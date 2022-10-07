ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Comments / 1

Related
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for domestic assault in Royalton

ROYALTON — A 38-year-old man was cited following an incident in Royalton on Friday. Authorities say they were notified of a family fight at around 8:25 p.m. Police allege that Michael Rice, of Royalton, had caused fear of serious injury to a family or household member, restrained them, and prevented them from contacting emergency services.
ROYALTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Driver charged after crashing box truck in Middlebury, fleeing scene

WATERBURY — A 42-year-old man from Hinesburg was cited for leaving the scene of an accident in Waterbury on Friday. Authorities were notified of a hit-and-run crash on Main Street at around 2:30 p.m. According to the report, a box truck crashed into an unoccupied vehicle that had been...
WATERBURY, VT
WCAX

Police: Speeding car hits cow, leaves 1 dead in Sheldon

Ronald McDonald House charity now has permanent home in Burlington after 40 years. A major charity is marking a milestone. The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Burlington just purchased the home it has rented for nearly 40 years. Updated: 41 minutes ago. Nearly 50 horseback riders are taking part in...
BURLINGTON, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
Burlington, VT
Crime & Safety
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
newportdispatch.com

Tobacco shop owner in St. Johnsbury facing multiple charges

ST. JOHNSBURY — Authorities say they executed a search warrant that led to the seizure of drugs, ledgers, cash, and other evidence depicting illegal drug sales in St. Johnsbury. During a six-month investigation, police say they verified complaints associated with Best Buds Smoke Shop in St. Johnsbury, which currently...
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
mynbc5.com

Plattsburgh Police shut down mobile meth lab in cemetery

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Plattsburgh Police shut down a mobile drug lab after receiving a complaint about a moving violation. Officials said they received a report about a person trying to exit through the back of a moving pickup truck on Saturday night. Officers were able to pull the vehicle...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rosemary Kennedy
whdh.com

Man killed in Vermont after crashing into cow at over 100 mph

SHELDON, Vt. (WHDH)– A 48-year-old Vermont man was killed after crashing into a cow while driving over 100 mph, according to Vermont State Police. They said that, on Oct. 9, Jason St. Pierre was driving in his 2000 Jaguar Type S with Cody Sheperd, 30, shortly before 11 p.m. in Sheldon, a small town near the Canadian border when they crashed. A nurse who was on scene said that the driver of the car was deceased, as was the cow he hit. EMS attempted CPR on St. Pierre, but he died of injuries he sustained in the crash.
SHELDON, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Police arrest suspect for homicide in Malone

Malone, NY — New York State Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the deadly stabbing in the Town of Malone on Thursday night. Investigators have determined that Joshua P. Donais, 39 of Owls Head, NY was responsible for the stabbing of deceased Donald I. Raymond. Donais was...
MALONE, NY
nbcboston.com

Driver, Cow Both Dead After Crash in Northern Vermont: Troopers

A car going over 100 mph slammed into a cow Sunday night in Sheldon, Vermont, leaving both the cow and the driver of the Jaguar dead, according to state police. Vermont State Police got a report of a vehicle hitting a cow on Route 105 just before 11 p.m. Sunday night, according to a news release from the agency. A nurse who was on scene told dispatchers that the driver of the car was dead, state police said.
SHELDON, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Cleaver#Mental Hospital#Jury Selection#Violent Crime
MassLive.com

Vermont driver dead after hitting cow at 100 miles per hour

A driver in Northern Vermont was killed Sunday after crashing his car into a cow at 100 miles per hour, police said. The crash on Route 105 — about seven miles from the Canadian border — killed 48-year-old Jason St. Pierre, of nearby Enosburg, and the cow, according to the Vermont State Police. St. Pierre’s passenger, a 30-year-old man, told state troopers the pair was traveling down the rural two-lane state highway at speeds above 100 miles per hour before colliding with the animal.
SHELDON, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Barre woman sentenced to 18 months for fentanyl distribution

A Barre woman has been sentenced to serve 18 months in prison for distributing fentanyl. According to court records, Tiffany Fisk, 33, distributed fentanyl and cocaine base in Washington County to an informant working with law enforcement in October 2021 and January 2022. Vermont State Police pulled over Fisk and...
BARRE, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCAX

Police in New York are investigating a homicide in Malone

The candidates vying for Vermont's top job duked it out in the WCAX News studio on Thursday. Our Calvin Cutler breaks down the debate. Fall Maple Open House final weekend begins tomorrow. Updated: 5 hours ago. Maple syrup doesn’t taste any less delicious off-season and during this downtime, sugarhouses across...
MALONE, NY
WCAX

Burlington Police raid Old North End home, discover nonresidents

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some residents of Burlington’s Old North End saw a heavy police presence Wednesday evening along North Street. Burlington Police say they executed a search warrant on North Street and discovered 13 nonresidents staying at the address. Police say they ordered those people out at gunpoint. They also believe narcotics are tied to that location.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

New York State Police arrest man for fatal stabbing in Malone

MALONE, N.Y. — UPDATE: New York State have arrested Joshua Donais of Owls Head, charging him with Second Degree Murder in the stabbing death of Donald Raymond. Donais is being held in the Franklin County Jail without bail. New York State Police are continuing to investigate a homicide in...
MALONE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy