Tom Brady reacts to controversial roughing the passer call on Grady Jarrett that saved win
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers survived a 21-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons Sunday. However, it did not come without controversy. As Tom Brady and the Bucs attempted to run the clock out, Brady was sacked on a third down by Grady Jarrett. However, a flag was thrown for roughing the passer.
Nick Chubb’s disappointed reaction to Browns blowing game vs. Chargers
The Cleveland Browns dropped to 2-3 on Sunday after losing a tight one against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5. Despite the gritty fight they put up, though, running back Nick Chubb couldn’t help but get disappointed. After all, the Browns lost the game after leading entering the...
Philadelphia Eagles receive worrisome Jason Kelce news after win
When Jason Kelce left the Philadelphia Eagles’ eventual win over the Arizona Cardinals with 4:38 left to play in the second quarter, it made more than a few fans of Philly’s finest football team hold their breath. Sure, the Eagles have been preparing for this day for some time, as they did draft preseason standout Cam Jurgens to eventually fill his shoes, but after ripping off quick points against the Cardinals, it looked like Philly’s front line may have taken yet another hit.
Micah Parsons drops truth bomb that should scare rest of the NFL
The Dallas Cowboys improved to 4-1 after a 22-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams Sunday. The Cowboys did so without a stellar effort from wide receiver CeeDee Lamb or running back Ezekiel Elliott. However, the Cowboys defense was absolutely dominant in the victory. All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons had a big hand in the defense’s performance Sunday. However, at times Parsons looked banged up. After the game, he addressed his injury status.
‘I’m getting a little old for that’: Aaron Rodgers’ hilarious response when asked if he’ll bring Lambeau Leap to London
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will be looking to push their record on the season to 4-1 in Week 5 when they take on the New York Giants. They won’t be playing in the friendly confines of Lambeau Field, though, as both teams will be heading out to London to play their Week […] The post ‘I’m getting a little old for that’: Aaron Rodgers’ hilarious response when asked if he’ll bring Lambeau Leap to London appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lamar Jackson, Ravens get massive injury update on All-Pro Ronnie Stanley
The Baltimore Ravens are getting back left tackle Ronnie Stanley in time for Week 5’s showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals. “The Ravens will welcome All-Pro LT Ronnie Stanley back tomorrow, sources tell me and @RapSheet. After being held out the last few weeks, Stanley will play for the first time since last season’s opener and only the second time since fracturing his ankle almost two years ago.”
Antonio Brown goes on another wild Twitter rant trying to prove he still belongs in NFL
Oh, Antonio Brown. A year ago, the wide receiver was on top of the NFL world, having won his first Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After years of off-field drama, it seemed like Brown has started to turn his image around. Now, Brown is not on an NFL roster after his bizarre exit last season.
Aaron Rodgers’ failures in deep passing game draw reaction from Matt LaFleur
Aaron Rodgers and the Packers might be middle of the pack on offense right now but that isn’t going to stop head coach Matt LaFleur from taking shots downfield. His comments come on the heels of Green Bay struggling to move the ball through the air in their first five games of the season. “Let’s […] The post Aaron Rodgers’ failures in deep passing game draw reaction from Matt LaFleur appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2022 Fantasy Football: Top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 6
Another week, another bout of injuries and inconsistencies wreaking havoc on your fantasy football rosters. But have faith – your Week 6 waiver wire pickups are just the thing that can help turn the ship around and get it back to competing for a playoff spot. As always, all...
Some of the best defenders in the NFL suddenly have no idea how to tackle the quarterback anymore
Micah Parsons might be the best defensive player in the NFL, but he's clearly frustrated with the rules regarding roughing the passer.
Mike Hart gets update from Jim Harbaugh that will make Michigan football fans relieved
Michigan football fans received a scare when running backs coach Mike Hart collapsed on the field. Hart, who reportedly suffered a seizure during the first quarter of the Wolverines’ 31-10 win over Indiana Saturday, was stretchered off the field and taken to a hospital. After the game, head coach Jim Harbaugh provided an update on Mike Hart that will leave fans relieved. Here’s the update, via Michigan football’s Twitter account.
Davante Adams’ cameraman shove could draw suspension from NFL
Davante Adams’ frustrations over the Las Vegas Raiders’ most recent loss led to him pushing over a cameraman. As he went to the locker room, he pushed over a cameraman who walked in front of him and could now be facing a punishment, even a suspension, from the NFL. Football fans speculated whether Adams would […] The post Davante Adams’ cameraman shove could draw suspension from NFL appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Josh McDaniels’ controversial call vs. Chiefs draws ‘all-in’ response from Raiders stars
The Las Vegas Raiders had a chance for a huge upset against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday. With one play late in the 4th, they made the risky decision to attempt a go-ahead two-point conversion instead of the game-tying kick. It didn’t go according to plan. Josh Jacobs, who feasted on the Chiefs defense […] The post Josh McDaniels’ controversial call vs. Chiefs draws ‘all-in’ response from Raiders stars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 Philadelphia Eagles takeaways after Week 5 win vs. Cardinals
Five games up, five games down, and in the end, the Philadelphia Eagles remain the NFL’s lone undefeated team. They’ve blown out foes on Monday Night Football, thrown certified sack parties, secured slobber knocker victories in the rain, and in Week 5, they pulled a rabbit out of a hat in quite possibly their most […] The post 3 Philadelphia Eagles takeaways after Week 5 win vs. Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs star Travis Kelce makes NFL history after epic 4-touchdown performance in nail-biter vs. Raiders
The Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders produced what was easily one of the best games of the NFL season thus far. Travis Kelce was the star of the show for the Chiefs as he scored no less than four touchdowns for Kansas City as they mounted an epic comeback against a defiant […] The post Chiefs star Travis Kelce makes NFL history after epic 4-touchdown performance in nail-biter vs. Raiders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brian Kelly’s 4-word response to reporter’s question about benching LSU football’s Jaylen Daniels
Brian Kelly suffered the worst home loss of his coaching career on Saturday, as LSU football was blown out by Tennessee, 37-13. Naturally, it would be unwise to expect Kelly to be in a good mood at the postgame presser. Kelly was asked if he would consider a quarterback change from starter Jayden Daniels. Kelly […] The post Brian Kelly’s 4-word response to reporter’s question about benching LSU football’s Jaylen Daniels appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I don’t throw flags, I throw tablets’: Tom Brady has jokes over highly disputed roughing the passer call in Buccaneers’ win over Falcons
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers squeezed out a 21-15 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5 to push their record on the season to 3-2. But the win didn’t come without some controversy, as Tom Brady was at the center of a questionable roughing the passer call that helped the Buccaneers close out the game. Had the call not been made, the Falcons would have had a shot to go down the field and win the game.
Kyle Shanahan drops worrying injury updates on Nick Bosa, Jimmie Ward
The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Carolina Panthers, 37-15, on Sunday. The win pushes the Niners to 3-2 but the victory came at a price. According to 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, defensive backs Jimmie Ward and Emmanuel Moseley along with defensive end Nick Bosa suffered potentially major injuries. Per Kyle Shanahan: Jimmie Ward has […] The post Kyle Shanahan drops worrying injury updates on Nick Bosa, Jimmie Ward appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I felt horrible’: Davante Adams apologizes to man he shoved after shocking Raiders loss
In the short 17-game NFL season, every game matters. Thus, tempers run high and frustrations boil over when things don’t go your way, as evidenced by Davante Adams’ actions during the Las Vegas Raiders’ 30-29 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders, now 1-4, choked yet...
Chiefs TE Travis Kelce reacts to being new Al Bundy after scoring 4 TDs vs. Raiders
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was dominant in their latest win, a 30-29 come from behind victory over the faltering Las Vegas Raiders. Kelce received four touchdown catches from star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, becoming only the fifth tight end in NFL history to score at least four touchdowns in a single game.
