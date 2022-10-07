Read full article on original website
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for domestic assault in Royalton
ROYALTON — A 38-year-old man was cited following an incident in Royalton on Friday. Authorities say they were notified of a family fight at around 8:25 p.m. Police allege that Michael Rice, of Royalton, had caused fear of serious injury to a family or household member, restrained them, and prevented them from contacting emergency services.
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged after crashing box truck in Middlebury, fleeing scene
WATERBURY — A 42-year-old man from Hinesburg was cited for leaving the scene of an accident in Waterbury on Friday. Authorities were notified of a hit-and-run crash on Main Street at around 2:30 p.m. According to the report, a box truck crashed into an unoccupied vehicle that had been...
WCAX
Nearly 50 horseback riders are taking part in...
WMUR.com
2 men charged in connection with crash of stolen ATV that led to death of 19-year-old, Vermont State Police say
SHEFFIELD, Vt. — Two Vermont men are facing charges for their alleged roles in a deadly all-terrain vehicle crash. Samantha Henderson, 19, died last month after she allegedly crashed a stolen ATV in Sheffield. According to Vermont State Police, David Lauderbach, 38, and Christopher DeGreenia, 33, are both charged...
newportdispatch.com
Tobacco shop owner in St. Johnsbury facing multiple charges
ST. JOHNSBURY — Authorities say they executed a search warrant that led to the seizure of drugs, ledgers, cash, and other evidence depicting illegal drug sales in St. Johnsbury. During a six-month investigation, police say they verified complaints associated with Best Buds Smoke Shop in St. Johnsbury, which currently...
mynbc5.com
Franklin County Sheriff's Office looking for suspects in Enosburg Jolley robbery
ENOSBURG, Vt. — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is looking for two men suspected of stealing the cash register from the Jolley Convenience Store in Enosburgh while wearing Halloween masks. Officials said the robbery took place on Friday around 11 p.m. at 424 Main Street. The two men are...
mynbc5.com
Plattsburgh Police shut down mobile meth lab in cemetery
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Plattsburgh Police shut down a mobile drug lab after receiving a complaint about a moving violation. Officials said they received a report about a person trying to exit through the back of a moving pickup truck on Saturday night. Officers were able to pull the vehicle...
WCAX
Where will they go? Vermont scrambles to find housing for violent juvenile offenders
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - State leaders are working on a plan to house Vermont’s youngest violent offenders. It’s been 10 days since lawmakers told the Scott administration to come up with a plan to house those offenders. Since the closure of the Woodside detention facility several years ago,...
whdh.com
mychamplainvalley.com
Police arrest suspect for homicide in Malone
Malone, NY — New York State Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the deadly stabbing in the Town of Malone on Thursday night. Investigators have determined that Joshua P. Donais, 39 of Owls Head, NY was responsible for the stabbing of deceased Donald I. Raymond. Donais was...
nbcboston.com
VTDigger
Connecticut man arrested in drug trafficking bust following Church Street chase
A Connecticut man was arrested on Wednesday following a weekslong investigation into fentanyl trafficking in the Burlington area, the Vermont State Police said in a press release. Devontrez Flowers, 26, of Hartford, Connecticut, had been the subject of an investigation involving the Northwest Vermont Drug Task Force, according to the...
newportdispatch.com
Police: Driver charged after racing another vehicle, crashing in Williston
WILLISTON — A 74-year-old man from Waterbury was cited for grossly negligent operation following a crash in Williston last month. On September 21, authorities were notified of a crash on I-89 at around 12:20 p.m. While en route to the scene, troopers were advised that one of the vehicles...
A driver in Northern Vermont was killed Sunday after crashing his car into a cow at 100 miles per hour, police said. The crash on Route 105 — about seven miles from the Canadian border — killed 48-year-old Jason St. Pierre, of nearby Enosburg, and the cow, according to the Vermont State Police. St. Pierre’s passenger, a 30-year-old man, told state troopers the pair was traveling down the rural two-lane state highway at speeds above 100 miles per hour before colliding with the animal.
mychamplainvalley.com
Barre woman sentenced to 18 months for fentanyl distribution
A Barre woman has been sentenced to serve 18 months in prison for distributing fentanyl. According to court records, Tiffany Fisk, 33, distributed fentanyl and cocaine base in Washington County to an informant working with law enforcement in October 2021 and January 2022. Vermont State Police pulled over Fisk and...
VTDigger
Police looking for man in Northeast Kingdom described as armed and dangerous
Authorities are requesting public assistance to locate Daniel Peters, 27, who is believed to be armed and dangerous, according to the Vermont State Police. He was last seen on Sunday in a village in the town of Barton. On Sunday at about 10:30 p.m. at 1 Water Street in the...
WCAX
Police in New York are investigating a homicide in Malone
The candidates vying for Vermont's top job duked it out in the WCAX News studio on Thursday. Our Calvin Cutler breaks down the debate.
WCAX
Burlington Police raid Old North End home, discover nonresidents
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some residents of Burlington’s Old North End saw a heavy police presence Wednesday evening along North Street. Burlington Police say they executed a search warrant on North Street and discovered 13 nonresidents staying at the address. Police say they ordered those people out at gunpoint. They also believe narcotics are tied to that location.
mynbc5.com
New York State Police arrest man for fatal stabbing in Malone
MALONE, N.Y. — UPDATE: New York State have arrested Joshua Donais of Owls Head, charging him with Second Degree Murder in the stabbing death of Donald Raymond. Donais is being held in the Franklin County Jail without bail. New York State Police are continuing to investigate a homicide in...
