SHELDON, Vt. (WHDH)– A 48-year-old Vermont man was killed after crashing into a cow while driving over 100 mph, according to Vermont State Police. They said that, on Oct. 9, Jason St. Pierre was driving in his 2000 Jaguar Type S with Cody Sheperd, 30, shortly before 11 p.m. in Sheldon, a small town near the Canadian border when they crashed. A nurse who was on scene said that the driver of the car was deceased, as was the cow he hit. EMS attempted CPR on St. Pierre, but he died of injuries he sustained in the crash.

