Read full article on original website
Billie Louden
4d ago
I remember returning home from Operation Desert Storm in 1991, the support we received and the last few minutes when they opened a hangar door and our families were on the other side, was truly unbelievable. Godspeed soldiers
Reply
7
Related
Ex-NSA worker from Colorado thought he was helping Russia, indictment says
DENVER — A former National Security Agency employee from Colorado charged with espionage thought he was sending classified information to Russia when he was talking to an undercover FBI agent, according to court documents released last week. Jareh Sebastian Dalke is accused of six counts of attempting to provide...
Indigenous tribes of Colorado offer name alternatives for Mount Evans
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — Mount Evans has been called Mount Evans since 1895. Now, Indigenous tribes in Colorado are rallying to rename it. Tuesday, a state board updating the names of landmarks will consider the change. The 14,265-foot mountain is named after Gov. John Evans. Evans was in...
KKTV
Protests in Colorado over Columbus Day celebration in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The controversial celebration of Christopher Columbus Day returns to Pueblo amid concern over rising tensions between supporters and protesters of the holiday. Observed annually at the Christopher Columbus Piazza on Abriendo Avenue, the event has become less a celebration of the Italian explorer that’s credited with...
Colorado man missing off northeast coast for nearly 2 weeks
A 22-year-old man from Colorado is missing after he set sail off the coast of Massachusetts at the end of September, the United States Coast Guard Northeast office said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSLTV
Bowhunter impaled by another hunter’s lost arrow, rescued by helicopter in Colorado
ROUTT COUNTY, Colorado (KCNC) — A lone archery hunter’s life was likely saved by his rescue beacon after he was badly injured by an arrow in a remote section of wilderness last week. The hunter was impaled above the knee while hiking off trail, according to a member...
Colorado’s Oldest World War II Veteran Earns Prestigious Silver Star Award
Talk about incredible (and incredibly well deserved) - a 107-year-old Colorado man & World War II veteran was just awarded one of the nation's highest honors for valor in combat. On Tuesday morning (Oct. 4), Harold Nelson was honored with a Silver Star at Fort Carson. About The Silver Star...
cobizmag.com
Water Pipeline Back in Play? — The Future of Colorado’s Water Distribution
From Aaron Million’s 12th-floor office in downtown Fort Collins, you can see Wyoming in the distance. Depending upon the route, it can be 3,000 feet uphill. The downhill side of that equation, however, has become a key feature in Million’s pipeline vision. Million wants to import water 338...
Hunter impaled by arrow while traveling off-trail in Colorado
A hunter was impaled by a lost arrow last week while traveling off-trail in Routt County, according to officials from Route County Search and Rescue (RCSAR). The incident occurred in the South Fork of Mad Creek, about 8 miles north of Steamboat Springs. The hunter reportedly walked into an arrow that officials believe was released earlier in the archery hunting season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Summit Daily News
Ranchers in Colorado’s northwest are on edge as wildlife officials investigate suspected second wolf pack
Ranchers in yet another Colorado town say they’re preparing for more wolf attacks while state wildlife officials investigate the killings of 18 calves south of Meeker, possibly from the state’s newest pack. Lenny Klinglesmith confirmed that his calves had been killed and that he wants his neighbors to...
Westword
Deadly, Expensive Lesson Many Colorado Cops Still Haven't Learned
Over the past six weeks, settlement agreements have been reached in two separate Colorado cases involving a driver who'd been sleeping behind the wheel of a car reported as stolen, who was shot and killed by law enforcement officials after he woke up and tried to drive away. And while dollar amounts haven't been made public in either case, Denver paid just shy of $1 million in compensation to the family of seventeen-year-old Jessie Hernandez, who died under nearly identical circumstances in 2015, and a similar incident in North Carolina was settled in June for $3 million.
Colorado: 30,000 noncitizens got vote registration mailer
DENVER — Colorado’s secretary of state office says it mistakenly sent postcards to about 30,000 noncitizens encouraging them to register to vote, blaming the error on a database glitch related to the state's list of residents with driver's licenses. The office of Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold...
Facts About Colorado that Out-of-Staters Find Hard to Believe
People visiting the Centennial State often bring with them countless preconceived notions about life in Colorado. You are here to set the record straight. Visitors who think Colorado is a state full of pot-smoking outdoorsmen are wrong. Not everyone chooses to inhale, ski, or eat granola three times a day.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
coloradosun.com
Can a strain of wheatgrass with an odd name help Colorado farmers use less water?
With the flashlight shining out of the back of his cellphone, Perry Cabot, a water resources specialist at Colorado State University’s Western Colorado Research Center in Fruita, hunched behind a grain drill, a piece of equipment farmers use to plant seeds in a field. The research center’s operations manager, Jim Fry, piloted a tractor that slowly dragged the equipment through the dirt. Cabot followed along, pointing the light toward the bottom of the machine.
Joe O’Dea thinks he understands Latinos, but he doesn’t
As every politico knows, Latinos are one of the most crucial voting blocs needed to win a Colorado election. It’s why Democrats and Republicans spend millions on direct voter contact to Latinos and even Spanish language advertising every cycle. Unfortunately, however, there is a right (and indeed, a wrong) way to do it — and […] The post Joe O’Dea thinks he understands Latinos, but he doesn’t appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Wolves suspected of killing cow calves on Western Slope
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is investigating the deaths of several cow calves on the Western Slope. The calves were found dead on White River National Forest lands near Meeker in Rio Blanco County. CPW is working with livestock owners in that area to collect evidence such as scat or tracks in the area. If it turns out that wolves were responsible, CPW will work with the cattle owners to haze the wolves away from the livestock. CPW says that as of now, the reintroduction plan for wolves in Colorado has not officially started.
National Western Stock Show announces 2023 Citizen of the West
DENVER — The National Western Stock Show has announced former Wyoming Gov. Matthew Mead as the 2023 Citizen of the West. Selected by a committee of community leaders, the annual award recognizes those who embody Western pioneers' spirit and determination and perpetuate their agricultural heritage and ideals. Born in...
You’ll Never Guess Which Town this Colorado Mansion is in
A home for sale in Colorado is nothing short of amazing. It's quite literally a mansion, is 12,000 square feet in area and currently carries a price tag of nearly $8 million. You'd probably expect to find a massive home like this in one of the ritzy Colorado ski towns like Aspen or Vail, or maybe nestled between Jerry Seinfeld and Oprah's mansions in Telluride, but it will likely surprise to you know that all 12,000 square feet of stone columns, extraordinary architecture, and elegance are located in the town of Pueblo, Colorado.
Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado
Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
Ganahl to skip 9News debate with Polis in Fort Collins, calls TV station's coverage 'biased'
Claiming she's standing up to intimidation from a Denver TV station, Colorado gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl's campaign on Friday said the Republican won't participate in a statewide televised debate with Democratic Gov. Jared Polis later this month. Sponsored by 9News, Colorado Politics, the Denver Gazette and three local TV stations from around the state, the debate was scheduled for Oct. 27 on the Colorado State University campus in Fort Collins. Polis, who is seeking a second term, agreed in July to show up for the...
Leapin’ Lizards: This Dinosaur-Looking Reptile Lives in Northern Colorado
Northern Colorado is home to hundreds of different species of wildlife. From the tiniest amphibians, such as northern leopard frogs to massive mammals, like moose and elk, all kinds of animals live in the upper region of the Centennial State. Certain types of wildlife are more frequently seen than others....
9NEWS
Denver, CO
30K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 2