over rising tensions between supporters and protesters of the holiday. Observed annually at the Christopher Columbus Piazza on Abriendo Avenue, the event has become less a celebration of the Italian explorer that’s credited with...
PUEBLO, CO
OutThere Colorado

Hunter impaled by arrow while traveling off-trail in Colorado

A hunter was impaled by a lost arrow last week while traveling off-trail in Routt County, according to officials from Route County Search and Rescue (RCSAR). The incident occurred in the South Fork of Mad Creek, about 8 miles north of Steamboat Springs. The hunter reportedly walked into an arrow that officials believe was released earlier in the archery hunting season.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Westword

Deadly, Expensive Lesson Many Colorado Cops Still Haven't Learned

Over the past six weeks, settlement agreements have been reached in two separate Colorado cases involving a driver who'd been sleeping behind the wheel of a car reported as stolen, who was shot and killed by law enforcement officials after he woke up and tried to drive away. And while dollar amounts haven't been made public in either case, Denver paid just shy of $1 million in compensation to the family of seventeen-year-old Jessie Hernandez, who died under nearly identical circumstances in 2015, and a similar incident in North Carolina was settled in June for $3 million.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Colorado: 30,000 noncitizens got vote registration mailer

DENVER — Colorado’s secretary of state office says it mistakenly sent postcards to about 30,000 noncitizens encouraging them to register to vote, blaming the error on a database glitch related to the state's list of residents with driver's licenses. The office of Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold...
COLORADO STATE
coloradosun.com

Can a strain of wheatgrass with an odd name help Colorado farmers use less water?

With the flashlight shining out of the back of his cellphone, Perry Cabot, a water resources specialist at Colorado State University’s Western Colorado Research Center in Fruita, hunched behind a grain drill, a piece of equipment farmers use to plant seeds in a field. The research center’s operations manager, Jim Fry, piloted a tractor that slowly dragged the equipment through the dirt. Cabot followed along, pointing the light toward the bottom of the machine.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Joe O’Dea thinks he understands Latinos, but he doesn’t

As every politico knows, Latinos are one of the most crucial voting blocs needed to win a Colorado election. It’s why Democrats and Republicans spend millions on direct voter contact to Latinos and even Spanish language advertising every cycle. Unfortunately, however, there is a right (and indeed, a wrong) way to do it — and […] The post Joe O’Dea thinks he understands Latinos, but he doesn’t appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Wolves suspected of killing cow calves on Western Slope

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is investigating the deaths of several cow calves on the Western Slope. The calves were found dead on White River National Forest lands near Meeker in Rio Blanco County. CPW is working with livestock owners in that area to collect evidence such as scat or tracks in the area. If it turns out that wolves were responsible, CPW will work with the cattle owners to haze the wolves away from the livestock. CPW says that as of now, the reintroduction plan for wolves in Colorado has not officially started. 
RIO BLANCO COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

National Western Stock Show announces 2023 Citizen of the West

DENVER — The National Western Stock Show has announced former Wyoming Gov. Matthew Mead as the 2023 Citizen of the West. Selected by a committee of community leaders, the annual award recognizes those who embody Western pioneers' spirit and determination and perpetuate their agricultural heritage and ideals. Born in...
WYOMING STATE
95 Rock KKNN

You’ll Never Guess Which Town this Colorado Mansion is in

A home for sale in Colorado is nothing short of amazing. It's quite literally a mansion, is 12,000 square feet in area and currently carries a price tag of nearly $8 million. You'd probably expect to find a massive home like this in one of the ritzy Colorado ski towns like Aspen or Vail, or maybe nestled between Jerry Seinfeld and Oprah's mansions in Telluride, but it will likely surprise to you know that all 12,000 square feet of stone columns, extraordinary architecture, and elegance are located in the town of Pueblo, Colorado.
PUEBLO, CO
K99

Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado

Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Ganahl to skip 9News debate with Polis in Fort Collins, calls TV station's coverage 'biased'

Claiming she's standing up to intimidation from a Denver TV station, Colorado gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl's campaign on Friday said the Republican won't participate in a statewide televised debate with Democratic Gov. Jared Polis later this month. Sponsored by 9News, Colorado Politics, the Denver Gazette and three local TV stations from around the state, the debate was scheduled for Oct. 27 on the Colorado State University campus in Fort Collins. Polis, who is seeking a second term, agreed in July to show up for the...
COLORADO STATE
